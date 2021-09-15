COVID testing requirements for unvaccinated teachers
COVID testing requirements for unvaccinated teachers
“Being unvaccinated is harmful to the individuals and their families,” DHEC’s Dr. Jane Kelly said.
It's usually a healthy pack mentality, depending on the dog and individual situation.
The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an attempt by the Republican-led state Senate to evade compliance with public records requests for documents related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.
The friend told investigators that the officer had "just fallen into this cult and these beliefs," documents obtained by McClatchy said.
The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."
The former Trump campaign staffer who is organizing Saturday’s “Justice for J6” rally in support of people who were charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot has asked attendees not to wear any clothing in support of former President Trump or President Biden.
With the chief justice increasingly sidelined, the Supreme Court's new majority has an aggressive strategy to cement a conservative agenda.
The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."
Dawn Cramer’s company biography claimed she had a “highest-level Ph.D.” from Klemmer Coaching Academy, which isn’t a university, and has never offered a Ph.D. | Editorial
President Joe Biden is not "looking for the guidance" from those Republicans to make decisions, Psaki said.
Ryan studied articles about interacting with someone with the disorder "for weeks" after the 2016 election, per Woodward and Costa's book, "Peril."
A U.S. judge on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump cannot delay a lawsuit accusing him of defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s. In a one-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan refused to put the case on hold while Trump appeals an earlier ruling he made. The order could let Carroll obtain documents and other materials from Trump during the appeal.
The Arizona Senate asked Cyber Ninjas, the lead contractor overseeing the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, to publicize all records related to the controversial review.
Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken about who in the White House has the authority to “press the button” to silence President Joe Biden in a strange exchange during a Senate hearing that was supposed to be about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
Alexander Vindman, a key witness for House Democrats' impeachment investigation against President Trump, called on Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley to resign on Tuesday.
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's upcoming "Peril" documents an explosive response from the former president.
The fistfight between two factions inside the Taliban leadership took place inside the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, the BBC reported.
McConnell is determined to resist Democratic pressure to raise the debt ceiling alongside them. The showdown could derail the economic recovery.
Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, a surprising and prized hire by the mayor, is already on the hot seat only five months into the job.
Claim that FBI lacked authority to conduct further investigation into Kavanaugh may be inaccurate The FBI was called to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation in 2018, after he was accused of assault by Christine Blasey Ford. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP The FBI director, Chris Wray, is facing new scrutiny of the bureau’s handling of its 2018 background investigation of Brett Kavanaugh, including its claim that the FBI lacked the authori