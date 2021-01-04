COVID vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Monday, Jan. 4

Michelle Marchante

COVID-19 vaccines are now available in South Florida and the rules on who can get it, where and when can be confusing.

Here’s what you need to know:

What’s new today?

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is watching closely to see whether hospitals are administering vaccines quickly enough. Those that are too slow and do not meet their vaccination goals will their supplies redistributed to others. To learn more, click here.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has stopped accepting new COVID-19 appointments. All of its slots are full for now.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of a new pilot program to distribute vaccines to underserved communities across the state through community centers and churches.

The Food and Drug Administration will be meeting this week to consider giving half doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to some Americans between the ages of 18 and 55. If approved, the vaccine could be available to twice as many people in that age group, CBS reports.

Who can get COVID-19 vaccines in Florida and who cannot? Do you need proof of residency?

Currently, Florida is giving vaccines to healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and people 65 and older, including snowbirds. Florida does not plan to require teachers and students to get the vaccine, even if one meant for children becomes available by next school year.

Florida does not have a statewide residency requirement to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This means if you live in Miami-Dade, you can get the vaccine in Broward or vice versa.

Who should not get a COVID-19 vaccine: People who have had a severe allergic reaction to ingredients in the vaccine or had a severe reaction after a previous dose. For Pfizer’s- BioNTech vaccine ingredients, click here. For Moderna’s vaccine ingredients, click here.

Music producer Emilio Estefan, 67, was among the first five Miami-Dade County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine by RN Nadia Johnson at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday. Jackson Health System will receive nearly 15,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and is set to begin vaccinations for people 65 and older in Miami-Dade County. The vaccines are something to celebrate as 2021 begins.
What COVID-19 vaccines are available in Florida? How many doses do I need?

Florida currently has two vaccines available: Pfizer’s-BioNTech and Moderna.

Pfizer’s vaccine requires two shots, three weeks apart, and can be given to people 16 and older. Moderna’s vaccine requires two shots, one month apart, and can be given to people 18 and older. Neither vaccine will give you COVID-19.

The two vaccines are not interchangeable, however, which means that if your first shot was the Pfizer vaccine, your second shot cannot be the Moderna vaccine, according to the CDC.

Former Miami Dolphins football player Nat Moore, 69, left, bumps fists with music producer Emilio Estefan, 67, right, before receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Miami. Jackson Health System is starting to vaccinate people over the age of 65 this week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
COVID-19 vaccination sites in South Florida?

Publix, Walgreens, CVS, Winn-Dixie, Walmart and other pharmacies will eventually have vaccines in stock. For now, here are your options:

Miami-Dade County:

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County still hasn’t announced its vaccination site plans, so options are limited to hospitals for now.

The county has a website, miamidade.gov/vaccine, where it plans to post updates on where seniors, and eventually the rest of the general public, will be able to find and schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

At the moment, the only county location offering vaccines is Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. The hospital is booking appointments for people 75 and older and will eventually lower it to 65. For more information, call 305-674-2312.

Jackson Health System, the county’s public hospital network, is preparing to launch an online platform this week for people 65 and older to schedule vaccine appointments.

Broward County:

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County has created a website to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. As of Monday morning, all of the appointment slots are full. To check if appointments are available, visit https://browardcovidvaccine.com/

The appointment-only vaccine sites are:

Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek — opened 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

▪ Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Ave., Davie — opened 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Starting Tuesday, Markham Park & Target Range, 16001 W State Road 84 in Sunrise will also be an appointment-only vaccination site. Its regular hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale is also in the process of transitioning from a test site to a vaccination site.

Broward Health, the hospital network, has all of its vaccination appointments full through February and is no longer accepting appointments for now.

Monroe County:

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is in the “planning phase” of getting the vaccine to people 65 and older registered as special needs with Monroe County Emergency Management — meaning they need special assistance during emergency evacuations and times when storm shelters are open.

Eligibility requirements to register include being dependent on oxygen, having limited mobility, needing assistance with daily activities like being fed, taking medications and hygiene, having moderate dementia and/or cognitive impairment, being wheelchair bound and being in need of wound care and/or constant supervision.

Registration is available at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/148/Special-Needs-Registry.

