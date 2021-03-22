COVID vaccine motivation: Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts for showing vaccination card

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Krispy Kreme is providing a sweet incentive to encourage more people to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine: Free doughnuts through the end of 2021.

Starting Monday, consumers who show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at locations nationwide will get a free Original Glazed doughnut, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based chain announced.

The freebie is valid at all 369 Krispy Kreme shops located in 41 states and available “anytime, any day, every day for the rest of the year,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, told USA TODAY. No purchase is necessary.

Krispy Kreme is also offering up to four hours of paid time off for each COVID vaccination for its employees. And it isn't alone. Businesses including retailers such as Best Buy, Target and Trader Joe's, have been providing paid time off to employees who get the vaccine.

Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

While many companies are giving employees motivation, Krispy Kreme appears to be the first national chain to provide consumers with a treat. It has also given out free doughnuts on special occasions like Halloween for wearing a costume, Election Day and recently on St. Patrick's Day for consumers who wore green.

Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme

The promotion is long term for a reason, Skena said. Krispy Kreme wants people to have a chance to take advantage of it – after all, not everyone is eligible for a vaccine yet.

President Joe Biden has directed states to make all American adults eligible to receive vaccines no later than May 1.

"We wanted it to be big enough to sort of catch people's attention and spread awareness," Skena said. "I think anything anyone can do to help show support for those getting the vaccine is a good thing right now and so we're just trying to do what little we can."

No stimulus check yet?: Use IRS 'Get My Payment' tool to find the status of new COVID relief payments

COVID vaccine near me: Digital tools to help you find vaccination locations

Skena said he hopes other companies will add vaccine-related promotions. He has heard of a few smaller businesses giving offers with proof of vaccination but nothing national.

"We may be the first, but I really hope we aren't the last," Skena said. "We should all do what we can to support folks getting this country past COVID."

Additionally, Krispy Kreme will deliver free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks to support health care workers and volunteers helping to administer vaccines, Skena said.

According to USA TODAY's vaccine tracker, which is frequently updated, as of March 20, about 23.9% of people in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot and about 13% of people are fully vaccinated. About 22.5% of the shots distributed haven't been used yet.

Free coffee and doughnut deals

Krispy Kreme also has two other promotions open to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Be Sweet Weekends: Buy any dozen doughnuts and get a "Be Sweet Dozen" for $1 that includes 11 Original Glazed doughnuts and a special smiley-face doughnut. The promotion will be available for nine consecutive weekends, both Saturdays and Sundays, March 27 through May 23.

Motivation Mondays: Get a free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut, every Monday from March 29 through May 24. No purchase is necessary.

Learn more about the promotions at www.krispykreme.com/promos/sweetsupport.

Contributing: Janie Haseman, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme free donut: Show COVID-19 vaccination card to get freebie

Recommended Stories

  • China the ‘big trade winner’ from lockdowns in the West

    China has emerged as the “big winner” from Western economies being in lockdown after grabbing market share during a “warp speed” trade recovery, new figures have revealed. The Asian manufacturing powerhouse has boosted its goods exports to around 110pc of pre-Covid levels during a rapid trade rebound, recovering to normal volumes in just seven months, according to economists at Société Générale. Global trade reached its pre-virus peak in November, but the US, eurozone and many emerging markets are still short of normal levels. Chinese trade fully recovered within seven months and ha,s along with Japan, even boosted exports since Covid struck. Meanwhile, SocGen’s data showed that eurozone and US goods exports are at 99pc and 97pc of their pre-Covid level, respectively, while Africa and the Middle East and eastern Europe have further to claw back at around 90pc. “China has come out the big winner,” said Klaus Baader, chief economist at the French bank. “It clearly has grabbed additional market share in global trade. It is also true for the emerging market Asia economies outside of China, but some of the other emerging economies have had a pretty difficult time of it.” While economies have suffered historic recessions, demand for goods has recovered rapidly as the Covid blow has fallen largely on the services sector. Manufacturers across the world have largely shrugged off renewed lockdowns as spending shifted in locked down economies from shuttered services to goods. Mr Baader said the bounce back in global trade from the initial Covid plunge has been “remarkably fast”. He explained: “This really is a warp speed trade recovery. It is so different from the Great Recession… The decline this time was more rapid and nearly as deep in global trade, but the rebound was practically instant.”

  • Current employee of Cuomo comes forward with harassment allegations

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo's attorney calls the report 'unremarkable;' Fox News' Alex Hogan on 'CAVUTO Live.' #FoxNews

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed after COVID outbreak

    Parts of Donald Trump’s Florida golf resort Mar-a-Lago have been temporarily closed because of a coronavirus outbreak, according to two sources familiar with the matter. A source familiar with club operations said that some workers had been quarantined "out of an abundance of caution," and "a section of the club" had been closed for a short period of time.According to the Washington Post, Mar-a-Lago hosted two large fundraisers last weekend, including one event where the former president reportedly made an appearance.Mar-a-Lago is expected to host events for the Republican National Committee spring retreat in Florida next month.Trump and his family moved to the Palm Beach resort on Jan. 20, the day his successor Joe Biden was sworn in as president. Months before that in October, Trump was hospitalized for several days after contracting the virus. His wife, Melania and son Barron also tested positive at that time. Before leaving office he was vaccinated privately.

  • CBP Asks to Fly Migrants to Canadian Border for Processing amid Surge: Report

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have requested airplanes to fly migrants to the U.S.-Canadian border for processing amid a surge in illegal crossings at the southern border, the Washington Post reported on Friday. Border officials asked CBP to make the request to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after 1,000 migrants, including unaccompanied minors, crossed the Rio Grande into South Texas on Friday morning, while another 1,000 who crossed on Thursday night were still waiting to be processed, according to an email reviewed by the Post. The agency has not determined which northern states would receive the migrants. Two Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed that the action was under consideration. The influx of at least 2,000 migrants into the area through Thursday night and Friday morning came as CBP struggled to receive new arrivals, with many migrants waiting hours outdoors before processing. A record number of over 4,500 unaccompanied minors are currently being held in Border Patrol detention facilities. As of Wednesday, over 9,500 migrant children were held in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services. DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to the southern border on Friday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to review the situation. One of those lawmakers, Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.), wrote on Twitter on Friday that the Biden administration “is trying their best to uphold the rule of law with humanity,” blaming the crisis in part on “the mess Trump left them.” Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio), another lawmaker on the trip, said that the surge of migrants began because of the Biden administration’s “dismantling of the previous administration’s policies with no consideration of the ramifications.” President Biden has rescinded several Trump-era immigration restrictions, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed in the U.S. The Biden administration has also advocated a sweeping immigration reform bill that would establish a path to citizenship for some illegal immigrants currently living in the U.S. However, while Biden and other administration officials have warned migrants not to make the journey north, Mayorkas predicted earlier this week that the current influx will break a 20-year record. “Biden promised us that everything was going to change,” Gladys Oneida Pérez Cruz, a migrant from Honduras, told the New York Times on Sunday. “He hasn’t done it yet, but he is going to be a good president for migrants.” Pérez and her son, who has cerebral palsy, attempted to cross the border but were expelled back to Mexico.

  • ‘Why would you not?’ Alarm as Republican men say they won’t get Covid vaccine

    A recent poll reported 49% of Republican men saying they won’t get the shot as mixed messaging persists among conservatives A protester holds a sign against lockdown, masks, Covid testing and vaccines in Sacramento, California, on 23 May 2020. Photograph: Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Nothing will change Ron Holloway’s mind when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine: he’s not going to get it. “I just feel that God created us, made our bodies in such a wonderful way that we can pretty much do our own immunization,” Holloway, 75, told The Guardian. “We’re equipped to do that in most cases. I just don’t see the need for it.” Holloway is among potentially millions of Republican-identifying men who say they don’t plan on getting the coronavirus vaccine. According to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey, 49% of Republican men told pollsters that they wouldn’t get the jab; the poll is among recent analyses claiming that vaccine hesitancy is highest among this demographic. These data have raised the alarm for disease experts, who have struggled to combat Covid-19 amid the sharp politicization of public health policies, such as often Republican opposition to mask mandates and business regulations and the frequent touting of conspiracy theories. “How such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to get vaccinated merely because of political considerations … it makes absolutely no sense,” the top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said recently. “What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that is going to be life-saving for millions of people.” While some powerful Republicans have urged people to get the vaccine mixed messaging persists among some conservatives. The Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently criticized the Biden administration’s vaccine outreach efforts, saying: “If you want them to take the vaccine, don’t berate them, don’t issue more commands, calm their fears by rationally explaining the benefits and risks of the vaccine.” The de Beaumont Foundation, an organization aimed at improving public health, conducted a focus group on 13 March to understand vaccine opposition among Republicans. The group was composed of 19 members, men and women, who identified as Republican. The participants selected had “responded ‘maybe’ or ‘probably not’ when asked if they will get a Covid vaccine”. Group leader Frank Luntz, a veteran Republican pollster, asked participants: “When I say Covid-19 vaccination, vaccine … what do you think of first?” One man replied: “A miracle, albeit suspicious.” One man said “rushed”, while another said “experimental”. One man said: “Don’t hold my freedom hostage.” Alec Tyson, an associate director of research at Pew Research Center, said that there’s a “similar dynamic” between the partisan gap on beliefs about Covid-19’s threat to public health and attitudes toward vaccinations. “Republicans have been much less concerned than Democrats” about Covid-19’s risk to public health, Tyson said. “Vaccination intent is one of the main correlates to that attitude.” While researching vaccine intent, Tyson said Pew researchers asked those who weren’t currently planning on getting the vaccine why. Among those who weren’t planning on getting the vaccine, Tyson said that Republicans in this group “are more likely to tell us they don’t think they need it than are Democrats who aren’t planning to get it”. Panayiota Kendeou, professor of educational psychology and Guy Bond chair in reading at the University of Minnesota, said that while some vaccine hesitancy was “predictable”, some was “also unique to the kind of political climate, the way the pandemic has been handled in the US and all over the world, and the politics that have muddied the waters a little bit in terms of decision-making and the consequences of our decisions”. Kendeou explained that vaccine hesitancy has traditionally been fostered by a number of known factors and said “the primary one is our perceived risk for an infection”. Perceived side effects are also key when people weigh whether to get vaccines. “In the content of the Covid-19 vaccine, those perceived health risks in terms of actually getting the disease, and also having fears about the side effects of the vaccine, have gained political orientation,” Kendeou said. “So we’ve seen, for example in the US, certain groups being more or less afraid of the Covid-19 virus and cast doubts on the seriousness of the pandemic. Of course, that translated into the kind of vaccine hesitancy breakdown that we see being reported.” Loren Anthony Williams – a self-described “moderate conservative” who says “by no means am I a fervent, die-hard Trumper” – responded “probably not” when asked if he’d get the Covid-19 vaccine. Williams, who works in the medicinal marijuana industry, said he is not an “anti-vaxxer or anything like that” but remains skeptical, saying the jab “was rushed with a healthy dose of politics involved, because Trump was trying to get it out there in November before the election”. Asked later about the politicization, Williams explained: “I think it was very much politicized by Trump. Naming it Operation Warp Speed, doing all he could to get it out there before the election.” While Trump “did have the wellbeing of the country in mind”, Williams said, he also had political goals. Williams said his personal political beliefs did not play a role in his skepticism over the vaccine. I’m no chemist or biologist, maybe if I knew how it was made and was in it, I might change my mind Loren Anthony Williams The 35-year-old Detroit resident also said: “I don’t need it, because I’m a fairly healthy younger person, and if I caught coronavirus, I’d do well without the vaccine. I’d overcome it on my own. “For older people or people who are at risk, I wouldn’t discourage them from getting the vaccine. That’s their choice. It probably would benefit them a lot more because they’re at higher risk,” Williams continued, saying his elderly parents had already received the vaccine. Asked if anything might sway his opinion, Williams said “maybe”. “Because I’m no chemist or biologist, maybe if I knew how it was made and was in it, I might change my mind.” However, some Republicans are skeptical of statistics on vaccine hesitancy among men in the party. Andrew Bilardello, who leads a Republican club in The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Florida, told The Guardian: “The majority of the people here are registered Republicans, and the majority of the people here are getting the vaccine.” Bilardello, a retired police chief, pointed out that the Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis had visited the area last week and touted the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, and that he recently announced lowering the vaccination age eligibility. Bilardello, 63, said he’s going to get the Johnson & Johnson jab. “I drive by the vaccination sites and I gotta tell you: every day I go by, there’s lines of people to get the vaccine,” Bilardello said. Everybody cares, everybody wears masks … For the majority of the people here in the Villages, they’re taking the pandemic here very seriously.” Joe Martin, a Republican in Georgia, said he hadn’t seen vaccine hesitancy among his peers. He said that people who didn’t get it were having access issues, but weren’t hesitant. “All the people I know, we’re all going out to dinner because we’ve had the shot,” said Martin, 77. “Once you get the shot, you’re free to socialize and do all kinds of things. Why would you not want to?” Despite reported levels of heightened vaccine hesitancy or resistance, there is evidence that minds can change. Dr Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, provided five facts about Covid-19 to participants in de Beaumont’s virtual focus group. Among the facts: more than 90% of doctors who were offered the vaccine have decided to get it. When the focus group ended, 16 said they were more willing to get the vaccine, the organization said.

  • Trump's Club in Palm Beach Forced to Partially Close Because of COVID Outbreak

    Former President Donald Trump was forced to partially close his Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

  • How much money the top PGA Tour players won at the Honda Classic

    It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Here's what the top finishers took home from PGA National. T-8th Place: Zach Johnson $190,750. T-8th Place: Sungjae Im $190,750. T-8th Place: Sam Ryder $190,750. T-8th Place: Adam Hadwin $190,750. T-8th Place: Camilo Villegas $190,750. T-3rd Place: Denny McCarthy $320,600. T-3rd Place: C.T. Pan $320,600. T-3rd Place: Russell Henley $320,600. T-3rd Place: Brendan Steele $320,600. T-3rd Place: Chase Seiffert $320,600. 2nd Place: Brandon Hagy $763,000. Champion: Matt Jones $1,260,000

  • Trump shrugs off Pennsylvania lawsuit defeat by falsely claiming he won state ‘by a lot’

    ‘The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED’, claims president

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform ‘in two or three months,’ aide says

    Former spokesman for ex-president predicts ‘tens of millions’ of people will flock to app

  • How the top 25 high school football teams fared

    A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • ‘Deep grief and rage and sorrow’: Georgia rallies against anti-Asian hate as US mourns Atlanta victims

    Nationwide rallies and vigils demand justice as US reckons with legacy of discrimination

  • 3 killed in fiery California crash during high-speed pursuit

    Three people were killed in a fiery crash when a motorist fleeing a sheriff's deputy at around 100 miles an hour collided with multiple cars in central California, authorities said. The driver of a black Chevy Camaro sped away after the Fresno County deputy tried to pull him over for reckless driving late Saturday. When the suspect exited State Route 41, the deputy backed off the chase over safety concerns after the Camaro fishtailed and ran a red light near downtown Fresno, police said.

  • As more Americans get vaccinated, a fourth coronavirus surge is unlikely, former FDA chief says

    "We're talking about some form of protective immunity in about 55% of the population," Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

  • 6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water

    According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, Texas, a town outside of Houston, have charged suspect Raymeon Means, 35, with capital murder. Alvarez told KPRC that what he heard next was Means arguing with other residents of the complex.

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.