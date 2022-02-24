COVID Testing Sites Closing + Alleged Carjackers Charged
Masking Optional For Outdoor Activities At Lower Merion Schools: Starting Monday next week, masks will be optional for all outdoor activities at the Lower Merion School District.
Haverford Crime Blotter: Catalytic Converter Theft, Fraud, More: Police said a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Haverford Hills Condominiums on Tuesday. See details here.
Delco Closing 2 Drive-Thru COVID Testing Sites Next Week: Officials decided to close the sites as case counts, testing positivity rates, serious illnesses, and hospitalizations continue to drop.
Carjackers Shot By Lyft Driver Near Philly Zoo Charged: Feds: Federal authorities said two shotgun-wielding men carjacked a Lyft driver after a "bump-and-run" incident by the Philly Zoo in January.
