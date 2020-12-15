What is Covid vaccine made of? Scientist behind Pfizer and Moderna vaccine technology explains

Justin Vallejo
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

With Covid-19 vaccines expected within weeks, the scientist behind experimental technology used by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna explains what will be baked into the first batch off the production line.

Dr Drew Weissman, a professor in the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, pioneered the vaccine formula called Messenger RNA (mRNA) and collaborated with Pfizer and BioNTech on their version of the vaccine.

He told The Independent that the vaccine, unlike any that has been developed previously, contains a new technology that delivers genetic code - or directions - that instructs the body to create a copy of the Covid-19 virus protein, which prompts an immune response.

"The mRNA is produced by an enzyme that copies DNA that contains the protein to be produced," Mr Weissman said.

"Four lipids are used to create the lipid nanoparticle that self-assemble with the mRNA. They are all created synthetically. The cationic lipid, which is the main function component is proprietary to companies."

Dr Weisman explains the Covid-19 vaccines contain only the synthetically created mRNA genetic code and four lipids, known as lipid nanoparticles, in contrast to traditional vaccines that are created within living cells and contain components of a virus.

"None of this is made in mammalian cell lines," he said.

The result is a 95 per cent effective vaccine with no safety concerns according to Pfizer and BioNTech, while Moderna says its version is 94.5 per cent effective.

Traditional vaccines contain an active component to generate an immune response, usually tiny fragments of the disease-causing organism in the form of a protein, as outlined by the World Health Organisation.

They also contain preservatives like 2-phenoxyethanol and stabilizers like sugars (lactose, sucrose), amino acids (glycine), gelatin, or proteins (recombinant human albumin, derived from yeast).

Surfactants, used in foods like ice cream, keep the ingredients together while residuals from the manufacturing process, like egg proteins, yeast or antibiotics, can be found in trace amounts.

They also use diluents like sterile water and adjuvant stimulate local immune cells, which can be aluminium salts like aluminium phosphate, aluminium hydroxide or potassium aluminium sulphate.

The experimental vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, technically called BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 respectively, are created synthetically using messenger Ribonucleic acid (or mRNA). RNA and DNA (Deoxyribonucleic) are nucleic acids that carry genetic instructions for creating life.

Rather than injecting an organic version of the virus to generate an immune response, mRNA contains snippets of the coronavirus spike protein's genetic code that tells body's cells to produce a small facsimile of that spike protein, which kickstarts the immune system to produce antibodies.

"This is done with the DNA that has a sequence that binds the enzyme and tells it to start working, followed by the sequence of the protein. There are other sequences that increase the amount and duration of protein production," Dr Weissman said.

"Our mRNA vaccine differs as one of the nucleotides, letters, is modified and that gets rid of the inflammatory potential of the mRNA."

What, exactly, the Covid vaccine is made of is a question of chemistry in the creation of that synthetic mRNA, which Dr Weissman said is propriety information and would be buried in a complex web of patents.

Neither Pfizer nor Moderna immediately responded to requests for a breakdown of the chemistry in BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273.

Paula Cannon, an associate professor of microbiology at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine, told The Independent that vaccine's developers have improved on natural RNA, which are short-lived and fragile.

"They can be made entirely synthetically, you don't need a biologist on board to make these you need a chemist," Ms Cannon said.

"Part of the secret source of these vaccines is that the chemists have found a way to modify RNA and improve on what nature has developed to increase its stability and damp down its foreignness to the body. We don't want the body to freak out about this RNA that's been injected into it. So there's been some chemical modifications to make the RNA a bit more stealthy."

While the specificity of those chemical modifications isn’t readily available, what is public is that the vaccines are encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles, a fatty covering to protect the fragile mRNA molecules.

Those lipids, also synthetically developed, were referenced in a July study published in a New England Journal of Medicine article analysing the Moderna phase one trial, which said "the lipid nanoparticle is comprised of four lipids".

While not any closer to a look inside the sausage factory, the published literature does further insight into how the mRNA and the lipid nanoparticles worth together to deliver the vaccine to the body.

"It's like a carrier and protective chemical that helps to package up and protect and help with the delivery of the RNA. That's often based on lipids made entirely chemically," Ms Cannon said.

"So you have one flask that's making the RNA and one flask that's making the lipid, and they get kind of mixed together and the way that the chemistry is designed is that the RNA is attracted to the lipid, it forms a complex with it, and that puts the RNA in a Goldilocks spot."

For Pfizer's vaccine, it needs to be stored at a temperature of at -94 degrees Fahrenheit to remain in that Goldilocks zone, while Moderna's vaccine needs to stay at -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Researchers have been attempting to trick the body's immune system using mRNA for decades, and the Covid vaccines would be the first successful implementation since research began in the early 1990s.

If approved by the FDA, they would not only make a huge impact on the Covid pandemic but would open the door to a whole line of vaccines for viruses like Herpes, HIV and the Flu.

Read More

Trump to prevent international access until Americans get vaccine

Fauci warns Covid vaccine won’t immediately stop rising death toll

When will the Covid vaccine be available in the US?

The beginning of Covid -19 vaccinations is a remarkable moment

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too. Outgoing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urges career staffers to 'be the resistance'

  • Betsy Devos tells Department of Education to resist Biden administration

    ‘Be the resistance against forces that will derail you from doing what’s right for students,’ says Ms DeVos

  • Israel claims successful test on new missile system

    With U.S. backing, Israel has over the last decade developed a multi-layer air shield made up of the Arrow ballistic missile interceptor, the mid-altitude David's Sling interceptor and Iron Dome, which shoots down short-range rockets and mortar shells. A video distributed by the Defence Ministry showed interceptor missiles being fired at targets simulating cruise and ballistic missiles. In a related briefing a senior Israeli official also said that Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defence with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns over Iran.

  • Pakistan issues new law for speedy trials of alleged rapists

    Pakistan's president on Tuesday issued a much-awaited new law requiring the establishment of special courts to speedily conclude trials of people charged with raping women or children, a move hailed by rights activists. It also prohibits the disclosure of the identity of rape victims, according to a statement released by President Arif Alvi's office on Twitter. Leading Pakistani English-language newspaper The Dawn reported that under the new law any official who shows negligence in investigating rape cases could face a three-year prison sentence.

  • Ex-Houston cop hired by GOP megadonor arrested for aggravated assault while hunting fake ballots

    Police in Houston arrested a former Houston Police captain on Tuesday, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly running an appliance repair truck off the road and holding its driver at gunpoint in a failed bid to find fake ballots. The former cop, Mark Aguirre, had been hired by the Liberty Center for God and Country, a conservative group led by Republican megadonor Steven Hotze, to find evidence of the widespread voter fraud conservatives baselessly believed was being carried out in Harris County, The Texas Tribune reports."We are lucky no one was killed," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. "His alleged investigation was backward from the start — first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened." The assault charges carry up to 20 years in jailAguirre told authorities he had been tailing the air conditioner repair technician for four days, aided by two other people, before forcing him off the road Oct. 19. He said he believed the technician was behind a huge voter fraud scheme and was carrying some of the 750,000 fake ballots Aguirre believed were in his possession. "There were no ballots in the truck," the Harris County district attorney's office said. "It was filled with air conditioning parts and tools." One of the people accompanying Aguirre allegedly stole the technician's van after Aguirre forced him to the ground at gunpoint, abandoning the vehicle a few blocks away.A lawyer for Hotze told the Tribune that the Liberty Center had hired a company led by Aguirre to investigate voter fraud ahead of the election, but said Hotze "did not direct or lead any of the investigations." The Houston Police Department fired Aguirre in 2003 after a controversial raid at a Kmart parking lot, the Houston Chronicle reports. CNN's John Avlon compared Aguirre's actions to the "Pizzagate" debacle.> Former Houston police captain charged with pointing gun at air-conditioner repairman, believing he was a voter fraud 'mastermind'. @JohnAvlon pic.twitter.com/MrTqfttGqY> > — CNN Early Start (@EarlyStart) December 16, 2020Hotze was one of the Texas Republicans who unsuccessfully sued to stop Gov. Greg Abbott (R) from extending early voting this year and tried to get 127,000 Harris County ballots thrown out. Earlier this year, the Tribune reports, he called Abbott's chief of staff and urged the governor to shoot and kill people protesting the police killing of George Floyd.More stories from theweek.com Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

  • QAnon believers spread false claims about COVID-19 vaccine touted by Trump 

    The fact that President Trump, QAnon’s hero, claims credit for developing the vaccines hasn’t impeded the spread of negative rumors about them. 

  • What Biden's Cabinet picks signal about his presidency

    President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet selection process could be a microcosm of what his approach to governing will look like.

  • U.S. Sanctions Iranian Intel Officers for Kidnapping Ex-FBI Man Who Died in Their Custody

    The Treasury Department says it knows the Iranian intelligence officers who kidnapped the former FBI agent Robert Levinson who died in their custody. U.S. officials announced on Monday that two members of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) would be sanctioned for their alleged role in Levinson’s kidnapping and detention.“Senior Iranian officials authorized Levinson’s abduction and detention and launched a disinformation campaign to deflect blame from the Iranian regime,” the statement reads.Trump Says He ‘Won’t Accept’ That Ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran, Despite Family’s StatementThe Treasury Department identified Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai as senior Iranian intel officials involved in Levinson’s kidnapping and disappearance. Baseri is allegedly a “high-ranking MOIS officer involved in counterespionage activities in and outside of Iran” who has “worked directly with intelligence officials from other countries in order to harm U.S. interests,” according to the Treasury statement. Khazai is a “high-ranking member of the MOIS” who has allegedly worked with Iran’s intel program in foreign countries.In a statement released alongside the sanctions designation, FBI Director Christopher Wray accused Iran of lying about its role in Levinson’s disappearance in 2007. “The government of Iran pledged to provide assistance in bringing Bob Levinson home, but it has never followed through. The truth is that Iranian intelligence officers—with the approval of senior Iranian officials—were involved in Bob’s abduction and detention.”Levinson, a former FBI agent, flew to Kish Island off the southern Iran coast while ostensibly pursuing an investigation into counterfeit cigarettes on behalf of a tobacco company at a meeting with Dawud Salahuddin. Salahuddin, an American convert to Islam, fled to Iran after killing an Iranian diplomat from the shah-era government who had become a dissident.U.S. law-enforcement officials had reached out to Salahuddin after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in an attempt to learn more about global terrorism and began a back-channel dialogue, during which Salahuddin discussed the possibility of returning to the U.S. and facing criminal charges.As the AP later reported, Levinson’s cigarette-counterfeiting investigation was a cover for his work as a contractor at the CIA, and his meeting with Salahuddin was part of an attempt to turn him into an informant for the agency. Levinson disappeared after the meeting, only to surface in proof-of-life videos and a photograph received in 2010 and 2011.In the images, a gaunt Levinson pleads for help from the U.S. government to “answer the requests of the group that has held me for three and a half years” while making no mention of the “group” holding him or his whereabouts. In the subsequent photos, Levinson appeared in an orange prison jumpsuit holding signs with “help me” and “why you can not help me” printed on them.Iran Can’t Find an American Hostage, U.S. Officials SayLevinson’s family waged a 13-year search for him until the Trump administration told family members in 2020 that intelligence indicated Levinson had likely died in Iranian custody at some point prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported.Iran has denied holding Levinson in detention or any connection to Levinson’s disappearance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pakistan army says Indian fire kills 2 soldiers in Kashmir

    Pakistan's military said Tuesday that two soldiers were killed by Indian fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. In a statement, the military blamed India for violating a cease-fire in the village of Bagsar along the borderline that separates Kashmir between Pakistan and India. It said Pakistan returned fire and claimed there were troop casualties on the Indian side.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Georgia secretary of state slams Perdue and Loeffler for demanding voter data they already have

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for."Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.> Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.> > — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 15, 2020Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so.More stories from theweek.com Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

  • Exclusive-Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union - memo

    As diplomats gathered at the African Union's headquarters earlier this year to prepare for its annual leaders' summit, employees of the international organization made a disturbing discovery. Someone was stealing footage from their own security cameras. Acting on a tip from Japanese cyber researchers, the African Union's (AU) technology staffers discovered that a group of suspected Chinese hackers had rigged a cluster of servers in the basement of an administrative annex to quietly siphon surveillance videos from across the AU's sprawling campus in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital.

  • Trump slams Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden, pleads it's 'too soon to give up'

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finally acknowledged Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden won the presidency on Nov. 3, congratulating Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the Senate floor. More than 12 hours later, at 12:41 a.m., President Trump responded in a tweet that started with a third-person assertion that his allies are criticizing McConnell for congratulating Biden, then shifts to a plea that it's "too soon to give up." Trump has not publicly acknowledged his loss.> Trump, somewhat predictably, not happy that McConnell acknowledged the result of the election. pic.twitter.com/1mhfIcqjGC> > — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 16, 2020After the Electoral College certified Biden's decisive win Monday, Senate Republicans started acknowledging his victory, culminating with McConnell's congratulations. Trump believed up until the end that Republican state legislators would step in and upend the Electoral College and the will of the voters to overturn Biden's victory, Axios reports. He's now "depressed at the realization that his backers have given up on 2020," insisting he won by pointing at his pollster John McLaughlin's prediction that if he won more than 70,000 votes, he would be re-elected. Trump won 74.2 million votes, according to the latest tally, while Biden won 81.3 million.More stories from theweek.com Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

  • Cocaine laden ghost boat washes up on remote Pacific island

    Globally, cocaine manufacturing doubled in four years between 2014 and 2018

  • Russian opposition leader Navalny says he is returning to Russia as Kremlin stays silent

    An in-depth investigation claiming to have identified and linked an elite Russian intelligence unit to the nearly fatal poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, was met with deafening silence by top Russian officials more than 24 hours after the publication. Monday’s investigation by Bellingcat and several media outlets revealed that FSB agents trailed opposition leader Mr Navalny for days before he was poisoned with a deadly nerve agent in Siberia in August, which left him in a coma for several weeks. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny’s blood had traces of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, which was also used in the 2018 Salisbury poisoning of former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. The 44-year-old politician, who is still in Germany where he was taken to for treatment, has backed the findings and blamed President Vladimir Putin for the attempt on his life. More than a day after the investigation, which purports to be based on a trove of phone records and travel data, came out, neither the Kremlin, nor any top Russian officials have uttered a single word of comment. Dmitry Peskov, Mr Putin’s spokesman who typically talks to Russian media every morning, has canceled his briefing on Tuesday, citing preparations for the president’s annual press conference on Thursday. In another unusual sign, most of the top Russian state TV presenters and media managers including RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan who are always happy to heap scorn on the Russian opposition in their broadcasts or on social media have been dead silent about the allegations. “24 hours means 1,440 minutes of silence from Putin, Peskov, Lavrov, Simonyan and others, and every minute of it is like a verdict,” Leonid Volkov, Mr Navalny’s close ally, tweeted on Tuesday afternoon 24 hours after the investigation was published. Mr Navalny’s YouTube video laying out the details of the alleged operation to kill him has already garnered nearly 7 million views. Meanwhile, the leader of the Russian opposition in a radio interview on Tuesday reiterated his promise to return to Moscow as soon as German doctors decide that he is fit enough: “I’m coming back to Russia because it’s my country where I enjoy a rather significant support and I’m grateful to people who are backing me. I have things to do in my country.” He said that Bellingcat’s findings left him with no choice but to conclude that he was the victim of a “full-fledged operation that the FSB was carrying out as a mission of the state.” “Without any exaggeration, this is a genuine terrorist attack,” he told Ekho Moskvy. “They would never had done it without Putin’s orders.”

  • Brazil cops nabbed after images capture arrest of two men later found dead

    Two Brazilian police officers have been arrested in Rio de Janeiro after security camera images showed them shooting at two young men on a motorbike, before taking them away in a car. Saturday's incident in the poor Rio suburb of Belford Roxo shines a fresh light on aggressive tactics of Brazilian police, who critics allege often target poor young Black men in deadly raids. Critics say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has empowered police to be more aggressive than ever, offering them his full support to take out criminals in the country's drug-riddled slums.

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

  • Biden team doesn’t want inauguration parties, urging people to celebrate at home because of Covid

    Officials say inaugural ‘footprint will be extremely limited’ and the traditional parade ‘reimagined’ due to Covid-19

  • Indian farmer becomes rich after ploughing over a 14.98 carat diamond

    A farmer from a rural part of India's Madhya Pradesh became rich overnight after finding a 14.98 carat diamond in his leased land. Lakhan Yadav, 45, of Krishna-Kalyanpur village in Madhya Pradesh sold the diamond for £61,330 at auction on Tuesday. Mr Yadav found the diamond in his land nearly 20 km away from his village. “It’s sheer luck. You get it once in life. Everybody doesn’t get it,” Mr Yadav told Daily Telegraph. Mr Yadav found the fortune in the 625 square feet of land that he had taken on lease from the government. The farmer owns two hectares bought with the compensation money, two buffaloes, and now a motorcycle that he bought with the first payment he was given after depositing the diamond with the district administrion. During the nationwide Covid lockdown his school-aged children would tend to the buffaloes at home and he went to dig land. Mr Yadav, who is illiterate, now wants to spend the money to educate his children. “With this money, anything is possible. I will build a new house and spend money on the education of my children,” he said. Mr Yadav said he would put the rest of his money into a bank account so that he can live on the interest from it in his old age. “I am not capable of investing this money because I am illiterate. I want my children to study well and then spend the money wisely,” he said. However, striking it lucky once was not enough and Mr Yadav wants to continue his search for more diamonds. “A person is never satisfied with money and life. No one wants an end to his life and no one wants that he should not get more money,” he said. Madhya Pradesh is richly endowed with mineral wealth. It is the sole producer of diamond in India.