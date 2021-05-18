COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 18

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 35% of South Carolinians fully vaccinated

At least 489,164 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,502 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 229 reported the day before.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 319 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday. Ninety-four were in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, 3.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.48 million South Carolina residents, or 34.8%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.8 million, or 42.5%, have received at least one dose, as of Sunday.

Hilton Head eatery offers COVID-19 vaccines to hospitality workers

One Hilton Head restaurant is on a mission to get the island’s hospitality workers vaccinated against COVID-19, according to The Island Packet.

FISH Casual Coastal Seafood teamed with Burke’s Pharmacy to offer a free shot of the Moderna vaccine to hospitality workers Thursday, May 20, at its restaurant in Coligny Plaza. The event will run from 9 a.m. until noon.

Those who show up to get a prick in the arm will also receive a $15 gift card to FISH.

A follow-up event for the second dose is scheduled for June 28.

Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? SC health officials have answers

South Carolina residents with unanswered questions about the coronavirus vaccine can ask public health professionals and medical experts about the shot at a virtual forum this week, The State reported.

Leaders will take questions from the public during a live event set to air statewide at 7 p.m. Thursday on SCETV.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control partnered with the state’s public broadcasting channel to host the televised program.

“We recognize that South Carolinians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines,” DHEC Director Edward Simmer said in a statement. “We also know that there is a lot of misinformation and mistrust when it comes to vaccines in general. “These conversations give our community leaders and residents the chance to have an open discussion about their concerns.”

To learn more about the event, read the full story here.

SC doctors offer tips on kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

South Carolinians 12 and older are now eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and doctors are encouraging parents to talk with their kids about the shot, The Sun News reported.

Last week, federal officials approved the vaccine for use in children 12 to 15. South Carolina doctors offered their tips on how to discuss the vaccine with children and explain why it’s important.

“By taking a vaccine, that little shot, that little needle in the skin, that child might be helping to get us out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Paul Richardson, chief medical officer at Conway Medical Center. “They’ll remember this forever. ... They’ve lived this the last year, and let’s be honest, it wasn’t all that much fun.”

Other tips include discussing potential side effects and plans for the summer camp season ahead.