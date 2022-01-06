COVID Tests: Where To Find One In Newark Amid Omicron Surge

NEWARK, CA — People in XX and beyond are clamoring for COVID-19 tests as the highly contagious omicron and delta variants continued to spread.

California's COVID-19 testing positivity soared to 15 percent after the holidays.

Home tests and in-person appointments are in high demand. Not sure where to turn? A list of places to check online and in-person can be found below.

First, remember that home tests have not received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but are authorized for emergency use. Also, make sure you understand the difference between the two types of COVID-19 tests.

Same-Day Results With Rapid Antigen Tests

Rapid antigen tests are the most common type of home test you might find on the shelves of your local drugstore. Results can come within minutes, and they tend to go for around $10 per test.

They're much more convenient and faster than a test whose results are verified by a lab. But you sacrifice some accuracy in exchange for the convenience. Rapid antigen tests are more likely to detect COVID-19 if there is "a higher amount of virus particles in their system," said Emily Landon, a University of Chicago infectious disease expert, in a Q&A.

"If someone has COVID-19, but hasn’t yet reached the test’s threshold of viral particles, they may still test negative with an antigen test but positive on a PCR test," she said. "That’s why I tell people they should trust a positive antigen test, but be more skeptical about a negative one."

Rapid antigen tests have sold out quickly at drugstores and pharmacies across the nation, so it's worth a visit to the store's website or a phone call to see whether they're in stock at local locations.

Longer Wait, Higher Accuracy With PCR Tests

COVID-19 tests that are analyzed in a lab are known as PCR tests or molecular lab tests. They are considered to be more accurate than rapid antigen tests.

There are many nearby testing sites, but results can take several days because samples must be reviewed in a lab.

A list of free county testing sites is available on the Alameda County Public Health site. PCR tests in Alameda County are also available through NextGen Laboratories, OnPoint, and CityHealth (drive-thru test site at Oakland Airport).

Tests are also available at the drive-thru COVID Clinic at Newpark Mall; click here to find an appointment.

PCR home tests are also sold online, such as this test from Amazon, but tend to be pricier than rapid antigen home tests and have also sold out quickly. Users must take a sample, mail it in, then wait for results.

