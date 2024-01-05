Do COVID tests detect latest virus variant spreading in California? How effective are they?

As coronavirus cases rise in California, another COVID-19 variant is making its way across the state.

At-home COVID tests can confirm whether you have the virus. Do they always work? How do they respond to new variants? Here’s what to know:

Another COVID variants spreads across the US

JN.1 is the latest COVID-19 variant making its rounds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, JN.1 made up 61.6% of variants circulating in the previous two weeks across the United States, as of Friday. That’s an increase from about 39 to 50% of circulating variants reported on Dec. 22.

According to the most recent data collected by the CDC, there were 3,516 new hospital admissions confirmed COVID-19 in the past week, as of Dec. 30.

That is a 7% increase from the week before.

As of late December, the California Department of Public Health stated JN.1 “is the variant with the highest proportion ... and the fastest growing variant.”

According to the department’s most recent data, the COVID test positivity rate in California has slowly been increasing since November, going from 8.8% on Dec. 13 to 9.6% on Dec. 18.

The CDC said the current viruses, including JN.1, have dozens of differences in the spike in protein in comparison to the first strains of SARS-CoV-2.

“CDC has been tracking JN.1 for months, since it first split from its parent, BA.2.86,” the response team wrote. “JN.1 continues to cause an increasing share of infections and is now the most widely circulating variant in the United States.”

Do COVID tests detect new variants?

“It’s important to know that existing vaccines, tests, and treatments still work well against JN.1,” the CDC response team said.

While this variant has differences compared to the first strains of coronavirus, the CDC said it does not affect their recommendations.

“You can protect yourself against the most severe effects of COVID-19 by getting your updated COVID-19 vaccine,” the CDC said. “Updated COVID-19 vaccines are expected to protect against JN.1 as they do for other variants.”

While the presence of mutations in SARS-CoV-2 can potentially impact test performance, the COVID-19 tests are designed to detect all known variants, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

“We expect COVID tests to work well against all versions of the virus,” the CDC wrote.

While the Food and Drug Administration’s website states tests will typically confirm if you have SARS-CoV-2 or one of its strains, the tests cannot identify which specific variant you have.

“The FDA continues to conduct analyses to identify tests for which performance may be impacted for known SARS-CoV-2 variants,” the administration’s website states.

How effective are COVID tests?

The two main types of viral tests include Polymerase Chain Reaction, or PCR, tests and antigen tests, according to the CDC website.

“COVID-19 tests, particularly PCR tests, are generally effective in detecting the virus, with high accuracy during the symptomatic phase,” the CDC response team wrote.

While antigen tests are quicker, the CDC said the tests are less sensitive and more likely to produce false negatives.

“Antibody tests are used for past exposure. Timing is crucial for accurate results, and no test is perfect,” the CDC wrote.

How soon should you test for COVID?

For those displaying possible symptoms, the CDC states you should test immediately.

“If you do not have symptoms but have been exposed to COVID-19, wait at least 5 full days after your exposure before taking a test,” the CDC website states.

Are free at-home COVID tests available in California?

As of Nov. 20, California residents are eligible for another order of four free at-home tests from the United States Postal Service.

Orders can be placed online and will be shipped for free.

