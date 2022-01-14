COVID Tightens Its Grip + More Schools Go Remote + Missing Man

Morning, people of Oregon City! Colin Miner here with the Friday issue of the Oregon City Daily.

First, today's weather:

Fog, then some sun. High: 52 Low: 35.

Here are the top stories today in Oregon City:

Today in Oregon City:

Former NFL Player, Ricky Williams Meet & Greet and Signing (4:00 PM)

Find Your Psychic Self - Session 1 - Clackamas Arts Alliance (6:00 PM)

Find Your Psychic Self | Session One Online (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

City of Oregon City: "Thank you for your patience as our @oregoncityparks Department cleared the flood debris at Jon Storm Park. The park is now open! Come out for a visit." (Instagram)

Oregon City Chamber of Commerce: "Join the Clackamas County Business Recovery Centers for a webinar workshop next week about Navigating Covid-19 in the workplace. Good information for small business owners and managers trying to combat the new circumstances. #oregoncityc..." (Facebook)

Oregon City Chamber of Commerce: "Join the Three Rivers VFW Post 1324 every Friday for pie and coffee and learn about the great work that our local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post does. #oregoncitychamberofcommerce #occoc #occhamber #veterans #supportlocal #SupportCommunity" (Facebook)

Oregon City Public Library: "Tomorrow at 6PM is the first of our three-part "Find Your Psychic Self" series. Details and registration link below. Session One: Psychic Ability, Palmistry and Chinese Astrology Friday, January 14, 2022, 6:00pm - 7:00pm Venture into the..." (Facebook)

