Covid: US to lift travel ban for fully jabbed on 8 November

·3 min read
Travelers exit from the International arrivals door at Miami International Airport.
Travelers exit from the International arrivals door at Miami International Airport.

The US has said that it will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from 33 countries on 8 November.

Under new rules announced by the White House, vaccinated people who have had a negative test in the 72 hours before travelling will be allowed to enter.

The move marks the end of the tough restrictions that have been imposed on travellers since early last year.

"This policy is guided by public health, stringent and consistent," a White House spokesman said.

The new rules will apply to Schengen countries - a group of 26 European nations - as well as the UK, Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, and South Africa.

The current rules bar entry to most non-US citizens who have been in the UK, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil or a number of European countries within the last 14 days.

However, the policy has caused controversy, as passengers from 150 other countries, many of whom have struggled with high rates of Covid infection, have continued to enter the US freely.

Officials announced that people who have been jabbed with one of the vaccines that are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or have been granted an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization (WHO) will qualify under the system.

The Emergency Use aspect will allow travellers who have received the AstraZeneca jab, widely used in the UK, as well as China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines, to enter the country.

It was also confirmed that travellers will not be required to go into quarantine upon entering the country.

The announcement was swiftly celebrated by would-be travellers across the globe. Among them was Kent resident Dan Johnson, who told the BBC he had been unable to visit his father in the US before he died of cancer in March. "I never got to say goodbye and hadn't seen him since 2019 due to the travel restrictions," he said. "It's been the hardest thing in the world. Lifting the ban feels much too late, but does mean that I can finally visit my step-mum and help her sort dad's belongings." Another UK resident, Kate Urquhart, said she would be travel to Los Angeles to see the final concert of American rock band The Monkees' farewell tour in November. "I was almost resigned to not going," she said. "Today's announcement is great news."

Friday's announcement sheds light on the changes first announced back in September. Biden administration officials had initially said the new policy would go into place in "early November," leaving many foreign nationals unsure when to make or adjust their travel plans.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss welcomed the move and said it reflected the success of the global vaccine rollout.

"The UK will now be able to strengthen ties with our most important economic partner, the US, boosting trade and tourism as well as reuniting friends, families and business colleagues," she said.

The US has lagged behind many other countries in removing its travel restrictions, prompting friction with a number of its allies.

On Tuesday, US officials announced that restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals would also end.

However, unvaccinated travellers will continue to be barred from entering at land borders.

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Do you have plans to visit the US to see family or friends? Tell us your story by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shifting Vaccination Strategy in Keeping Kids Safe From COVID

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. States Have […]

  • White House sees Hill deal on Biden's spending plans "soon"

    A White House official tells me talks with Democratic lawmakers on the final shape of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda "are accelerating ... [T]his progress means we can conclude negotiations soon."Driving the news: "There’s urgency and purpose in our conversations behind bringing these game-changing economic growth plans home for families, and we feel good about the momentum," the official said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Preliminary report released on possible Supreme Court tweaks

    The White House commission that is studying possible changes to the U.S. Supreme Court released preliminary information.

  • Texas can continue banning most abortions after court rejects latest Biden administration appeal

    Texas can continue banning most abortions after a federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Biden administration’s latest attempt to stop a novel law that has become the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years.

  • China launches 3 astronauts on 6-month space station mission

    China on Saturday launched a three-person crew for a six-month mission aboard its space station that is planned at setting a new record for the length of time spent in space by Chinese astronauts as the country moves toward completing the orbiting structure. The Shenzhou-13 spaceship carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:25 a.m. Saturday (4225 GMT Friday). The crew was seen off by a military band and supporters singing “Ode to the Motherland,” underscoring the weight of national pride invested in the China’s space program that has advanced rapidly in recent years.

  • U.S. Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put Texas abortion law on hold -spokesman

    President Joe Biden's administration on Friday said it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block a restrictive Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion after a federal appeals court reinstated the law. The U.S. Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, to reverse the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision to lift a judge's order blocking the law, while litigation over the dispute continues, a spokesman said. The Texas measure, which bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, took effect on Sept. 1.

  • UK lab suspended after false negative COVID-19 tests

    A COVID-19 testing laboratory in central England has been suspended over concern that it has been incorrectly giving negative PCR test results to people who are infected, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday. NHS Test and Trace launched an investigation into a lab in Wolverhampton after reports of people getting negative PCR test results after testing positive on rapid lateral flow devices (LFDs). Government advice says PCR tests are more accurate than LFDs, and people can stop self-isolating if a positive LFD result is followed by a negative PCR test result.

  • U.S. to reopen border to fully vaccinated Canadians on Nov. 8

    White House officials confirmed on Friday that the U.S. will reopen its land borders to fully vaccinated Canadians starting on Nov. 8.

  • Xi’s Crackdown, Rigid Regime Defeat Last U.S. Social Media Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, LinkedIn thrived in China on the unlikeliest of compacts, complying deftly with Beijing’s ever-changing censorship demands while largely averting a backlash back home. That all ended Thursday, when the Microsoft Corp. unit began its withdrawal from the country, defeated by increasingly bewildering regulations governing data and content.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500

  • A global airline is no longer requiring passengers to wear face masks on some flights

    Wearing a face mask on airplanes was an early pandemic safety measure to stop the spread of COVID-19. It's also caused tension on flights in the US.

  • China's central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

    China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers. Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities.

  • Dave Bautista’s sunglasses are a ‘pacifier’ for red carpet anxiety. Here’s what experts say about his tactic.

    Dave Bautista shared that his red carpet sunglasses are therapeutic for his anxiety.

  • 3,445 new COVID cases in Singapore, 8 more deaths

    The MOH on 15 October confirmed 3,445 new COVID cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 141,772, as well as eight more deaths due to the disease.

  • Facebook helps AI take a first-person view of life

    It hopes artificial intelligence may one day tell you where on earth you've put your keys.

  • Queen Elizabeth: Lack of action on climate change is 'irritating'

    Just two weeks before the United Kingdom is set to host the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Queen Elizabeth was heard venting over the lack of coordinated action being taken to address global warming, calling it "irritating."

  • Texas abortion ban law closer to Supreme Court

    A federal appeals court rejected the Biden administration's latest attempt to stop the restrictive law that bans most abortions.

  • Are new COVID antiviral pills a pandemic game changer?

    The easy-to-administer treatments could soon become a potent tool in the fight against coronavirus, but a variety of obstacles may limit their effectiveness.

  • Vaccination requirement for foreign travelers to U.S. begins November 8

    Fully vaccinated travelers will still need to show a negative test taken within 72 hours of traveling.

  • Week 6 Fantasy Preview, Part Two

    Pat Daugherty, John Daigle, Denny Carter and Matt Stroup preview eight games from the Week 6 slate, talking Cardinals-Browns, Chase Claypool and more. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

  • A.Q. Khan, 1936-2021

    Father of the Pakistani nuclear bomb.