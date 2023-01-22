COVID used as rationale for growth in welfare funding like Medicaid

When Winston Churchill was working to form the United Nations following WWII, he famously said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Churchill was, of course, referring to the crisis of WWII and the post war ferment to end international conflicts. In a more contemporary vein, Rahm Emanuel, chief of staff for President Obama, former mayor of Chicago and now ambassador to Japan, often paraphrased Churchill, explaining it by saying that a crisis offers an opportunity to do things you could not do otherwise. The euphemism has most recently been employed by the Biden administration as a strategy to put into place programs that mirror their view of the role of government.

Michael MacDowell

The strategy of not letting a crisis go to waste has many examples, but a recent situation in Georgia best illustrates its impact. When the Affordable Care Act was implemented, Medicaid was expanded in all states. Georgia did so by offering Medicaid to people without dependents making up to $13,590 annually with the reasonable proviso that recipients were working, going to school, or volunteering for 80 hours a month. Georgia received approval for this plan’s implementation. Even though both the state and federal governments are required to cover Medicaid costs, the newly elected Biden administration rescinded the previous approval of Georgia’s work requirement. Georgia sued, asking that the work requirement remain in place. A federal judge ruled in favor of Georgia.

Realizing their case was weak, the administration chose not to appeal. Instead, it lengthened the COVID national health emergency, and used it as a rationale for the growth in welfare funding like Medicaid. Critics of this action maintain that it is difficult to remove any welfare program once it is in place and so they see this extension of the national health emergency as a method to expand the number of citizens dependent upon welfare indefinitely. While not as blatant as the Georgia situation, other states are faced with similar circumstances and cannot exempt able bodied welfare recipients from work, school or volunteer requirements.

All of this comes at a time when there are serious worker shortages. That dearth of employees continues to fuel inflation by driving up wages and related costs. That spiral of inflation is further fueled by the rising welfare costs in states where work requirements are nonexistent or loose at best. As an example, food stamp spending increased by $753 million in California and $409 million in New York. In Florida, which monitors work requirements much more thoroughly, food stamp spending rose by only $55 million.

Those opposed to work requirements for welfare recipients often cite the cost of compliance as rationale for their position, maintaining that monitoring compliance with such requirements would be expensive and necessitate a bigger bureaucracy. But at the same time the administration recently initiated new programs to lure more Americans back into the workforce by expanding federal funding for child care and elder care. Talk about bureaucracy? Would it not be easier and less expensive to at least start the process of increasing labor force participation by requiring able bodied welfare recipients, without dependents, to work or engage in training?

Most Americans believe that weaning ever increasing numbers of individuals from dependency upon government largesse would generate benefits for the country and for welfare recipients themselves. But continuing to use the national health emergency to extend welfare expenditures, unbalanced by reasonable work requirements, only serves to increase the number of Americans dependent upon the welfare state.

Right now, the Federal Reserve Bank is trying to figure out how to reduce inflation at a time when the workforce participation rate is at a 45 year low. At the same time, we face spiraling prices, mostly driven by a high demand for a limited number of workers. Why would any rational set of government policies try to incentivize people not to work while instead increasing the public’s expenses for their well-being? Using the excuse of a “health emergency” to enlarge the number of unemployed does not make sense. The resulting costs of such a policy are a current and pending crisis we should fix and not let go to waste.

Michael A. MacDowell is President Emeritus of Misericordia University and a Trustee of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Economics Foundation. He lives in Estero.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: COVID used as rationale for growth in welfare funding like Medicaid