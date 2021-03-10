COVID-19 vaccine now available at over 600 in-store CVS locations at select Target stores across 17 states

Best Life

The rate of new daily COVID cases in the U.S. continues to drop ever so slightly as time goes by. Over the past two weeks, the national daily average has plateaued at a high rate most officials view as worrisome. Now, as experts grow increasingly concerned about what the next few weeks might hold, data from The Washington Post shows that certain states are seeing COVID cases rise again. Read on to see which places have infections trending up, and for more on when things may finally go back to normal, check out This Is When the COVID Pandemic Will Be Completely Over, Experts Say.According to The Washington Post, the national seven-day average of daily new COVID cases dipped to 57,485 on March 8, representing nearly a 15 percent drop from the previous seven-day average. And while last week saw more than a dozen states with double-digit percentage point increases in cases, seven saw their numbers rise this week.Experts have begun warning that while the pace of vaccinations has picked up considerably, the rise of contagious COVID variants has raised concerns that another major spike in cases could be looming. During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on March 7, Michael Osterholm, MD, director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, warned that the potential remains for another COVID surge that could likely hit over the next six to 14 weeks."Last time I was on your show four weeks ago, the [U.K. strain] B.1.1.7. variants made up about 1-4 percent of the viruses we were seeing in communities across the country," Osterholm told host Chuck Todd. "Today, it's up to 30-40 percent. And what we've seen in Europe, when we hit that 50 percent mark, you see cases surge."During an event with the National League of Cities on March 8, Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), echoed those concerns. "There is so much that's critical riding on the next two months," she warned. "How quickly we will vaccinate versus whether we will have another surge really relies on what happens in March and April."Read on to find out which states are currently seeing COVID cases climb, according to The Washington Post, as of March 9, and for more on when numbers may start going back up again, check out This Is When We Can Expect the Next COVID Surge, Experts Say. 7 Alabama New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 129Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 1 percent 6 North Dakota New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 74Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 5 percentAnd for more on how to use PPE properly, check out If You're Layering These Masks, the CDC Says to Stop Immediately. 5 Alaska New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 115Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 5 percent 4 Nebraska New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 108Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 10 percentAnd for more on what will change after you're immunized, check out The CDC Says You Don't Have to Do This Anymore Once You're Vaccinated. 3 Arizona New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 129Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 13 percent 2 Michigan New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 110Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 15 percent 1 Vermont New cases in last seven days per 100,000 people: 147Percent change in daily cases in last seven days: Up 35 percentAnd for more on warning signs you might still be fighting off the coronavirus, check out Dr. Fauci Just Said This Is the Tell-Tale Sign You Have Long COVID.