🌱 New COVID Testing Sites In Polk County + Library Volunteering

Good morning, neighbors! Sean Peek here with the latest issue of the Des Moines Daily.

First, today's weather:

Times of clouds and sun. High: 41 Low: 8.

Here are the top 2 stories today in Des Moines:

A new COVID-19 testing site opened in Polk County this week. The line for the new testing site was very long amidst the Omicron variant. There are plans in the works for two more sites to open up in the Polk County area by the end of the week. (KCCI Des Moines) The South VolunTeens program at Des Moines' South Side Library offers teens an opportunity to learn while giving back to the community. Students ages 12-18 have the opportunity to learn more about the library and the program introduces them to services the library offers after school. (Des Moines Register)

Doing a "Dry January" or just looking for a flavorful alternative to regular cocktails? Here's a suggestion: try a non-alcoholic drink from our partners at Betera. Created by an award-winning chef from natural botanicals, Betera’s drinks come in 3 flavors — Ginger-Orange, Elderflower-Lime and Rhubarb-Hibiscus. We tried Ginger-Orange, and it was excellent — lightly effervescent, floral with a hint of bitterness and the sippability of a cocktail.

Betera is offering readers of the Daily a 15% discount on their first order: use PATCH15 at checkout. Highly recommended — you can try Betera here.

Today in Des Moines:

Urban Design Review Board at Des Moines City Hall (7:30 AM)

From my notebook:

During yesterday's morning commute, DMPD responded to 9 crashes on I-235. Temperatures over the next couple of days could bring some melting, so be alert for the overnight re-freeze during your morning travels! (Facebook)

US National Weather Service of Des Moines Iowa warns that a strong cold front Tuesday evening will bring about some bitter conditions through much of the rest of the week . Be sure to dress appropriately as wind chills will hit -20 degrees F or colder at times! (Facebook)

At the Des Moines Art Center this Friday, Jan. 21, vocal legend Tina Haase Findlay is bringing her musical talents for a sampling of jazz, blues, rock, and soul. Enjoy extended Friday evening hours from 4 – 7 p.m. and tour the galleries. (Facebook)

Story continues

Loving the Des Moines Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Tuesday off right. I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning with a new update!

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Des Moines Patch