COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 200 new cases reported

At least 1,013,985 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 13,434 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 296 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 208 on Wednesday.

At least 396 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, slightly up from 393 the day before.

As of Tuesday — the most recent date available — 2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 56% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 53% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Science group says masks protect students

Two reports by the ABC Science Collaborative promote continuing to wear masks at school until more students are vaccinated.

“The science clearly shows us that masking is an effective strategy to prevent within-school transmission when COVID-19 is circulating and when vaccination is not yet available for all children,” Dr. Kanecia Zimmerman, co-chair of the ABC Science Collaborative, said in a statement Wednesday.

The group is a partnership between Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill that advises schools how to deal with the pandemic.

The reports were issued just as the North Carolina Senate is slated to vote on legislation ending the governor’s statewide mask mandate that requires face coverings in schools. The measure has already been approved by the House and would allow public and private schools to make masks optional during the upcoming school year.