Covid: US death toll passes 600,000 as vaccination rate slows

·3 min read
New York City&#39;s memorial to the Covid dead
A woman adding flowers to a New York City memorial to those who died due to the virus

The number of Americans who have died from Covid-19 has reached 600,012 - the most of any nation - according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US also ranks highest in total number of recorded cases, with nearly 33.5 million infections since 2020.

This latest milestone comes as President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70% of US adults vaccinated by 4 July appears increasingly likely to fail.

Over 173 million people, around 52% of the US, have had at least one dose.

Brazil and India have reported the next highest death tolls, with Brazil at more than 488,000 deaths and India at more than 377,000.

Slowing death and vaccination rates

It took around four months for the US to go from 500,000 to 600,000 deaths - about as long as it took to go from none to 100,000. It marks a significant change from the height of the pandemic when the death toll jumped from 300,000 to 400,000 in one month last winter.

But the country's vaccination rate has begun to fall to around 1m doses administered per day - down from a high this April of nearly 3.4m.

Roughly 43% of the US population, or about 144 million Americans, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC says people are fully vaccinated at least two weeks after their final vaccine dose.

It comes as the CDC officially labels the Delta mutation, first discovered in India, a "variant of concern". Delta variant cases amount to 10% of all new infections, the CDC said, and is growing in comparison to the dominant Alpha variant, first identified in Kent, UK.

Though a majority of adult Americans have received at least one dose, the percentages vary wildly from state to state. Vermont has fully vaccinated 71% of its residents, but only 36% of Mississippians have received both jabs, according to a New York Times database.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found around a third of US adults were not planning on getting vaccinated yet - leading states and companies to offer countless vaccine incentives.

Ohio has been selecting one vaccinated resident each week to win $1m (£708,000). On Tuesday, California will give $1.5m each to 10 residents. Other winnable items include alcohol, cannabis, guns, food vouchers and gift cards.

Vice-President Harris visited a pop-up vaccination clinic on Monday
Vice-President Harris visited a pop-up vaccination clinic in South Carolina on Monday

The White House is also working to boost vaccinations, with Vice-President Kamala Harris beginning a national tour to promote jabs on Monday.

The same day, US drug maker Novavax announced that its vaccine was found to be 90.4% effective after testing was conducted on 30,000 participants.

If this vaccine is eventually approved, it would be the fourth coronavirus vaccine to hit the US market.

The Biden administration has already ordered enough doses of the existing vaccines for the entire US population, US media report, so Novavax may become part of the global vaccine-sharing deal to donate doses.

Chart showing there have been more than 175 million coronavirus cases reported worldwide. Updated 14 June.
Chart showing there have been more than 175 million coronavirus cases reported worldwide. Updated 14 June.

'Grand re-opening'

On Monday night, the governor of California - the most populous US state - announced a "grand re-opening".

The state which ordered the first coronavirus lockdown will now allow vaccinated people to not wear masks or socially distance in most settings. Public health measures remain for events with over 5,000 people.

Across the country, New York is also beginning a return to normalcy.

New York&#39;s governor hugs a hospital director at an event to lift &#39;virtually all&#39; restrictions
New York's governor hugs a hospital director at an event to lift 'virtually all' restrictions

On Tuesday, the Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted nearly all restrictions after the state's vaccination rate passed 70%.

"We can now return to life as we know it," declared Mr Cuomo, adding that the new rules were effective immediately.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. exceeds 600,000 COVID-19 deaths

    The U.S. passed 600,000 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, a painful reminder that illness and grief still persist, as the country begins to return to a level of normalcy. JOE BIDEN: "My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one.” U.S. President Joe Biden, in Brussels for a NATO meeting, reflected on the somber milestone. JOE BIDEN: “I know that black hole that seems to consume you that fills up your chest when you lose someone close to you that you adored. That's why I continue to say to America, if you've not been vaccinated, get vaccinated." The rate of severe illness and death has dropped dramatically in the U.S. as more Americans have become vaccinated.But for many, life won’t be normal after losing loved ones to the disease. JONI ZAVITSANOS: “This is Lupita, look how beautiful she is...”Houston-based artist Joni Zavitsanos created a mural with about 575 images of locals who died from the coronavirus. JONI ZAVITSANOS: "Everyday we're watching the news, and hearing about people dying and all these weird statistics. And as I'm working in the studio, I begin thinking, like, 'Who are these people? Who are they talking about?' This seems so cold and impersonal... I know we can't bring them back. But that they live among us and that they are with us, I want people to believe and to feel (that)..."The images are printed onto eight-by-eight inch pieces of wood and Zavitsanos paints a halo using gold leaf around each person, an homage to the Byzantine art of the Greek Orthodox church that she attends.Vinceanne Mandola still grieves for her father Vincent who died of the virus at the age of 77. VINCEANNE MANDOLA: "It's just very sad... to know that I'm coming on a year, but I do feel that he made such a strong impact on all of our lives, that he's still with us."The U.S. seven-day COVID-19 death average has fallen by almost 90% from its peak in January. According to the CDC, the country has so far vaccinated 166 million adults with at least one dose, although the rate of shots administered has dropped significantly from its peak in mid-April.

  • Ohio may let doctors refuse to give medical service if it violates their religious beliefs

    Language inserted into Ohio's state budget bill alarmed LGBTQ and pro-choice advocates, who fear limits on reproductive health care and discrimination

  • As death rate slows, U.S. exceeds 600,000 COVID-19 fatalities

    The United States on Monday crossed the grim milestone of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as slowing vaccination rates threaten the Biden administration target of having 70% of U.S. adults receive at least one shot and 160 million fully inoculated by July 4. The early success of the U.S. vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the pace of COVID-19 fatalities in the country. It took 113 days to go from 500,000 total U.S. COVID-19 deaths to 600,000 - the second slowest 100,000-death jump since the pandemic began.

  • Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines

    Malaysia has granted conditional approval for emergency use to the single dose COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by China's CanSino Biologics and U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, the government said on Tuesday. The Southeast Asian country has been ramping up its vaccination programme, amid a fresh round of lockdowns imposed this month to curb a surge in coronavirus infections. Malaysia would obtain Johnson & Johnson's vaccines via the global COVAX facility backed by the World Health Organization, the health ministry said in a statement.

  • Woman trains men to box in Egyptian agricultural heartland

    Twice a week in a small gym room in the Egyptian city of Beni Suef, 36-year-old Sabah Saqr coaches young men and boys to box. A woman coaching men may not be that unusual in the capital, but in Beni Suef, which lies 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Cairo in an agricultural area, tradition often limits women's roles. "I started boxing by accident," said Saqr, who was spotted by a coach impressed by her strength and energy.

  • Demi Lovato Signs With UTA

    United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed Grammy nominee, multiplatinum selling recording artist, author and mental health advocate, Demi Lovato for worldwide representation in all areas, the agency announced on Tuesday. Lovato has seven seven studio albums to date. Lovato’s most recent album, “Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over,” was released in April where it landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. The album coincided with the laun

  • Singapore Reports Unlinked Cases, Malaysia Meeting: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore reported four unlinked local infections, jeopardizing the city-state’s plans to further relax restrictions on restaurants and gyms. Malaysia’s royal leaders will meet this afternoon to discuss the ongoing state of emergency that has slowed but not stopped the outbreak there.California fully reopened its economy, while New York lifted its remaining restrictions. The developments took place on a day when U.S. pandemic deaths topped 600,000, a grim reminder of the toll the

  • Goodbye masks, hello full bars: California lifts Covid rules in ‘grand reopening’

    More than a year after shutting down, the Golden State rolled back social distancing and mask requirements on Tuesday California has achieved one of the lowest Covid rates in the country. Photograph: Ringo HW Chiu/AP Bars at full capacity. No masks for vaccinated Disneyland goers. Fans sitting side-by-side at Giants and Dodgers games. California rolled back its major public health restrictions on Tuesday, 15 months after it became the first state in the US to shut down to prevent the spread of C

  • What is Juneteenth and how is this 156-year-old holiday celebrated today?

    On Juneteenth, Black Americans commemorate June 19, 1865, the day Black Union soldiers in the Civil War brought news of the Emancipation Proclamation to Galveston, Texas, freeing enslaved people in the South. Today, descendants across the U.S. commemorate the holiday with block parties, parades, rallies, festivals, cookouts and educational events. Samuel Collins III, a historian and Juneteenth Legacy Project co-chair, explains how Galveston, the birthplace of Juneteenth, has preserved the 156-year tradition and why it's important to keep the observation going.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he's soliciting donations to build the US-Mexico border wall

    This comes after the governor announced last week that Texas would begin building its own border wall and step up arrests of migrants.

  • New York lifts 'virtually all' COVID-19 restrictions effective immediately, Gov. Cuomo announces

    Greeted by a raucous crowd at One World Trade Center, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reflected on the heydays of his pandemic briefings.

  • COVID variant halts UK reopening, UK businesses plea for help

    Yahoo Finance UK, Senior City Correspondent Oscar Williams-Grut&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how the delta variant of COVID-19 has forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay reopening plans, causing the business community of the UK to plea to the government for extended support until ‘Freedom Day.’

  • Biden administration credits rescue plan subsidies for 1M new Obamacare sign-ups

    Biden administration officials attributed the more than 1 million new Obamacare sign-ups to the advance tax credits established by the massive coronavirus relief package passed in March that drove down many people’s plan premiums to around $10 per month.

  • Tracking change in Ethiopia and the challenges ahead

    The BBC charts the dramatic changes and challenges facing the country as it goes to the polls.

  • FBI warns that QAnon followers could engage in 'real-world violence'

    The FBI has warned that followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory could again engage in violence against political opponents out of frustration that the theory's predictions have not come true. Believers in the conspiracy theory - which casts former President Donald Trump as a savior figure and elite Democrats as a cabal of Satanist pedophiles and cannibals - played a prominent role in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Those have included predictions of disclosures about Democrats' involvement in child-trafficking rings, Hillary Clinton's arrest and the restoration of Trump to the White House.

  • Shamima Begum says she was a ‘dumb kid’ when she left to join Isis and asks to return to UK

    ‘Can I come home please, pretty please?’

  • U.S. inflation stays hot, retail sales cool

    Inflation continued to heat up last month with producer prices surging at their fastest year-over-year rate in at least a decade. For the 12 months through May, prices at the business level soared 6.6 percent, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. On a month-to-month basis, the gain came in at a stronger-than-expected 0.8 percent, with prices higher across the board. This is the latest knock-your-socks off inflation reading in recent months. Data released last week showed the biggest year-over-year jump in consumer prices in nearly 13 years. This will certainly be considered as the Federal Reserve kicked-off its two-day meeting on Tuesday. Some economists worry that unprecedented assistance provided by the Fed, combined with trillions of dollars in stimulus from the federal government, which both helped the economy rebound from the healthy crisis, are now causing an upward spiral in inflation. The Fed disagrees. Fed chief Jerome Powell has repeatedly described this wave of inflation as "transitory" and tied largely to the reopening of the economy. Prices have also been rising as demand outstrips supply - leading to a number of manufacturing bottlenecks. Demand did cool off though on the consumer level in recent weeks with stimulus dollars already spent up. Retail sales dropped more than expected in May, down 1.3 percent, according to separate data released on Tuesday. The decline was led by lower auto sales, as well as a rotation away from buying things, as the growing number of vaccinated Americans chose to spend their money on travel and other leisure activities. The Federal Reserve is keen on allowing the economic benefits of the recovery to spread broadly… And is not expected to announce a policy change when its meetings conclude on Wednesday.

  • Experts say Russia gives hackers a 'tacit blessing' to attack foreign nations - as long as they don't target Russia or its allies

    Russia takes a hands-off approach to cybercriminals, experts say, providing them a haven to attack countries including the US, experts say.

  • Man shot 7 times during armed robbery in SW Houston, HPD says

    The victim, who was hit in the chest, legs and hand, was going for his own firearm to defend himself when he was shot, police said.

  • American celebrations of Juneteenth continue to multiply 158 years following the abolition of slavery

    Juneteenth is the recognition and celebration of Black liberation in the U.S. The reclamation of the day, for many Black Americans, makes note of both the horrors and triumphs that their ancestors endured in the U.S. over four centuries.