Find COVID Tests, Vaccinations In Prince George's County: Feb. 22

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD — As of Tuesday, Prince George's County reported a total positive COVID-19 case count of 168,453. Maryland has 998,888 confirmed cases total so far, reports the state department of health. The county has been unable to update case data to its site because of technical issues.

Get tested

People also can use an interactive map to find testing sites located in Prince George's County that are either operated by the county, the state or a private organization.

The Maryland Department of Health has also opened and expanded several COVID-19 testing sites across the state including in Prince George's County:

UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-thru), 7300 Van Dusen Road Laurel, MD 20707, Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Washington Education Zone (drive-thru), 6511 Princess Garden Parkway Lanham, MD 20706, Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City of Praise Family Ministries, 8501 Jericho City Drive Landover, MD 20785,Monday noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 testing or to use the county's testing site locator, visit health.mypgc.us/COVIDTesting.

Get vaccinated

You can register for vaccines at this site and a variety of sites by using the state vaccine locator at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine#locator.

The county's community vaccination site at the Sports and Learning Complex accepts walk-ins but appointments are encouraged. Vaccines are free for individuals ages 5 and older. Booster shots are available for ages 16 and older.

Free vaccines are also available for first, second or booster doses at PGCPS elementary schools through the end of January. Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are encouraged. Vaccine clinics in Prince George's County include sites that are not operated by the county.

Mobile/temporary clinics in Prince George's County include one-day mobile clinics or clinics in a location for a few days or more.









This article originally appeared on the Bowie Patch