Chinese officials urge elderly to get COVID vaccine, cite lesson of Hong Kong

COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Older people in China should get vaccinated against COVID-19, senior Chinese health officials said on Friday, adding that deaths among the elderly in the latest wave to hit Hong Kong serve as a lesson for the mainland.

"The outbreak in Hong Kong is a particularly profound lesson for us, an example that if the vaccination rate for the elderly is low, the rate of severe cases and deaths will be high," Wang Hesheng, deputy director of the National Health Commission, told a news briefing.

"We must not regret when it is too late," he said.

Only 19.7% of people aged over 80 in China have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster as of March 17, and just 50.7% of that age group have completed their primary vaccinations, said Zeng Yixin, another NHC deputy director.

Densely populated Hong Kong has registered the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks - more than 24 times that of rival Singapore - due to a large proportion of elderly who were unvaccinated as the highly transmissible Omicron variant ripped through care homes.

Chinese officials have made its clear that China will not anytime soon ditch its "dynamic-clearance" policy that aims to contain each flare-up quickly, or loosen its weeks-long quarantine requirement for most international travellers.

These stringent measures have helped mainland China keep its official death toll largely static since 2020, with only two fatalities reported in 2021 and none so far this year.

For mainland Chinese aged 60-69, 56.4% have received a booster shot while that falls to 48.4% for those aged 70-79, Zeng said.

He added that there are still 52 million people over 60 who have not completed their primary vaccinations.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Tick linked to dangerous virus in people now found in at least 6 states

    Tick bites: Lone star ticks carrying a mysterious and rare virus, which can cause fatal illness, have been found in at least six states in the U.S.

  • Canada to ditch pre-arrival COVID testing requirement for travelers -source

    Pre-entry testing requirements would still be in effect for partially or unvaccinated travelers. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said last week it would scrap virtually all pandemic-related public health measures by end-April, citing the reduced threat of the pandemic.

  • Fresh COVID wave expected to hit the US as Omicron subvariant and patchy vaccination rates drive surge in Europe

    Cases of COVID-19 are surging in several European countries because of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, and US experts are keeping their masks on.

  • We’re Barely Keeping a Lid on Our Next Huge Global Crisis

    Feature China/Future Publishing via GettyChina has locked down another major city in response to a spike in COVID infections. The entire world could be impacted by this one in a big way.That’s because Shenzhen, a city of 12.6 million that’s adjacent to Hong Kong in southeastern China, is a major hub for electronics manufacturing. Factories in Shenzhen produce smartphones and tablets as well as computer chips that are vital components in a wide variety of other products, including cars.The lockdo

  • Norovirus signs and symptoms: Experts warn of 'contagious bug' on the rise in Canada

    Experts explain what you need to know about norovirus, a highly contagious bug causing vomiting and diarrhea.

  • A covid surge in western Europe has U.S. bracing for another wave

    A surge in coronavirus infections in western Europe has experts and health authorities on alert for another wave of the pandemic in the United States even as most of the country has done away with restrictions after a sharp decline in cases. Infectious-disease experts are closely watching the subvariant of omicron known as BA. 2, which appears to be more transmissible than the original strain, BA. 1, and is fueling the outbreak overseas.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most importan

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response, marking a major step in the fight against the pandemic. The decision to grant approval for the treatment, Evusheld, was endorsed by the government's independent scientific advisory body, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said on Thursday. China's technology hub of Shenzhen will allow firms to resume work in an "orderly" manner after the restriction of non-essential businesses in an effort to contain a COVID outbreak, a city official said Thursday.

  • WHO says global rise in COVID cases is 'tip of the iceberg'

    Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday, warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus. After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak. "These increase are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we're seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," WHO's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

  • The COVID-19 virus isn't gone, but rules have been relaxed. So, doc, what do I do now?

    Local physicians are more relaxed about what they or their families would do in the face of the pandemic. An exception: They still favor vaccinations.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital reaches COVID-19 milestone as fewer patients require ventilators

    The Erie hospital has reported several recent days with no COVID-19 patients who require ventilators, the first such days since last summer.

  • ‘The worst is over.’ Cooper announces new phase of NC’s response to COVID

    It’s been two years since COVID-19 was detected in North Carolina, and Gov. Cooper announced an emphasis on personal responsibility and a new way reporting data in this next phase of the pandemic.

  • New COVID variant spreads as world ease restrictions

    Just as mandates end and more people are taking off their masks, another COVID variant is spreading, causing cases to rise around the world.

  • Shanghai fighting its worst Covid-19 outbreak since start of the pandemic

    Shanghai is trying to control the worst Covid-19 outbreak the Chinese metropolis has since the start of the pandemic. Shanghai has been regarded as a “model city” showcasing China’s response to the disease, and local authorities have boasted about its “precise pandemic response”. But a new surge in cases is testing Shanghai’s unique pandemic approach.

  • Cleveland County's COVID-19 cases plummet 57.4%; North Carolina cases fall 27.5%

    North Carolina reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,589 new cases, down 27.5% from the previous week.

  • Germany to let virus restrictions expire even as cases surge

    The German government on Thursday defended its decision to let many pandemic restrictions expire at the weekend, even as the country hit a new record high for newly confirmed cases. Germany's disease control agency reported 294,931 new cases in the past 24 hours. The Robert Koch Institute said there have been a further 278 COVID-related deaths, taking the overall toll since the start of the pandemic to 126,420.

  • South Korea's omicron deaths surge amid faltering response

    Officials in South Korea tried to calm public fears amid concerns about a faltering pandemic response as daily cases and deaths reached record highs Thursday. The 429 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours were nearly 140 more than the previous one-day record set on Tuesday. Fatalities may further rise in coming weeks considering the intervals between infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

  • Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID cases as city promised fewer restrictions

    Hong Kong reported about 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday as health experts called for a clear way out of a "zero COVID" policy that has left the city isolated. Densely populated Hong Kong has registered the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks. But restrictions, including a ban on flights from nine countries such as Britain and the United States, quarantine of up to 14 days for residents returning to Hong Kong, and the closure of schools, gyms, beaches and other venues, have frustrated many.

  • WHO: Weekly COVID-19 deaths down 17 percent, but cases climb

    The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the number of new coronavirus deaths declined by 17 percent over the last week, though cases of the virus continue to climb.WHO's weekly report, which was released on Tuesday, revealed that in the last week over 11 million new COVID-19 infections were reported along with 43,000 new deaths. According to that data, the number of deaths related to the coronavirus globally has decreased continually...

  • Health department urges pneumonia prevention

    Streptococcus pneumoniae is the most common cause of middle ear infections and pneumonia in immunocompromised individuals and the elderly.

  • Michigan reports 1,540 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths over 2-day period

    Michigan had a test positivity rate of 2.57% on Tuesday, reporting that 790 of 30,672 diagnostic test results were positive.