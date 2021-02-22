COVID vaccine reducing risk of hospitalisations, Scottish study suggests

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine at the Pentland Medical Practice in Currie, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland's vaccination drive appears to be markedly reducing the risk of hospitalisation for COVID-19, suggesting that both the Pfizer-BioNtech and Oxford-AstraZeneca shots are highly effective in preventing severe infections, preliminary study findings showed on Monday.

Results of the study, which covered the entire Scottish population of 5.4 million people, showed that by the fourth week after the initial dose, the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were found to reduce the risk of hospitalisation by up to 85% and 94% respectively.

"These results are very encouraging and have given us great reasons to be optimistic for the future," said Aziz Sheikh, a professor at the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute who co-led the study.

Sheikh cautioned at a media briefing that the results are preliminary data, yet to be peer-reviewed by independent scientists, but added: "I am very encouraged. We now have national evidence...that vaccination provides protection against COVID-19 hospitalisations."

He said he expected other countries using the same two vaccines and a similar strategy - such as England and Wales for example - would see a similar positive impact in reducing the number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19.

Data for the vaccines' effect in Scotland was gathered between Dec. 8 and Feb. 15. Researchers said that during this period, 1.14 million vaccines were administered and 21% of Scotland's population had received a first dose.

Among those aged 80 years and over - one of the highest risk groups for COVID-19 - vaccination was associated with an 81% reduction in hospitalisation risk in the fourth week, when the results for both vaccines were combined.

Jim McMenamin, Public Health Scotland's COVID-19 incident director, said the findings are particularly important "as we move from expectation to firm evidence of benefit from vaccines".

(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Abused woman survives brutal cold in national park but needs foot amputation, feds say

    “How she survived I have no idea.”

  • Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole says he has lung cancer

    Former U.S. Republican Senator Bob Dole, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 1996, said on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and will undergo treatment beginning next week.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • US charges three North Koreans over $1.3bn theft

    The "military intelligence agents" are accused of targeting some of the world's biggest firms.

  • India court clears reporter in suit filed by MP over #MeToo accusation

    An Indian court on Wednesday cleared journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation charges brought by former union minister M. J. Akbar after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The verdict by a court in New Delhi has been hailed as a victory for India's #MeToo movement, in which Akbar - a veteran editor who founded many publications - was one of the highest profile figures to be accused. He stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct following Ramani's allegations.

  • Durham police investigating death of man found shot on highway

    Durham police responded to a report of a shooting on Friday off of N.C. 55. A man later died.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • U.S., China face U.N. cooperation test over UK push for vaccine ceasefires

    Britain on Wednesday proposed that the U.N. Security Council call for ceasefires to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations, a move that will be a key test of cooperation at the United Nations between China and new U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged a "swift adoption" by the 15-member council of a draft resolution calling for vaccination ceasefires, warning that 160 million people are at risk of missing out due to instability and conflict. "Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable lifesaving vaccinations to take place," Raab said.

  • Dogs abandoned in crates by NC road die, officials say. Now there’s a $5,000 reward

    It’s unclear how long the dogs had been left there.

  • Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, the Democratic president distanced himself from the more transactional foreign policy of Republican Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.

  • Why Europe’s COVID Vaccine Passports Won’t Work

    Monica Wells / AlamyROME—Almost as soon as authorities in the Mediterranean announced that no one who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 would be able to visit Sardinia, Cyprus, or the Greek islands this summer, fake vaccine certificates started popping up for sale on the black market for around €100 a piece. And now that Europe’s vaccination program is in full swing and the standardized state-mandated health cards one gets after receiving the COVID jabs are readily available to creative forgers to copy, it doesn’t take much imagination to see how a relatively cheap fake document could allow anyone who hasn’t been able or willing to get the actual vaccine but still wants a sunny beach holiday can sneak past entrance controls.The president of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has adamantly supported the introduction of a “COVID passport” that would allow tourists to bypass quarantines and even invasive brain-tickling swab tests if they can prove they have been inoculated. “It is a medical requirement to have a certificate proving that you have been vaccinated,” she said last week, after a measure was introduced by Greece to make vaccination passports mandatory for E.U. travel, much like it is for those traveling to many African nations to prove they have had a Yellow Fever vaccine.But the practice of standardizing this so-called "proof” of being vaccinated will take far longer than the short months leading up to summer to put in place, meaning fraudulent vaccine certificates aren’t the only issue challenging the European Union’s tentative plans to try to salvage the summer holiday season. The larger concern is that Europe’s 27 member states, which have a hard time agreeing on almost anything, will somehow come together to agree on what vaccination proof should look like in practice.Many countries are already moving forward with their own version of the special entrance permits. Denmark has already put in place a plan to offer digital vaccination passports to its citizens who are vaccinated to allow free travel within the nation. Estonia is introducing an e-yellow card, which would allow vaccinated travelers to update their health record on an app. And in Iceland, which is not part of the E.U. but which does benefit from the open-border Schengen treaty, vaccination passports are already taken in lieu of COVID-19 swab testing before arrival. Billionaire Boys Club Is Spreading COVID in ItalyPoland, Portugal, and Spain have legislation for vaccination passports ready for parliamentary votes and in Hungary “proof of immunity” in the form of vaccination or an antibody test that shows full recovery from the virus, is enough to skirt quarantine requirements. In Italy, which is going through a delicate government transition, several measures have been introduced about how to ensure the validity of such a document given the country’s experience with fraudulent organized crime. While in France, the tourism sector has accused the government of “dragging its feet” on a comprehensive plan that could include updatable digital certificates in lieu of a passport that could include a traveler’s COVID history, from tests to immunity.The U.K., now shut out of the E.U. thanks to Brexit, is also considering its own brand of immunity proof that would allow vaccinated people to go to restaurants, pubs and—if other countries allow—the airport.But the introduction of a vaccine passport or any such document that would deem someone “immune” goes beyond just the obvious challenge of logistics. The mere fact that only the wealthy countries currently have the best access to vaccines and testing cuts out an entire segment of the population from even dreaming about hitting the road to Europe, making discrimination another issue the E.U. may be willingly fostering by requiring vaccines as a shortcut to holidays.Many companies across Europe, and even the Vatican in Rome, have warned that employees risk losing their jobs if they refuse a shot that they make sure are available. But there are countless other countries that have not yet been able to get their vaccination programs rolling due to supply shortages thanks to wealthier countries gobbling up the vials, and which just don’t yet have the sort of infrastructure in place to even provide vaccines to the willing, let alone require the skeptical to get inoculated.But none of these efforts to return to normalcy will work unless all countries agree to recognize proof of immunity, whether by antibodies or one of the many vaccines. “For certificates to work internationally, they must be recognized by countries around the world,” Sweden’s social minister, Lena Hallengren, said this week. And that may yet prove to be the biggest challenge.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Thai protests outside parliament after PM survives vote

    Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Thailand's parliament after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived a parliamentary no-confidence motion on Saturday after a four-day censure debate. "It was a disappointment, but expected," protest leader Attapon Buapat said. "We want a peaceful protest," protest leader Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul told reporters after speaking to the police.

  • GameStop millionaire Keith Gill is testifying before Congress on Thursday. Meet the investor who upended Wall Street with cat memes, reaction GIFs, and fundamental analysis.

    Gill, who goes by u/DeepF---ingValue on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube, is being compared to Michael Burry of "The Big Short" by his peers.

  • U.S. defense secretary calls Saudi crown prince, reaffirms strategic ties

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Friday, days after the White House said it would deal with the king, not his heir, and U.S. officials would engage their counterparties in the kingdom. Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Austin, especially in defence cooperation, state news agency SPA said. Austin reaffirmed the importance of the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, and said the United States was committed to helping Riyadh defend itself, condemning attacks launched into the kingdom by the Houthi group in Yemen.

  • Fred and George Weasley actors didn't know which twin they were playing until 5 minutes before first scene

    The casting director thought James and Oliver Phelps were joking when they asked who was playing who just before "The Sorcerer's Stone" table read.

  • Elizabeth Olsen said that she is 'very aware' of nepotism and its impact on her career

    Elizabeth Olsen's mother was a ballerina while her older sisters are twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, who began as child actresses in "Full House."

  • Dutch government races for plan B to uphold nighttime coronavirus curfew

    The Dutch government raced on Wednesday to prepare legislation to keep a nighttime curfew in place after a court ordered it to scrap the controversial COVID-19 measure which has become the focus of campaigning a month before a general election. The stakes are high politically as Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the country's top health officials argue the measure is essential to soften a third wave of infections they say is about to arrive due to variants of the coronavirus. Tuesday's court ruling found the government's current justifications lacked sufficient legal basis, sending authorities scrambling to draft a bill and enact it swiftly into law.

  • 8 of the best and 8 of the worst John Travolta films of all time, ranked

    The "Grease" star has gone from a teenage heartthrob to a decorated actor, here's what critics think of movies like "Hairspray" and "Pulp Fiction."

  • Tshegofatso Pule murder: Man jailed for killing pregnant 28-year-old

    Mzikayise Malephane told a South African court he was paid by Ms Pule's ex-boyfriend to kill her.

  • A video of David Letterman sucking Jennifer Aniston's hair on his show resurfaces online after his interview with Lindsay Lohan goes viral

    The interview between the "Friends" star and the late-night host resurfaced amid a national conversation surrounding sexism in the media.