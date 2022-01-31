COVID vaccine mandate could spell trouble for seasonal migrant workers, Oklahoma to receive military aid: Live updates

A new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which took effect Jan. 22, is expected to severely restrict the travel of thousands of H-2A seasonal guest workers this year.

The H-2A program allows agricultural employers to bring foreign workers to the United States for agricultural labor or services on a temporary or seasonal basis.

DHS announced the restrictions on Jan. 20, requiring non-U.S. individuals seeking to enter the U.S. via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccinations.

While the vaccination requirements may sound good in theory, the reality of the DHS mandate is problematic on a number of fronts, according to Sarah Black, general manager of Great Lakes Ag Labor Services, an ag labor agency focused on H-2A seasonal visas.

“Unlike previous COVID-related restrictions, this DHS requirement doesn’t provide exemptions for ‘essential workers’ which traditionally included guest workers utilized on our farms and throughout the food chain that help get food to your table,” said Black. She noted that several farm operations have workers scheduled to begin arriving within the next two weeks.

Additionally, the mandate requires proof of a “CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website,” meaning guest workers would need either a single- or two-dose series of approved vaccines before travel.

“Unfortunately, the vaccines on the approved list are not readily available throughout Mexico, and it’s not as easy to get them because the Mexican government administers the COVID vaccinations in that country,” said Black, adding that the vaccination rate in Mexico is currently estimated to be running 50 percent.

Also in the news:

► England's National Health Service approved COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 who are most at risk of catching the virus.

► Beijing officials said Sunday they had sealed off several residential communities north of the city center after two cases of COVID-19 were found. The Chinese capital is on high-alert as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics opening Friday.

Story continues

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 74 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 884,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 374 million cases and over 5.6 million deaths. More than 211 million Americans — 63.8% — are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘What we're reading:

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Oklahoma to receive military help as ICU beds fill up and cases reach all-time high

Three military medical teams will be coming to Oklahoma City by early February to support hospitals struggling during the omicron COVID-19 surge, a Health Department spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

Extra support will likely be welcome news for Oklahoma hospitals, which have been overwhelmed during the state's omicron variant surge.COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit an all-time high as cases are still at some of their highest levels during the course of the pandemic.

On Friday, the four major health systems in Oklahoma City each reported that they had no open intensive care unit beds, including at Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

Oklahoma has had among the highest rates of new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the country, just behind Kentucky and Georgia, according to a White House report.

— Dana Branham, The Oklahoman

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccine mandate could prevent migrant workers from entering US