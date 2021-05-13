Covid: US-based Moderna to send 25m vaccine doses to Australia

·3 min read
Moderna vaccine
Moderna will send 25m doses to Australia

Australia has secured 25 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as the government seeks to boost supplies to support its delayed vaccination drive.

The government said 10 million doses of the mRNA vaccine are due to arrive by the end of the year, and 15 million shots in 2022.

Australia's rollout has lagged behind other nations after initial delays and caution over the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The country has so far administered 2.8 million shots of a Covid vaccine.

That is well short of the 50 million jabs needed to fully vaccinate its population. The country's immunisation programme was recently opened to all Australians aged over 50.

Australia had originally aimed to have its population vaccinated by October, relying heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But this target was scrapped after concerns rose over the risk of rare blood clots, forcing the government in April to recommend that people under 50 receive a different jab.

It is also using the Pfizer vaccine but there are only 20 million doses currently in stock. The government has placed an order for another 20 million doses.

Australia now says it plans to have vaccinated all Australians who want the jab by the end of the year.

The Moderna vaccine still requires approval by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration but it is seen as a welcome boost to the country's supplies, according to the government.

"Whilst we know we have more than enough vaccine already ordered to cover our primary vaccination program this year, this provides some additional redundancy," said top medical official Dr Brendan Murphy.

Officials said the deal also included a potential pathway for the vaccine to be manufactured locally.

Australia's Labor opposition welcomed the Moderna deal but said it was overdue, noting that many other developed nations were already using the vaccine.

"If the rest of the world struck deals with Moderna as early as last year for access to this state-of-the-art vaccine, why do Australians have to wait to the end of this year?" said Labor spokesman Jim Chalmers.

Moderna said its second-round booster shots are still being tested, but are expected to neutralise different variants of the virus.

Earlier this month, the US firm released positive results from the trials of a modified vaccine aimed at the South African and Brazilian variants.

"We appreciate the partnership and support from the government of Australia with this first supply agreement for doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and our variant booster candidates," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said.

Australia also has a deal for 51 million doses of the Novovax shot, but that vaccine is still in clinical trials.

Despite its vaccination rates being behind other nations, Australia is one of the few places in the world where there is no widespread community transmission of Covid-19.

On Thursday, the nation had just five active cases of the virus in the community, and 171 cases in its hotel quarantine system for returning travellers.

The country has managed to stave off a major outbreak on the scale seen in other nations, such as the US, UK and India, by shutting its borders and periodically enforcing snap lockdowns.

Recommended Stories

  • Trudeau teases 'one-dose summer' if at least 75 per cent of Canadians get vaccinated

    As more people receive COVID-19 vaccines, PM Trudeau indicated there is hope that public health restrictions could loosen, while cautioning that the number of COVID-19 cases needs to come down and more than 75 per cent of Canadians need to receive their first shot.

  • Slovakia plans to keeping using AstraZeneca despite pause

    Slovakia's health minister says he plans to keep AstraZeneca in the country's vaccine arsenal, speaking a day after the country suspended use of the shots after a recipient died. Slovakia on Tuesday halted use of the two-shot AstraZeneca vaccine after its State Institute for Drug Control concluded last week that the death of a 47-year-old woman who received the AstraZeneca was "likely” linked to the vaccine. AstraZeneca is still being administered, however, to those who have already gotten the first dose and are awaiting a second shot.

  • U.S. Pipeline Watchdog Rebuffed Call for Cybersecurity Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The federal agency charged with protecting the nation’s pipelines hasn’t imposed any mandatory cybersecurity requirements since its creation in wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks -- despite dire warnings from the intelligence community about vulnerability to hackers.Instead, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s Pipeline Security Branch, which oversees nearly three million miles of pipelines, has relied on voluntary best practices and self-reporting by the industry to secure the operations. Those measures have alarmed pipeline safety advocates and been criticized as inadequate by government regulators and lawmakers.“Simply encouraging pipelines to voluntarily adopt best practices is an inadequate response to the ever-increasing number and sophistication of malevolent cyber actors,” Richard Glick, chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said in a statement. “Mandatory pipeline security standards are necessary to protect the infrastructure on which we all depend.”FERC has used authority it received under a 2005 law to set robust cybersecurity standards for the electric grid, but its power does not extend to pipelines. The Pipeline Security Branch can impose mandatory cybersecurity rules “if the agency determines that regulations are appropriate,” according to the Congressional Research Service. The industry has opposed such measures.The approach of the Pipeline Security Branch, which had just 34 full-time staff positions, has been the subject of criticism by the Government Accountability Office, which said in a 2018 report it found “significant weaknesses” in the agency’s management of pipeline security.Colonial Pipeline Co. on Friday halted operations on the 5,500-mile (8,851.4 kilometers) pipeline system, a critical supply of gasoline and other refined products to New York and other cities along the east coast, after it fell victim to a ransomware attack by hackers.The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company has said it’s manually operating a segment of the pipeline running from North Carolina to Maryland and expects to substantially restore all service by the weekend. The pledge may not come fast enough to avert immediate shortages in the U.S. Southeast, where gas stations have reported selling out of fuel.Cybersecurity experts and government officials have warned for years about the consequences of a pipeline hack, including in 2019 when a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats warned that a cyber-attack could disrupt a pipeline “for days to weeks.”“It absolutely is a problem,” said Rebecca Craven, program director for the Pipeline Safety Trust, a Bellingham, Washington-based watchdog group. “These are lines running through communities handling hazardous materials and the public needs to be aware of threats to him.”In a statement, the Transportation Security Administration said the security unit had increased its staff to 34 from six in 2018 but did not respond to a question about whether it planned to issue mandatory cybersecurity regulations.“Through public and private partnerships and continued expansion of staffing and resources, TSA works tirelessly to enhance pipeline security measures,” the agency said. “TSA will continue to work in close coordination with government and pipeline partners to evaluate the key factors garnered from the cyber incident and determine opportunities to reduce and mitigate risk across the sector.”A spokeswoman for the gas industry also defended the approach.“TSA Pipeline Security Guidelines act as a floor, whereas mandates provide a ceiling,” said Kimberly Denbow, a managing director with the American Gas Association, which represents companies like pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. and utility Duke Energy Corp. “No regulation is faster than our adversaries’ ability to circumvent it. As soon as a mandatory compliance scheme is developed, it’s obsolete.”A lack of qualified inspectors -- the agency had just one in 2014, according to the GAO -- had left the agency unable to make a comprehensive review of pipeline security, the 2018 GAO report said. The report also found “a lack of clear definitions” about what constituted a “critical facility” for which extra security should apply.That had led one-third of the nation’s top 100 pipeline systems to report they had identified no critical facilities.“It’s clear from GAO’s work that while pipelines are reliable today, the Transportation Security Administration is not fully prepared to face the challenges of tomorrow,” Washington Senator Maria Cantwell and New Jersey Representative Frank Pallone, both Democrats, wrote in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security at the time. “I’m concerned that TSA lacks both the resources and expertise in energy delivery systems to keep up with its obligations under the law.”(Updates with TSA comment starting in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • White House Faces Rising Pressure as Gasoline Shortages Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration moved Tuesday to ease gasoline shortages caused by a ransomware attack on the nation’s largest pipeline network, as concerns grew that spiking fuel prices and supply disruptions could hinder travel while the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.The Environmental Protection Agency waived gasoline volatility requirements across 12 states and Washington, D.C., to help bring more fuel to areas normally well supplied by the Colonial Pipeline. The Department of Transportation also announced initial steps that could permit foreign tankers to transport gasoline and diesel to East Coast ports, despite 101-year-old Jones Act mandates to use American vessels.The actions are among several options President Joe Biden has to blunt the potential political fallout from fuel shortages and rising prices just as he’s trying to jump start the economy after the worst pandemic in a century.“We’re going to move in lightning speed,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a White House briefing.Filling stations across the East Coast were reporting outages four days after hackers stole data and locked Colonial Pipeline Co.’s computers, prompting it to shut down operations. North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency as tanks ran dry. Airlines and airports were also trying to carefully manage jet fuel stockpiles.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the Federal Railroad Administration was enlisting railroads to ensure fuel could be transported inland from ports and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was directing pipeline companies to give priority to fuel shipments to where they are needed.“We know that we have gasoline, we just have to get it to the right places,” Granholm said. “It’s not that we have a gasoline shortage, it’s that we have this supply crunch.”“Things will be back to normal soon,” she added. “We’re asking people not to hoard and know that we’re all over this.”The Colonial Pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of the week or the weekend, she said, while arguing there was “no cause for hoarding gasoline,” and the administration “will have no tolerance for price gouging.” States most affected by the shutdown are North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and southern Virginia, Granholm said.The Biden administration issued an order on Sunday extending the amount of time truck drivers can spend behind the wheel when transporting fuel across 17 states and the District of Columbia. On Tuesday evening, the Transportation Department said 10 states could allow heavier-than-normal truck loads of gasoline and other fuels.“It is hard for elected officials to do nothing when pump prices are rising,” said Kevin Book, managing director of ClearView Energy Partners. “The White House looks to be treading lightly.”The staggered response so far reflects expectations, said Height Capital Markets analyst Benjamin Salisbury. Fuel waivers are “a fairly standard response to supply disruptions with a lot of precedent.”From Virginia to Louisiana, convenience stores and corner gas stations are turning away customers as tanks tap out amid panic buying. An extended pipeline disruption could have far-reaching implications for East Coast states dependent on the pipeline, prompting bigger government interventions.The EPA orders Tuesday allow the sale of gasoline that doesn’t satisfy requirements meant to help combat smog in certain areas. An initial order allowed the sale of conventional gasoline in areas where reformulated gasoline is required across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia.A second order, issued Tuesday evening, went further by waiving low-volatility requirements governing conventional and reformulated gasoline in those initial areas as well as Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, some counties in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.The moves give retailers the flexibility to market gasoline that might be available despite the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.“I have determined that an ‘extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstance’ exists that will prevent the distribution of an adequate supply of compliant gasoline to consumers,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a letter to local leaders describing one of the moves.Fuel waivers are commonly used to stem supply disruptions after hurricanes and other disasters. It’s unclear, however, how much help they would be now, without a major pipeline to ferry the fuels to markets up and down the Atlantic Seaboard. Energy analysts say potentially greater benefits could come after the Colonial Pipeline restarts, by allowing refiners and blenders to market more varieties of fuel for regions short on gasoline.(Updates with details on new fuel waivers, from second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sao Paulo authorities plead with China to release vaccines

    Authorities in Brazil's most populous state on Wednesday said they have mobilized to try to convince the Chinese government to authorize the export of raw material to make millions of COVID-19 vaccines needed amid a sudden shortage. The South American nation is highly dependent on a shot made by pharmaceutical company Sinovac for its immunization efforts, and in recent weeks several Brazilian cities have either suspended or delayed vaccinations due to faltering supplies. The factory that produces the vaccine locally, at Sao Paulo's state-run Butantan Institute, has slowed production due to lack of raw material, and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his economy minister, Paulo Guedes, made statements critical of China this month.

  • 10-year-old girl working on baseball field with dad dies in ATV crash, Ohio family says

    A 10-year-old Ohio girl helping her dad prepare a baseball field died in an ATV accident, officials say.

  • Factbox-Republicans erect voting barriers across U.S. battleground states

    Republican lawmakers in election battleground states have passed a wave of new voting requirements and limits this year, saying the measures are needed to curb voter fraud despite scant evidence of it in the United States. Backers of the measures cite former President Donald Trump's baseless claim that fraud underlay his decisive presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in November. Democrats and voting rights advocates have sued state officials over the new laws, denouncing the efforts as partisan power grabs that will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.

  • 6 reasons US gas prices are above $3 — for the first time since 2014

    A pipeline hack has pumped up the average price, but it's not the only source of pain.

  • NASA will help send a private mission to the ISS next year

    For decades now, the International Space Station has been occupied by astronauts from the United States, Russia, and other nations. These scientists are hand-picked and go through rigorous training so they are well-equipped to handle long stays in Earth orbit. In recent years, NASA has shown an interest in opening up the ISS to private visitors, and it's been working with companies like Axiom Space to see how that might be possible. Now, in an official announcement from the space agency and Axiom, the first private astronaut mission to the ISS has been planned. In an announcement from NASA the space agency and Axiom Space reveal that the mission, designated Axiom Mission 1, will launch no earlier than January of 2022. The mission will see a crew of four private astronauts travel to the ISS where NASA will host them. They will spend a total of eight days in space before returning back to Earth. The foursome of private astronauts will need to be confirmed by NASA before they are allowed to fly to the ISS, but once that red tape is out of the way they'll have a lot to look forward to. NASA will provide supplies and resources for them while in space, and the space agency will plan "in-orbit activities for the private astronauts to conduct in coordination with space station crew members and flight controllers on the ground," NASA says. “We are excited to see more people have access to spaceflight through this first private astronaut mission to the space station,” NASA's Kathy Lueders said in a statement. “One of our original goals with the Commercial Crew Program, and again with our Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Development Program, is that our providers have customers other than NASA to grow a commercial economy in low-Earth orbit.” The highlight of the mission is obviously the fact that four private space travelers will get to stay aboard the ISS, but the adventure will also help NASA in a scientific manner. Axiom Space is going to help NASA out by carrying scientific samples back to Earth when the crew departs. These samples, which need to be kept cold during storage and for the trip back to Earth, will help NASA scientists conduct research. The travelers will ride on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and a Falcon 9 rocket. They'll be trained by NASA and SpaceX, and will be prepared for life aboard the space station. The press release doesn't explain exactly how much the astronauts are paying for their trip, or what the associated costs will be for NASA, SpaceX, and any other partners involved. That said, rockets aren't cheap, and an eight-day "vacation" aboard the International Space Station isn't likely to come with a discount.

  • Mexico says U.S. to share AstraZeneca vaccine after testing

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told his government the United States was willing to send AstraZeneca vaccines it was not using to other countries once they have been tested. Millions of doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a U.S. plant that had a contamination issue that were previously shipped to Mexico were deemed safe and approved by two regulators, Mexico's deputy health minister said last month.

  • CDC panel votes to recommend Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15: What parents should know

    COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has now been widened for children ages 12 and up. An independent panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted Wednesday to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for use in children ages 12 to 15. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer vaccine for this age group Monday.

  • There's a record number of jobs open in America

    At the end of March, a record number of jobs were open in the U.S.

  • Airbus revives plan for new single-aisle jet plant in Toulouse

    Airbus has revived plans for a new production line for its A321neo jet in Toulouse, France, as it reshapes production of the medium-haul single-aisle jets that it hopes will lead its factories out of the coronavirus crisis. Airbus decided in 2019 to halt output of the world's largest jetliner and the last A380 rolled out in March, leaving the world's second-largest industrial building in limbo. Airbus plans to use part of the Jean-Luc Lagardere building to add a new line with state-of-the art facilities to meet demand for the smaller A321neo, which has seen a rise in demand to represent more than half of its single-aisle backlog.

  • Analysis: What U.S. inflation signs would cause Fed to change course?

    A bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices has put investors on high alert for more signs of inflationary pressure that could tilt the Federal Reserve toward raising interest rates. Several investors said the consumer price index report released on Wednesday was not enough to prompt the Fed to change its course. "This obviously brings the thought that maybe the Fed will have to change its easy policy sooner than expected."

  • Grimes Says a Panic Attack Hospitalized Her After 'SNL' Cameo

    Grimes made a cameo appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' last weekend, showing up in a sketch alongside the father of her child and the show's host, Elon Musk.

  • Airline CEOs call for summit to speed relaunch of UK-US travel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bosses of major U.S. and UK airlines called on Tuesday for a summit between the two governments to speed the reopening of transatlantic travel, still paralyzed even though the countries have among the world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates. "The airline industry needs adequate lead time to establish a plan for restarting air services, including scheduling aircraft and crews for these routes as well as for marketing and selling tickets," said the letter to the transport chiefs of both countries. It was signed by the CEOs of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, British Airways , Virgin Atlantic and JetBlue Airways.

  • France vows tougher punishment for those who attack police

    The chilling words were scrawled on photos of three police officers in their uniforms posted last month on a wall in a Grenoble suburb, in southwest France. To French police, feeling endangered and disrespected, this is just one more sign of an upsurge in violence targeting them and making it harder to keep France safe. A police officer was shot to death last week on a routine check at a street corner frequented by drug dealers in the historic district of Avignon, a southern tourist mecca.

  • Experimental College Tries to Move Beyond Founder’s Legal Woes

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The bombshell federal indictment of a well-known educator will delay the planned opening of a new experimental college he helped design for low-income, first-generation students. But it won’t stop it, the project’s new CEO said recently. […]

  • Biden assures Israel’s Netanyahu of U.S. support, urges calm as fighting kills dozens

    The statements represent deeper involvement by the Biden administration.

  • Times Square shooting suspect apprehended in Florida McDonald's parking lot after 4-day manhunt, police say

    Farrakhan Muhammad was arrested in Florida. Police say he opened fire in the heart of Manhattan, injuring three people.