Covid vaccine rollout to care homes is complete

Michael Starr, a care home resident in Birmingham, is given a sticker to indicate that he has received a Covid vaccine - Jacob King/PA

All care home residents have been offered a Covid jab, with Boris Johnson now pledging to "accelerate" the vaccine programme across the population.

The Government will announce on Monday that the care home milestone, which it promised to reach by the end of January, has been achieved.

In total, almost nine million people have now had their first vaccine dose, including a record 598,389 on Saturday.

Nine in 10 people over 80 have had their first jab, along with three-quarters of those aged 75 to 79, figures for England show. Those in their 60s are now expected to start receiving invitations for jabs within weeks.

On Sunday night, Mr Johnson said the successful rollout of jabs to care home residents "marks a crucial milestone in our ongoing race to vaccinate the most vulnerable against this deadly disease".

He said: "There will be difficult moments to come, and the number of cases and people in hospital remains dangerously high. But vaccines are our route out of the pandemic and, having protected 8.9 million people with a first dose so far, our rollout programme will only accelerate from here on."

The Government had pledged that all 300,000 care home residents and 500,000 staff in homes for the elderly would be offered the jab by January 31. More than 10,000 care homes for the elderly – all those in England bar a small number with ongoing virus outbreaks – have now offered vaccines to their residents and staff, officials said.

Ministers are confident that they will also achieve targets to offer a first vaccine to everyone over the age of 70 by February 15, with more vaccination centres set to open this week.

In the coming weeks, invitations are expected to start being sent to those in younger age groups ahead of targets to vaccine everyone over 50 by the end of April.

The programme is expected to scale up dramatically in March, with up to five million doses delivered a week and millions of elderly people receiving their second doses as younger generations get their first.

On Sunday, Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, said the "vast majority" of the adult population should be offered a jab by July and he hoped for a "happy and free Great British summer".

Mr Hancock told BBC Politics East: "I have a high degree of confidence that, by then, the vast majority of adults will have been vaccinated."

Until now, ministers have only publicly committed to hopes that this stage will be reached by autumn.

Sir Simon Stevens, the NHS chief executive, said the vaccination programme had got off to "a flying start" with more than two million jabs given last week.

The last few days have seen growing confidence in the vaccine rollout, buoyed by the news that two more vaccines ordered by the Government have shown success in trials.

It comes amid continued EU rows over the supply of vaccines, with much slower progress on vaccination being made across Europe.

The latest figures will also heap pressure on Scotland, where Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, has said the rollout of vaccines has been constrained by the fact care home residents were prioritised. Scotland last week said all care home residents have been offered the jab, along with 68 per cent of people aged 80 and over.

On Sunday, Professor Susan Hopkins, Public Health England's coronavirus strategy chief, said cases of Covid have fallen by more than 30 per cent in the last fortnight.

But she said it would take two weeks before it was possible to see whether this was linked to the rollout of vaccines, warning that there would be a lag before a fall in hospitalisations and deaths was seen.

Government figures showed that a further 587 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, while there were a further 21,088 lab-confirmed cases recorded in the UK. The rolling seven-day total of 169,714 is down 32.5 per cent.

Professor Martin Green, the chief executive of Care England said the rollout of jabs to care home residents was a "wonderful achievement", adding: "While we celebrate this success, we will never forget the loss of life and my thoughts are with all those who have lost someone close to them."

In total, the UK has ordered 367 million doses of seven types of jab, including 247 million of five types of vaccine now proven to work in clinical trials.

So far, progress has been constrained by the timing of deliveries from Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, who between them have promised 140 million doses in total – but supply will expand in the spring, with around 17 million doses of Moderna vaccine expected to start coming through in April.

The UK has also ordered 60 million doses of a vaccine by Novovax and 30 million of one by Johnson & Johnson, which should add to stocks later in the year once regulators have assessed the data.