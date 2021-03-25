Do COVID vaccines work against the new coronavirus variants? Here’s what the data says

Katie Camero
·4 min read

As millions of Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 each day, scientists are on a vigorous hunt to tackle several moving targets — at least five coronavirus variants of concern in the U.S. — that may be able to evade the shots’ defenses.

Early evidence shows some of the variants can sidestep protection from the currently available COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson by reducing the effectiveness of the antibodies gained from vaccination. That’s because the variants contain mutations, or changes, in the coronavirus’s spike protein.

That spike protein, which enables the virus to enter human cells, is also used by the vaccines to prime our immune systems to recognize and fight the coronavirus.

However, experts say the vaccines generate a broad immune response that includes a range of antibodies and cells, so “changes or mutations in the virus should not make vaccines completely ineffective,” according to the World Health Organization.

Preliminary data reveals that current vaccines are still able to prevent coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths, even though overall protection against symptomatic COVID-19 is lowered.

Experts worry this suggests immunity gained from currently available vaccines may dwindle earlier than expected.

“For right now, you know that a line is crossed if you see people fully immunized with the vaccines [who], nonetheless, when infected with the variants, are being hospitalized,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Vaccine Education Center, the journal JAMA reported.

Data on COVID-19 vaccines and variants

Although all three COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against severe disease and death, it’s difficult to compare them and their ability to work against variants.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is so far the only shot authorized for emergency use in the U.S. that has been tested against the variants in a lab setting. Clinical trials showed it was 72% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 among Americans.

That can explain why its efficacy rate was lower than that of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, both of which were tested before the variants emerged from the U.K., Brazil and South Africa (two new variants from California have since surfaced; it’s unclear how these versions interact with any of the vaccines).

Yet, the most alarming data continues to stem from the variant that emerged from South Africa. When tested against it, the Johnson & Johnson shot’s efficacy dropped to 64%.

Moderna said there was a “sixfold reduction” in its vaccine’s antibodies’ effectiveness against the variant from South Africa, but levels of the protective proteins remain above those “that are expected to be protective,” McClatchy News previously reported. Meanwhile, Pfizer’s vaccine appeared to produce sufficient antibodies against it.

On the other hand, there’s minimal impact on antibody effectiveness from either of the vaccines when put up against the variants that emerged from the U.K. and Brazil.

Still, efficacy rates determined during clinical trials are those of controlled settings. Scientists are still learning how effective the vaccines are in real life, but emerging evidence shows the vaccines are preventing asymptomatic and symptomatic infections relatively well in the general population.

What vaccine developers are doing to tackle coronavirus variants

As more data is collected in real-world settings, scientists are preparing for the worst.

“It is unclear whether changes in vaccine composition will be needed to effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic; however, it is prudent to be prepared,” wrote Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), together with two other NIAID colleagues in JAMA.

Pfizer announced in February that it will test whether a third dose of its vaccine — what the company calls a booster shot — will increase immunity against the currently circulating coronavirus variants and any future ones that might emerge. The company will recruit participants who were a part of its early stage study in the U.S. to receive the booster.

It is also planning on testing a new “variant-specific vaccine” designed to tackle the variant first identified in South Africa.

Moderna has similar plans. In January, the company said it was developing a booster “with strain-specific spike proteins” against the variants from South Africa that could be administered after two doses of the original shot, “out of an abundance of caution.” A month later, Moderna announced it shipped the booster shot to the NIAID to begin an early-stage study in people.

Johnson & Johnson also said it will launch an early stage study to test a restructured vaccine that would protect against variants this summer.

Recommended Stories

  • FDA authorizes J&J partner to help with vaccine production

    The decision comes as the company struggles to meet its delivery targets.

  • Should US share its COVID-19 vaccine supply with the world? The White House says it will – but not yet.

    International community members say the U.S. and other richer nations should be sharing more its COVID-19 vaccine supply with the rest of the world.

  • Why the pandemic could make this year's flu shot less potent

    The low levels of flu during the Covid-19 pandemic have left experts with a much smaller pool of data used for predicting which flu strains will predominate next winter.

  • WHO: Pandemic is prolonging countdown to halt tuberculosis

    Various organizations including the World Health Organization are saying early data indicate there may be a significant increase in diseases like tuberculosis in the years ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Why it matters: 12 years of progress for worldwide programs to halt TB have been lost over the past 12 months of the pandemic — endangering the goal of eliminating the disease by 2030, some experts say.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Steps taken to mitigate the infectious spread of COVID-19, like mask-wearing, social distancing, and shutdowns or lowered mobility, have had a mixed impact on other diseases. They have led to a drop in other respiratory illnesses, like the flu, but they have also prevented people from non-coronavirus visits to doctors and clinics for disease testing and immunizations.The ability to monitor diseases in a community is affected if people aren't going to the clinic for care out of fear of getting COVID-19 or because travel is restricted due to lockdowns, says William Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins University.For example, in Senegal, there was an almost 80% drop in prenatal visits of mothers and of children under 5 during the initial months of the pandemic, "which was really scary to see," says Aminatou Sar, West Africa hub and Senegal country director for the nonprofit PATH. And the pandemic's challenges to programs to fight mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue are causing concern, although experts are waiting to see its overall impact.Tuberculosis will likely grow in the pandemic aftermath, WHO warned this week for World TB Day. The bacterial lung disease, which typically claims about 4,000 lives a day globally, has likely killed more than half a million more people in 2020 because they were unable to get the care they needed, per WHO."We are running out of time. The clock is ticking, and it's time for urgent action to end TB," Tereza Kasaeva, director of WHO's global TB program, said at a press conference announcing their preliminary findings. WHO also issued new guidelines for testing for TB to regularly check those who are at high risk of infection. WHO recommends COVID-19 and TB tests be conducted at the same time in high-risk countries, Kasaeva said.Between the lines: Last year's 23% average drop in diagnosis and treatment of TB patients presents a serious problem, as 1 million untreated people with TB in 2020 could lead to roughly 15 million new infections in 2021, says Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership, which is a UN-hosted entity. "It's like a snowball effect.""1 million [untreated people with TB] brings us to basically the figure that we had 12 years ago," Ditiu says.She expects to see an "explosion" of community-based TB. "What we already see is more advanced stages of TB at home, because people don't want to go" into the hospital, Ditiu says, leading to increased reports of people with lung cavities coughing blood.Yes, but: One positive outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has mandated mask-wearing in health care settings, is "I have zero doubt that we will see very few, if any, cases of TB among health care workers in 2020 and 2021 due to the masks," Ditiu says.Meanwhile, a rise in preventable childhood diseases also is a concern, with the WHO and UNICEF issuing an emergency call to action for measles and polio outbreak prevention and response last year. There was up to a 50% drop in uptake of vaccinations in some countries during the pandemic crisis, per WHO. For instance, the CDC warned in April last year that more than 117 million children may miss out on the measles vaccine alone — a disease that already had shown a 556% increase in cases from 2016 to 2019, with deaths climbing 50% during that period."We really fear that when we deal with this pandemic, there will be a big backlash on the progress we've made in other areas already," Sar tells Axios.However, she adds it's "never too late" to catch up on vaccination schedules and to foster a stronger health care system to prepare for the next pandemic.What to watch: The mRNA vaccine technology underpinning some COVID-19 vaccines is being used to further develop TB vaccines. And the TB Alliance says there have been unprecedented advancements made in clinical testing of a new treatment regime for drug-resistant TB.Go deeper:Vaccinations are plummeting amid coronavirus pandemicThe pandemic's disruption of key health procedures could prove deadlyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • This Robot Mop Does All the Heavy Scrubbing for You—and It’s on Sale

    You can use it as a floor cleaner or a handheld scrubber.

  • Is this the world's largest jigsaw puzzle?

    Is this the world's biggest jigsaw?German puzzle enthusiast Peter Schubert claims it isThe jigsaw contains 54,000 piecesIt took him 18 weeks to completeLOCATOR: HALLERNDORF"For me personally, it is thrilling. It is a kick of adrenaline every time. My biggest goal is to get the picture right, that is what is so thrilling. And it gives me a very positive feeling when I make it to the end because it comes with certain recognition as well."Schubert started doing puzzles 16 years agoNow he's hoping for a Guinness World Record

  • Vaccines prove highly protective of healthcare workers; rapid tests unreliable in asymptomatic cases

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Data from healthcare workers at medical centers in the United States and Israel are confirming the effectiveness of both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against COVID-19, according to reports in The New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday. Employee data from the University of California, San Diego and the University of California, Los Angeles health systems show that while COVID-19 cases surged in the general population, new detected infections among the staff dropped dramatically, beginning the second week after they received a first vaccine dose.

  • You Aren’t ‘Fully’ Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Right After Your Final Dose

    Building strong immunity takes more time than you might think.

  • Spain’s Princess Leonor presides 1st event without parents

    Spain’s Princess Leonor de Borbón presided over her first public event without the presence of her father, King Felipe VI, on Wednesday at the 30th anniversary celebration of a language and cultural center. The 15-year-old Leonor was accompanied by deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo on her arrival at the Cervantes Institute's headquarters in Madrid. The institute director, Luis García Montero, also accompanied the princess.

  • Analysis: A Split Between Biden and Teachers Unions on Reopening Schools? There Are 122 Billion Reasons Why It Doesn’t Matter

    Updated | Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. While we are a long way from schools returning to normalcy, the tide has turned on reopening for in-person instruction. Even entrenched opponents of the idea, like the Chicago Teachers Union and United Teachers Los Angeles, have reached agreement with their respective […]

  • Shoppers Say They ‘Immediately Saw Results’ After Using This Hydrating Eye Cream

    It smoothes, moisturizes, and firms skin.

  • Martha Stewart Just Shared a Tutorial for the Chicest Easter Eggs We’ve Ever Seen

    Where does the time go?! In case you missed it, Easter is on April 4th this year — and the holiday is bound to be here in the blink of an eye. As we gear up to spend the second Easter holiday in lockdown we’re looking forward to shaking things up this time around. A […]

  • Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry & More Royal Family Members React to Zara Tindall’s New Baby

    ICYMI: Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter , Zara Tindall ,...

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • Elon Musk said China would be Tesla's 'biggest market' on state TV, days after trying to convince officials that the cars don't spy on people

    Musk continued his charm offensive on China, praising its climate policy and saying Tesla would make more vehicles there than anywhere else.

  • These Shampoos and Conditioners Actually Reverse Damaged Hair—Here's the Proof

    Give it some TLC.

  • McManus: Here's why our new Cold War with China could be a good thing

    Rather than a race to build warheads, this competition involves an infrastructure race, a GDP race and debates over whose political system is better.

  • Walgreens to open first corporate COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Amtrak

    Walgreens Boot Alliance is opening its first corporate COVID-19 vaccine clinics at several Amtrak offices in early April to vaccinate "large numbers" of the U.S. passenger railroad's employees, the companies told Reuters exclusively. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens said the clinics will be similar to those set up for flu vaccinations and will be run by a combination of pharmacists and technicians from Walgreens stores. A Willis Towers Watson survey published on Thursday showed that one in four employers is trying to help employees get vaccinated by obtaining vaccines or facilitating access to vaccines through a third party.

  • Chile locks down capital Santiago despite world's fastest vaccination rate

    Chilean health officials on Thursday extended a lockdown across the capital Santiago to tame a second wave of infections even as the South American nation continues to plow ahead with the world's fastest per capita vaccination campaign. Cases in Chile have been ticking up for weeks following the end of the southern hemisphere summer holiday, but topped a record on Saturday, bringing hospitals to the verge of collapse. Large swathes of Santiago, a city of more than 6 million and the country's economic engine, were already under lockdown, but officials said the remainder of the city would also be quarantined to slow the virus's spread.

  • From The Confessional: Breastfeeding Can Be Hard AF, And Your Judgment Is Not OK

    Throughout my first pregnancy, I knew a few things for sure—I was going to be a super fun mom who popped my baby into the carrier and still lived a fun life—hitting up coffee shops and festivals with my husband, hit the gym frequently, and I’d breastfeed with no issue. I had motherhood in the []