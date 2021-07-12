COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on July 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 500 new cases reported

At least 1,019,298 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 13,499 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 562 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 703 on Sunday and 598 on Saturday. The state doesn’t update case counts over the weekends.

Sixteen additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Monday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as more information becomes available.

At least 448 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 422 the day before.

As of Saturday, the most recent date available, 4.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 56% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 53% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Car inspections pick up after coronavirus-related extension

Charlotte-area mechanics are experiencing a rise in demand for annual car inspections after several drivers were allowed to skip them earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.

Though a five-month extension was given for vehicles that needed inspections from March to Aug. 1, 2020, some shops have recently seen people flock in.

“Now that vaccines rolled out, we noticed that people are coming back out,” said Terrance Harrington, manager of Monroe Road Auto Inspector in Charlotte.

If you been driving less during the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say you can have problems from fuel sitting in the tank or a battery running out of juice, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.