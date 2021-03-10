COVID-19 vaccine now available at over 600 in-store CVS locations at select Target stores across 17 states

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available in more than 600 CVS in-store pharmacies at Target stores across 17 states.

Target announced the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, saying it would also make its fitting rooms at select stores available to CVS for appointments, which are booked through the drug store chain. The retailer closed fitting rooms in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our top priority since the onset of the pandemic: the health and safety of our team members, guests and the communities we serve," Target said in a blog post. "Now, with COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, Target's continuing to support our team and communities during the pandemic by partnering with 600+ CVS locations within Target stores to offer vaccines to eligible guests and team members."

Uber mask incident: Uber, Lyft ban passenger who ripped off her mask, coughed on driver; police investigating

COVID-19 vaccine: CDC, Dollar General exploring partnership to speed up COVID-19 vaccine rollout

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger and other major retailers with pharmacies started administering their first COVID-19 vaccine doses in early February as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is administering the program.

Target told USA TODAY that select stores in the following states are offering vaccines by appointment through CVS: Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Which of the vaccines are available varies by location.

CVS Health acquired pharmacies in Target stores for $1.9 billion in 2015.

"In the coming months, Target will continue to work with CVS to offer vaccines to guests and team members within stores, and further support vaccine education efforts focused on reaching communities of color hit particularly hard during the pandemic," Target said in its blog post.

According to USA TODAY's vaccine tracker, as of Tuesdayabout 18.4% of people in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot and about 9.7% of people have received both doses of the vaccine. About 24% of the shots distributed haven't been used yet.

CVS COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CVS, which has nearly 10,000 locations, including pharmacies inside Target stores, said as vaccine supply becomes available through the federal program, it will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations. The company said it has the capacity to administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month.

CVS is requiring appointments for the vaccine, which can be made at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Anyone without internet access can call 800-746-7287.

Contributing: Nathan Bomey and Janie Haseman, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CVS-Target COVID vaccine: Select CVS pharmacies at Target offer shots

