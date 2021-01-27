Covid vaccine ‘sceptic’ pharmacist faces jail for deliberately spoiling hundreds of doses

Graeme Massie
&lt;p&gt;Pharmacist faces jail after he admitted deliberately spoiling hundreds of Covid vaccine doses&lt;/p&gt;

Pharmacist faces jail after he admitted deliberately spoiling hundreds of Covid vaccine doses

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A pharmacist faces prison after he admitted deliberately spoiling hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Steven Brandenburg could serve up to 10 years behind bars after agreeing to plead guilty to damaging a batch of the Moderna vaccine being distributed in Wisconsin.

Officials from Advocate Aurora Health Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, announced in December that an employee had intentionally removed the doses from a freezer, but initially blamed “human error”. The Moderna vaccine needs to be stored at very low temperatures in order to remain viable.

Brandenburg, 46, later came under suspicion as he believed the vaccine was “unsafe”, and he was arrested and charged.

“This individual used his special access to tamper with vials of the much needed Covid-19 vaccine,” said FBI Milwaukee special agent in charge Robert Hughes.

“The FBI takes allegations of consumer product tampering very seriously and will use all available resources to bring those to justice who intentionally put the public’s health at risk.”

Brandenburg has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of “attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard for the risk that another person will be placed in danger of death or bodily injury", says the Justice Department.

Authorities say that Brandenburg took the vaccines out of the freezer for several hours on two consecutive nights in an attempt to spoil them.

Officials believe 57 people received doses of that vaccine before Brandenburg’s actions were discovered.

The DOJ says that Brandenburg, whose licence has been suspended, had expressed anti-vaccine sentiments to co-workers for two years.

Brandenburg has not yet formally pleaded guilty but has agreed with prosecutors that he will do so.

In his plea agreement with the Justice Department, Brandenburg admitted to believing in “conspiracy theories” and that he was “sceptical of vaccines in general and the Moderna vaccine specifically”.

He has agreed to pay restitution and will be sentenced at a later date.

    A World Health Organization official said recently that it is “definitely too early” to conclude that the coronavirus first started in China. Michael Ryan, the executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, said Friday that “all hypotheses are on the table” as a team of WHO experts kick off an investigation in China into the origins of the virus. “I think we have to say this quite plainly; all hypotheses are on the table and it is definitely too early to come to a conclusion of exactly where this virus started either within or without China,” Ryan said at a press conference in Geneva in response to a question regarding the head of China’s CDC’s claims that the virus had not originated in the country. Ryan said virus discovered in sewage and blood tests outside of China could indicate “earlier infection.” “Let’s step back, let’s follow the evidence, let’s follow the science. Our team are on the ground, they’re having a good experience working with our Chinese colleagues. We’re working through the data. The data will lead us to the next phase, where we need to go next to look at the origins of this virus,” Ryan said. “It is too early to come to any conclusion but again we believe we are making some progress and we hope to continue to do so in the interests of public health in future,” he added. However, health experts the world over have said that the novel coronavirus likely originated in Wuhan, China in November 2019. Scientists in recent months have questioned whether the virus originated at a live animal market in Wuhan or was the result of a lab accident at one of the city’s two laboratories — the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Centers for Disease Control — that had been studying coronaviruses that originated in bats. The coronavirus has since infected more than 100 million people globally and is responsible for more than 2 million deaths. Earlier this month WHO secretary Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed frustration over delays in beginning its investigation in China, caused by the Chinese government’s efforts to block the experts from starting their probe. China has worked hard to control the narrative surrounding the virus, punishing citizen journalists who spoke out against the government’s explanation of events. The government has also controlled all research in the country into the origins of the virus, according to the Associated Press. In April, then-President Donald Trump halted U.S. government funding for WHO while the administration launched a review of the organization’s handling of the pandemic. He accused the group of “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus.” However, President Joe Biden has vowed to reinstate funding for WHO.