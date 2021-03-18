Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

Jessica Glenza and Alvin Chang
·6 min read

As more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19.

We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson.

What are the common side-effects?

The Covid vaccine is injected deep into your body tissue, which can leave you feeling sore
The Covid vaccine is injected deep into your body tissue, which can leave you feeling sore. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include:

  • Soreness where the vaccine is injected.

  • Fatigue.

  • Headache and muscle soreness.

Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits.

Are Covid-19 vaccines safe?

Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries.

These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction.

One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population.

Moderna vaccine side-effects

Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart.

A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo.

Moderna dose 1 side-effects

We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less.

default

Moderna dose 2 side-effects

A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose.

default

Pfizer vaccine side-effects

A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine.

Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19.

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart.

Pfizer dose one side-effects

Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here.

default

Pfizer dose two side-effects

Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose.

default

Johnson & Johnson side-effects

The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen.

Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19.

While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic.

Johnson & Johnson side-effects

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects.

default

What causes the side-effects?

Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended.

Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process.

“What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland.

The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects.

Why should I trust this data?

In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines.

“We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.”

Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people.

The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. plans to use real world and trial data to determine when vaccines need to be updated

    U.S. officials plan to use data gathered from people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as data from ongoing clinical trials to determine when and whether current vaccines need to be updated to address viral variants. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a hearing on Wednesday that his agency has already started getting data on vaccine safety from surveillance systems.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. plans to use real world and trial data to determine when vaccines need to be updated

    U.S. officials plan to use data gathered from people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as data from ongoing clinical trials to determine when and whether current vaccines need to be updated to address viral variants. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a hearing on Wednesday that his agency has already started getting data on vaccine safety from surveillance systems. Those systems have been set up to gather reports of vaccine side effects from individuals and physicians and are managed in partnership with the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Map shows which states offer COVID-19 vaccines to everyone

    The U.S. is hurtling forward with its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and some states, including Alaska and Mississippi, have tossed out eligibility requirements and will allow anyone 16 years old and older to get a shot. At least three states -- Connecticut, Michigan and Ohio -- have announced they'll open vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and up in the coming weeks. Currently, 21 states and Washington, D.C. allow anyone 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions to receive a vaccine.

  • Looking for Johnson & Johnson vaccine? South Florida FEMA sites will no longer have them

    Getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot will soon be a little harder.

  • With Florida requiring doctor’s note for many, pace of COVID vaccination slows in Miami

    In Florida’s most populous county of Miami-Dade, the pace of COVID vaccination has slowed, with state-run mega-sites following a strict rule book enforced by armed police or other security officers at the entrance.

  • Chrissy Teigen’s Sexy Topless Snap Is Interrupted by 2-Year-Old Son Miles: ‘Mommy Is Trying to Be Thirsty’

    In addition to Miles, Teigen also shares daughter Luna with husband John Legend

  • Spread of variants accelerate across US; Nevada widens vaccine eligibility; Latino vaccination rates lag in Texas: Live COVID-19 updates

    Cases of coronavirus variants are exploding across the U.S., with more than 1,000 new cases reported in a five-day span. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Moderna Begins Testing COVID Vaccine In Babies As Young As 6 Months

    The Moderna study is expected to enroll 6,750 healthy children in the United States and Canada Pharmaceutical company Moderna announced it has officially begun a study to test its COVID vaccine in children under 12, which includes babies as young as six months old. Clinical trial participants will consist of healthy children throughout the U.S. []

  • Shoppers say this No. 1 best-selling air purifier 'removes dust from the air' before your very eyes — and it's back on sale

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends using an air purifier to "reduce airborne contaminants." Amazon shoppers say this one is the best.

  • Europe and Brazil are getting slammed by COVID-19 again. The U.S. is in better shape but not immune.

    "Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults," The Associated Press reports. "But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns." Truly what on earth is happening with Europe pic.twitter.com/UaVooXTAzT — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) March 12, 2021 "Each of these countries has had nadirs like we are having now, and each took an upward trend after they disregarded known mitigation strategies," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday. "They simply took their eye off the ball." Health experts say America's much more successful vaccination campaign could blunt a Europe-like resurgence, but the U.S. should also view Europe as a cautionary tale. Brazil is also being roiled by its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet, CNN reports. Brazil's latest #COVID19 wave is becoming tragic beyond measure. has "plunged into crisis". Patients are dying waiting for ICU beds. #P1 variant is 2-2.5x faster transmission. More younger 20-30s patients now dying, unlike before. Thx @MattRiversCNNpic.twitter.com/zqEzlav4Ix — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 17, 2021 And the U.S. isn't immune — yet. "After weeks of declining coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations, new hot spots of infection have emerged" in the Northeast, Upper Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic states, The Washington Post reports. A majority of Americans 65 and over have been vaccinated, which should keep the hospitalization and fatality numbers down, but the variants — especially the more contagious, deadlier B.1.1.7 strain first found in Britain — are a worrisome wild card. Europe didn't get slammed until more than half of new cases were from the U.K. variant, University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm tells the Post. "What Europe is telling us is that we haven't yet begun to see the impact of B.1.1.7 here." America's best option, health experts say, is combining mitigation measures — masks, social distancing, vigilance — with an urgent vaccination effort. "I think it is a race against time," Dr. Stephen Thomas at Upstate Medical University tells The New York Times. "Every single person that we can get vaccinated or every single person that we can get a mask on is one less opportunity that a variant has." Dr. Amesh Adalja at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security agrees. "Vaccination with no speed limit, 24/7, that's what's going to protect us from what's happening in Europe," he told AP. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachGlobal demand for gasoline peaked in 2019, won't hit that level again, International Energy Agency forecasts

  • Here’s Every Spoiler From Katie Thurston's Season of ’The Bachelorette’

    There was allegedly drama over casting Katie, for starters.

  • Michelle Obama Gently Reminds Jenna Bush Hager That Racism Is Not Surprising For Black Women

    After Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she revealed severe mental health struggles and racist conversations within the royal family about Archie’s skin color, many commended Oprah’s instantly iconic reactions to Meghan’s particularly startling confessions (and many more memed them). But the commentary wasn’t one about the authenticity with which emotion plays […]

  • UK PM Johnson says he will get Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine very soon

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot very soon, voicing his confidence in a vaccine that has been suspended in some other European countries after reports of blood clots. Several European Union countries have suspended their roll out of the shot, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, but Britain's regulator has said that there is no evidence of a causal link between reports of thrombo-embolic events and the vaccine. Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."

  • The most ridiculous self-reported side effects to the AstraZeneca vaccine

    The long list includes things that could never be caused by the vaccine, like spider bites and shouting.

  • T-Mobile customers are getting a free Pandora app that features Sirius XM content

    Starting on March 23rd, T-Mobile customers will have access to an "enhanced" version of Pandora that includes ad-free weekend listening.

  • I’m Trading In My Bulky Winter Layers For A Trench Coat–and These 24 Are A1

    It's time to lay your wool coats to rest.

  • COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women could protect babies, Israeli researchers say

    Pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 could pass along protection to their babies, according to a new study in Israel. According to the research conducted in February, antibodies were detected in all 20 women administered both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during their third trimester of pregnancy and in their newborns, through placental transfer. "Our findings highlight that vaccination of pregnant women may provide maternal and neonatal protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection," the study said.

  • Kate Middleton Found It “Mortifying” That Her Pre-Wedding Disagreement With Meghan Markle Was Revealed

    She’s “not in a position to respond” at the moment.

  • How to Tweak Your Diet for a Better Metabolism, According to Nutritionists

    It's simple, really.

  • Thursday morning UK news briefing: Fears of delays to lockdown easing

    If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.