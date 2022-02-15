Find COVID Tests, Vaccinations In Baltimore County: Feb. 15

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — As of Tuesday, Baltimore County reported a total positive COVID-19 case count of 126,607. Maryland has 971,175 confirmed cases total so far, reports the state department of health. The county has been unable to update case data to its site since December because of technical issues.

Get tested

Baltimore County operates a large-scale testing site at the former Sears location at White Marsh Mall. In the meantime, you can get tested for COVID-19 on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

Former Sears Automotive Center at White Marsh Mall (Lower Level) (8200 Perry Hall Blvd, White Marsh, 21236) Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Liberty Family Resource Center (3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown, 21133) Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Drumcastle Government Center (6401 York Road, Towson, 21212) Tuesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dundalk Health Center (7700 Dunmanway, Dundalk, 21222) Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Get vaccinated

You can register for vaccines at this site and a variety of sites by using the state vaccine locator at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine#locator.

Residents who are medically homebound and unable to travel to a vaccine clinic can email the Baltimore County Department of Health at COVIDVax@baltimorecountymd.gov or call the county's COVID-19 hotline at 410-887-3816 to schedule a vaccine.

COVID-19 tests also are available at no cost at select pharmacies and stores such as Walgreen's, Walmart, CVS, etc. across Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Department of Health posts a weekly vaccine schedule at www.baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine with a number of appointment slots. Appointments are now required, so to schedule appointments visit baltimorecountymd.gov/covidtest.







This article originally appeared on the Catonsville Patch