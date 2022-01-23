🌱 COVID Testing Take-Up + Saturday Crashes Under Investigation

Happy National Peanut Butter Day Raleigh!

First, today's weather:

Sunny, but chilly. High: 45 Low: 30.

Here are the top stories in Raleigh today:

Some school districts across North Carolina have called in two-hour delays due to the winter weather. Check before you send your kids off to school because Black Ice and refreezing are concerning many. (CBS17) As COVID-19 tests continue to remain in high demand, Governor Cooper's mandate for government employees are using a disproportionate share of available tests. 10,300 state workers are being tested weekly under the directive, representing less than 0.01% of N.C.'s almost 10.5 million residents, but they represent up to 2.2% of total tests being taken. (WRAL) Around 7:20pm on Saturday night, a flipped pickup truck caused part of a ramp to Interstate 540 to close. Police said the crash was not serious, and the wreck was able to be cleared and the ramp reopened by 8:25pm. (CBS17) The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday involving a stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle has been taken into custody, and the passengers have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. (WRAL) Raleigh resident, Wayne Goodwin has been selected to be the new commissioner of the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles. Goodwin previously led the Department of Insurance and the state Democratic Party. He began in his new role last week. (Greensboro News & Record)

Today in Raleigh:

"You survived the snow" Celebration Run + Trivia at Standard Beer + Food (6:00pm)

Yoga Flow at Terminal 8 (6:00pm-7:00pm)

Monday Game Night at Tin Roof Raleigh (6:00pm-11:00pm)

TCG Free Play Night at Game Theory on Duraleigh (6:30pm)

PineCone Bluegrass Jam at Transfer Co. Food Hall (7:00pm-9:30pm)

From my notebook:

It's National Peanut Butter Day and you can pick up some delicious nut butters courtesy of Big Spoon Roasters of Durham at Weaver Street Market!

The Red Cross is holding a blood drive at The Greenway Club today from 12:30pm-5:00pm.

If you're interested in fostering pets with Saving Grace NC, they are hosting a virtual foster orientation tonight from 6:00pm-7:30pm.

You're all caught up for today. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— CJ Fullford

