Is your COVID vaccine working if you don’t experience side effects? Experts weigh in

Side effects such as fatigue, headache and muscle aches after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are normal and should be expected, but they are not guaranteed. While some people are delighted to have a pain-free vaccination experience, others may worry their lack of reactions is a sign the shot isn’t working.

But don’t worry if you miss out on the joy that is cold sweats and achy bones, experts say. No immune system is like the other, so some people may not experience side effects at all, even though their bodies are working just as hard.

“Although having symptoms is a sign that the immune system is reacting to the vaccine, the absence of symptoms does not mean that the vaccine is not working,” California’s San Bernardino County Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira said, according to The Mercury News. “Follow-up studies with antibody measures and epidemiology studies have shown that the overwhelming majority of those who experience no symptoms after the vaccine have developed immunity.”

Clinical trials for the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines showed that just over half of the participants who received the shots experienced side effects, with reactions a bit more common for the Moderna shot. That means about 50% of people never showed symptoms, aside from temporary injection site pain, and still benefited from about 95% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 — and virtually 100% protection against severe disease and death.

Side effects following the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine were even less common, despite an overall efficacy rate of about 72% in the U.S. and full protection from severe disease and death.

Generally, younger people and women tend to experience more or worse side effects after vaccination than their older and male counterparts, studies have shown. Experts speculate it’s because younger people and women have more robust immune systems that react more strongly to the vaccines.

“Unfortunately, there is not an easy way to tell if the vaccine worked because ... not everyone develops side effects and the vaccine has been shown to be effective even in people who had no side effects at all,” Dr. Kelly Elterman, an anesthesiologist in San Antonio, Texas, wrote in GoodRx. “The good news is that because the vaccines are highly effective, it’s very likely that they work even if you don’t have any reaction to them.”

And for many who don’t feel side effects after the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, the second shot might yield some reactions, or make them more intense than the first round of vaccination.

The first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine floods your immune system with instructions that teach your cells to pump out harmless proteins similar to those the coronavirus uses to infect people. Meanwhile, special cells in your immune system recognize the proteins as foreign invaders and send signals to other immune cells to fight them off.

The end result is an army of antibodies that are primed to spot and kill real coronavirus proteins if your body ever encounters them.

The second dose, which repeats this process, is a firm reminder of the threat of infection. Not only does the threat make the immune system work even harder to nail the fight down, but it also solidifies maximum protection against COVID-19, a feat one dose can’t do alone.

People who have had COVID-19 are also more likely to experience side effects after vaccination than those who have not.

A study of more than 280,000 vaccinated people found that individuals with a history of coronavirus infection were almost two times as likely to feel one or more side effects after getting the Pfizer vaccine.

“A stronger response may indicate evidence of an increased immune response,” a statement said.

  • Women Are More Likely To Have COVID Vaccine Side Effects Than Men. Fun!

    A new study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has concluded that women are more likely to experience side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the “First Month of COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Monitoring” study published last month, 79% of reports of the more serious symptoms caused by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines came from women. The monthlong study followed the first 13,794,904 Americans who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, noting how they reacted to the shots from December 14, 2020, to January 13, 2021. People reported symptoms using the vaccine adverse event reporting system, or VAERS, for the study; the VAERS system also monitored the vaccine’s effect on the body. During this time, the most frequent side effects reported were headache, fatigue, and dizziness, along with 62 cases of anaphylaxis. One hundred and thirteen total deaths were also reported by the study’s end, including 78 among long-term care facility residents taking part. By the end of the study, it was found the vaccine’s side effects were overwhelmingly reported by women. Only 62.1% of the actual study participants were women. Experts have pointed to differences in immune systems between men and women as a reason why one sex reported more symptoms. “We see more autoimmune diseases in women than we do in men and we know the effects of pregnancy on the immune system can be significant,” David Wohl, MD, an infectious diseases physician at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, told ABC7 on Saturday. He also explained that women are more likely to report their symptoms to a medical professional compared to men. Microbiologist and immunologist Sabra Klein, PhD, who works at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, echoed the “sex difference” in how people are affected by vaccines in The New York Times earlier this month, stating that it was “completely consistent with past reports of other vaccines.” She also noted that “there is value to preparing women that they may experience more adverse reactions. That is normal, and likely reflective of their immune system working.” Since the study’s end, Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has been given approval for usage in the U.S., and AstraZeneca is applying for approval in April. Vaccine eligibility currently varies by state, but many frontline workers, public-facing government and other employees, and people over the age of 60 are among those being given priority. President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that all adults in the U.S. would be eligible to be vaccinated by May 1 in an effort to get the country largely back to “normal” by July 4. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Do I Feel Guilty About Getting The Vaccine?Everything You Can Do After Being VaccinatedJohnson & Johnson's Vaccine Isn't "Less Effective"

