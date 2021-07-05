Covid vaccine passports will not be required for sports matches and concerts

Tony Diver
·2 min read
Event trials have included Euro 2020 matches at Wembley Stadium - &#xa0;Frank Augstein/&#xa0;Pool AP
Event trials have included Euro 2020 matches at Wembley Stadium - Frank Augstein/ Pool AP

Fans attending sports matches and concerts will not have to present a Covid certificate proving they have tested negative for the virus or received a vaccine.

"Vaccine passports" were trialled by a government research programme which allowed fans to use an app to show they were not infectious before attending large-scale events.

The event trials include Euro 2020 matches at Wembley Stadium and the forthcoming men's and women's singles finals at Wimbledon.

A Whitehall review of Covid certificates, overseen by Michael Gove, has concluded that they will not be needed for large events when they are allowed to go ahead from July 19.

MPs had previously questioned Mr Gove about how the passports might work for older people who do not have smartphones and how they could be protected from forgery – a problem in other countries that use them.

Some form of Covid certificate is still expected to be needed for international travel because they will be required by other countries. Boris Johnson said on Monday that firms would be able to voluntarily use the scheme to admit customers to their venues if they wished to.

Vaccine passports are controversial, and some have argued that any form of mandatory certificate system could be discriminatory. Plans explored by the Cabinet Office under Mr Gove's auspices involved a "Covid status" for each person, incorporating vaccines received, tests taken or natural immunity received through contracting the virus.

Mr Gove has previously conceded that there would be no need for such a system if all eligible adults had the vaccine, raising questions about how long it would have functioned while the vaccine rollout continues.

Private software firms are also developing Covid apps that could be used by companies to monitor the status of their employees. The NHS App may be used as a free Covid certificate for any firms that wish to do so.

The Covid lockdown rules that will end from July 19

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Face mask law to end on July 19 but businesses can set their own rules

    Legal regulations forcing Britons to wear face masks indoors are set to be scrapped from July 19 – but businesses can set the rules on their own premises, Boris Johnson has announced. The Prime Minister has said that, at the end of his roadmap out of restrictions, face coverings will no longer be mandatory under the law, with individuals instead encouraged to "exercise judgment". Transport operators and shops will be given permission to decide their own policy, setting conditions for their own p

  • Alijah Vera-Tucker has checked every box for Jets OL coach John Benton

    One of the bright spots of the Jets’ dismal 2-14 season in 2020 was the play of left tackle Mekhi Becton. The first-round pick stepped right into the starting lineup and looked like a player who will be a fixture at a key spot on the offensive line for years to come. The rest of [more]

  • Pujols helps Dodgers to 7-game season sweep of Nationals

    Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-1 win Sunday. Los Angeles has won a season-high nine straight games since getting no-hit on June 24 by the Chicago Cubs, who have lost nine in a row. “Great series all the way around,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said.

  • Boris Johnson said it would be ‘ludicrous’ for him to be prime minister, claims Dominic Cummings

    Boris Johnson admitted in 2016 that it would be "ludicrous" for him to become prime minister, according to Dominic Cummings, his former adviser. In his latest war of words with Mr Johnson, Mr Cummings said he had forced the Prime Minister to agree to "written terms" as a condition of him agreeing to head the Downing Street operation in July 2019. Explaining why he went to work for a man he would later declare unfit to run the country, Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson wanted him to help break the Brex

  • Italy state TV: Beloved entertainer Raffaella Carra' dies

    Raffaella Carra’, for decades one of Italian television's most popular and beloved entertainers, died on Monday at age 78 after a long illness, Italian state TV quoted her family as saying. Rai state TV read a statement from the star’s family, announcing that she died at home after a long illness. With her energetic presence and strong singing voice, the petite Carra' was a beloved staple in the early heyday decades of Rai, especially when it was the only nationwide broadcaster.

  • A string of top accounts on the new pro-Trump app GETTR were hacked and defaced on its July 4 launch day

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Pompeo, and Newsmax all had their pages hacked, as did the app's founder Jason Miller.

  • MLB star Yasmani Grandal remembers South Florida roots with well-timed donation

    In 2011, when Yasmani Grandal met Heather — the woman who would become his wife — he told her he worked in construction.

  • 'Top notch': Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this workout bench — and it's on sale for $130

    Save $50 on this weight bench that's backed up by more than 2,400 reviews.

  • In wake of indictments and with Ron DeSantis focused on condo collapse, Donald Trump holds Florida rally

    It was Trump's first political rally since a New York grand jury indicted his company and its chief financial officer on tax fraud charges.

  • Steelers LB T.J. Watt checks in as No. 2 edge rusher according to ESPN

    T.J. Watt's dominance wasn't enough for ESPN and their panel of experts.

  • Video shows the remaining units of the Champlain Towers South condo being demolished

    So far 24 bodies have been recovered at the site of the collapse. More than 120 people are still unaccounted for.

  • Rep. Mike Garcia's voting record: Will it be an obstacle to reelection?

    Garcia, who won his seat by 333 votes, is up for reelection next year in what is expected to be among the most contested congressional races in the nation.

  • Afghanistan: All foreign troops must leave by deadline - Taliban

    The group's stance comes amid reports US forces will stay to protect embassies and an airport.

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • White Nationalist Group Tries to March Through Philadelphia, Promptly Gets Chased Out of Town

    Members of Patriot Front, a known white nationalist group based in Texas, marched their way through Philadelphia on Saturday. But as 6 ABC News reports, it doesn’t sound like they stuck around for as long as they anticipated.

  • Shares in Hong Kong's Vitasoy plunge after memo prompts boycott calls in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy tumbled 12% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, prompting social media users in China to call for a boycott of the company. Vitasoy said in a statement on social media platform Weibo on Saturday that a staff member had circulated an internal memo that was widely shared online, describing it as "extremely inappropriate" and without authorisation. The employee's memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

  • Meet the British Museum’s Monument Men: the team tracking down looted artefacts

    Deep in the British Museum, down a snaggle of anonymous corridors, through two locked doors, is a room full of orphaned treasures. Some are priceless. Others are worthless fakes. All, though, have been illegally trafficked across British borders, seized by law enforcement and taken here for safe-keeping and analysis. It’s a small room, but cluttered. Shiny suitcases shoulder against heavy plastic crates. The walls are lined with shelves and cardboard boxes are stacked on the floor. Unlike the Br

  • Her Family Owned Slaves. How Can She Make Amends?

    DIRT TOWN VALLEY, Ga. — Just before people started to take the pandemic seriously, Stacie Marshall slipped into the back of a conference room in Athens, Georgia, and joined two dozen Black farmers in a marketing seminar called “Collards Aren’t the New Kale.” She stood out, and not just because she was one of only two white people in the room. Marshall, 41, still had the long blond hair and good looks that won her the Miss Chattooga County title in 1998. The win came with scholarship money that g

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.