Covid vaccine safe for pregnant women – immunity will be passed on to babies

Henry Bodkin
·2 min read
Mother holds the feet of a new baby - Researchers have previously shown that pregnant women who recover from the disease can pass on their natural immunity to their children - Dominic Lipinski/PA
Mother holds the feet of a new baby - Researchers have previously shown that pregnant women who recover from the disease can pass on their natural immunity to their children - Dominic Lipinski/PA
Pregnant women can safely receive the Covid vaccine and pass on immunity to their babies, a study has found.

A trial in the US showed high levels of antibodies in expectant mothers who had taken the jab, and no greater chance of side effects than in the wider population.

It also demonstrated that vaccine protection from the virus can be passed on to babies both in the womb, via the placenta, but also after birth via breastmilk.

Pregnant women were left out of the major vaccine drug trials, meaning health officials have been fighting a wave of misinformation about the safety and efficacy of the drugs in the absence of positive data.

They have always insisted that there is no evidence that the jab poses a risk to pregnancy and have urged women to discuss having it with their doctor. Data shows that pregnant women face a greater risk of complications from Covid-19.

Now, the new study at Harvard of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines showed both were highly effective in producing antibodies against the virus in pregnant and lactating women.

Scientists looked at 131 women of reproductive age, 84 of whom were pregnant, 31 lactating and 16 who were non-pregnant.

The vaccine induced roughly equivalent antibody levels in the three groups. Dr Andrew Edlow, the study’s co-senior author, said: “This news of excellent vaccine efficacy is very encouraging for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who were left out of the initial Covid vaccine trials.

"Filling in the information gaps with real data is key, especially for our pregnant patients who are at greater risk for complications from Covid.

“This study also highlights how eager pregnant and lactating individuals are to participate in research."

Is the UK on track to hit vaccination targets?
The study was able to provide insight into potential differences between the immune response elicited by the Pfizer vaccine compared to the Moderna vaccine, finding the levels of mucosal antibodies were higher after the second dose of Moderna compared to the second dose of Pfizer.

"We now have clear evidence the Covid vaccines can induce immunity that will protect infants," said Professor Galit Alter, another senior author of the paper.

"We hope this study will catalyze vaccine developers to recognize the importance of studying pregnant and lactating individuals, and include them in trials.

“The potential for rational vaccine design to drive improved outcomes for researchers have previously shown that pregnant women who recover from the disease can pass on their natural immunity to their children... but developers must realize that pregnancy is a distinct immunological state, where two lives can be saved simultaneously with a powerful vaccine.”

Researchers have previously shown that pregnant women who recover from the disease can pass on their natural immunity to their children.

