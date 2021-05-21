COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 489,000

At least 489,653 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,511 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 184 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 181 reported the day before.

One coronavirus-related death was also reported.

At least 334 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, with 94 patients in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, 3% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.5 million South Carolina residents, or 35%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.8 million, or 43%, have received at least one dose, as of Tuesday.

Why are some SC residents refusing vaccination?

A little over one-third of South Carolinians 12 older have completed COVID-19 vaccination, but many residents are choosing to pass, The State reported.

Health officials say vaccine hesitancy is becoming a bigger problem in the effort to end the pandemic, so understanding the reasons why people are opting not to do so may be critical moving forward.

But experts say vaccine hesitant Americans are not a monolith — their reasons for avoiding vaccination often differ, and they are people from a wider variety of demographic groups than many might assume.

“I very seldom get sick on anything, so why do I want to take a chance on it?” 64-year-old Marcus Polk told The State.

The construction site safety engineer, who lives in Winnsboro, said he doesn’t trust the vaccines because he believes they were too rushed. And in rare instances, vaccinated individuals still catch the coronavirus, so it doesn’t seem worth it to him.

“Even now with (case) numbers going down, I still don’t plan on getting it,” Polk said.

Story continues

Upset parents make edits to students’ liability forms

South Carolina students must sign a waiver if they want to go mask-free at school, and some parents are upset about it, going so far as to digitally alter the state health department’s consent form.

Education officials say there have been reports of parents submitting edited versions of the form, scribbling out the portions they don’t like and using software to remove others, The State reported. The act is a possible violation of state law.

The waiver is required for families of students who want their child to go maskless at schools where mask rules are still in place.

“The form, without any edits, should be sent to the school,” DHEC spokeswoman Cristi Moore said in a statement. “Any modified forms are invalid, and schools should not accept them.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said it has been alerted to the alleged incidents and is investigating.