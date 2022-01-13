COVID Testing Coming Up For Sparta Residents

SPARTA, NJ — COVID testing is being offered in Sparta on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for residents.

The RT-PCR no-cost COVID testing clinic, through LabExchange, is planned at the Sparta VFW building on 66 Main Street, with pre-registration below:

Test results should be available within 72 hours through the LabExchange client portal and text message.

Questions or comments about this story? Have a news tip? Contact me at: jennifer.miller@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Hopatcong-Sparta Patch