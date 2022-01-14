COVID Tightens Its Grip + More Schools Go Remote + Missing Dog

Happy Friday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Fog, then some sun. High: 52 Low: 34.

Here are the top stories today in Hillsboro:

Today in Hillsboro:

OMEA All-State Band/Choir - Century High School (12:00 AM)

Girls Wrestling Oregon Classic Redmond (8:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Hillsboro School District: "HSD Update, 1/13/22, 4 p.m. - please see your email or https://bit.ly/3rfwo4v for a health and safety update. Aviso de HSD, 13/ENE/2022, 4 p.m. - Por favor, consulte su correo electrónico o https://bit.ly/3rfwo4v para leer una actualizac..." (Facebook)

Washington County Chamber of Commerce: "Exciting news for downtown Hillsboro!" (Facebook)

Hillsboro Farmers' Markets: "Hillsboro Farmers’ Markets is celebrating our 40th Anniversary this season! We've been cultivating community since 1982 and we are excited to celebrate this milestone with you by sharing your stories on how the markets have personally im..." (Facebook)

Washington County Chamber of Commerce: "The Washington County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Kara Volz to our team as our new membership representative. Kara will be out in the community meeting with members and prospective members. Kara brings a wealth of knowledge to this posi..." (Facebook)

Story continues

— Colin Miner

