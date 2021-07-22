Do COVID vaccines work against the delta variant? What to know as it spreads in US

Katie Camero
·5 min read

The delta coronavirus variant, formerly known as B.1.617.2, is sparking outbreaks in vulnerable, mostly unvaccinated regions all over the world.

It has emerged as the most dominant version of the virus in the U.S., now making up about 83% of analyzed cases. Nearly two months ago, the delta variant comprised just 6% of sequenced cases.

The nation’s most recent seven-day average of new coronavirus cases jumped by about 53%, with hospitalizations (up 32%) and deaths (up 19%) also on a concerning rise, according to a Thursday White House COVID-19 briefing.

Evidence shows the variant is about 60% more contagious than previous versions of the virus, though estimates vary.

Doctors and scientists say the public’s greatest defense against the virus and its variants is vaccination. But how well do the COVID-19 shots prevent serious disease caused by the delta variant?

Here’s the latest data on each of the three vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

A study from Public Health England found that three weeks after one dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 33% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 caused by the delta variant. Two weeks following the second dose, which is recommended for full protection, it was 88% effective.

However, data from Israel shows the Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness dropped to 64% in preventing infection and symptomatic illness as the country deals with the delta variant, which is the dominant version of the virus there.

Still, the shot remains 93% effective against serious COVID-19 and hospitalization.

Moderna vaccine

Results from a laboratory study released in June showed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears effective against the delta variant, as well as other variants tested, with just a “modest reduction” in antibody levels compared to the original strain.

The analysis of blood samples from eight people collected one week after their second dose in the Phase 1 clinical trial found antibody levels were about twofold lower when put against the delta variant compared to the original coronavirus strain.

But experts say it’s important to keep in mind that antibodies aren’t the only defenses your immune system has to fight the coronavirus. There are other components such as memory B cells and T cells that play major virus killing roles, too, though these players are less understood in the context of COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine also spurred antibody activity against the delta variant, and “at an even higher level” compared to that of the beta variant first identified in South Africa.

In all, it was 85% effective against severe/critical disease and protected against hospitalization and death.

Though a newer non-peer reviewed study posted Monday found the delta variant, as well as a list of other variants spreading across the globe, led to a 3.2- to 4.9-fold decrease in the level of antibodies produced after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson shot compared to D614G, a previous coronavirus strain.

The researchers say their findings highlight the benefits of a potential second shot following one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to “increase protection against the variants.”

“The message that we wanted to give was not that people shouldn’t get the J.&J vaccine, but we hope that in the future, it will be boosted with either another dose of J.&J or a boost with Pfizer or Moderna,” Nathaniel Landau, a virologist at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, who led the study, told the New York Times.

What about booster shots?

All companies behind the COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. have said they are working on another version of their vaccine to act as a booster for either prolonged or more effective protection.

But federal health officials say they aren’t needed — at least not yet.

In a rare joint statement released July 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster coronavirus shot “at this time.”

Their announcement came shortly after Pfizer and BioNTech said they’re developing an updated version of their vaccine designed to specifically target the delta variant and that they plan to start clinical trials in August if given “regulatory approvals.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, told CNN that COVID-19 booster shots “theoretically” could help protect vulnerable people but that the recommendations from the CDC and FDA are based on data and information currently available. But that “doesn’t mean we stop there,” he said.

“There are studies being done now, ongoing as we speak, about looking at the feasibility about if and when we should be boosting people,” Fauci told the outlet. “So this isn’t something we say ‘no we don’t need a boost right now, the story’s ended forever.’ No, there’s a lot of work going on to examine this in real time to see if we might need a boost.”

While the COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. are effective enough against the delta variant now, experts say the more the coronavirus hops from one person to the next, the more chances it has to mutate into a version that could one day evade the shots’ defenses.

The World Health Organization suggested fully vaccinated people still wear face masks whenever possible, citing the delta variant’s increased transmissibility and risk of serious COVID-19. It has been found in at least 98 countries as of July 2.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First look at Outlander & Fifty Shades duo in new movie

    Belfast is heading to Toronto.

  • This Vaccine Protects You the Least From the Delta Variant, New Study Says

    After months of progress, the arrival and spread of the Delta variant is creating a serious obstacle to finally ending the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the "hypertransmissible" strain is responsible for 83.2 percent of new cases that had been genetically sequenced as of July 17. As a result, health experts are now urging those who remain unvaccinated to get their shots to stop the current outbreaks that are largely affecting areas wit

  • Olympics-Winning trust will be harder than winning medals for USA Gymnastics

    The most closely watched members of the United States Olympic gymnastics team in Tokyo will not be superstar Simone Biles or her fellow athletes, but the doctors and therapists hired to treat them as the sport works to put years of scandal behind it. Following the 2016 Rio Games, USA Gymnastics was rocked by revelations of systemic abuse of athletes that triggered mass resignations, lawsuits, investigations and bankruptcy filings. It also forced the introduction of long overdue health and safety protocols that forbid medical personnel, coaches, judges and other event staff from having one-on-one time with an athlete, and that will be visible in Tokyo.

  • Vaccine Mandates Are Becoming More & More Common. Will They Work?

    MIRAMAR, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 14: Diana Carolina, a pharmacist at Memorial Healthcare System, receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Monica Puga, ARNP at Memorial Healthcare System, on December 14, 2020 in Miramar, Florida. The hospital system announced it will be vaccinating their frontline workers that are in contact with COVID-19 patients. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) In light of the contagious Delta variant, an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and dwindling vaccination rates across th

  • Pandemic has teens feeling worried, unmotivated and disconnected from school

    Students nearing the end of high school worried about their schoolwork and education more than younger students. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesWhen the COVID-19 pandemic started, many U.S. teens were more worried about the disruption to their education than the possibility of getting sick. A May 2020 survey of high school students found that they reported academics and work habits to be among their biggest challenges, ahead of mental and physical health. Nearly three-quarters (72%)

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The Company Plans Its Attack On Covid's Delta?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company plans two approaches to taking on the delta variant of Covid-19? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc throughout the country: Cases are rising in nearly every state, breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, and some areas have already reinforced mask mandates. But while health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain that our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, new research has already shown that its spread is reducing efficacy—like in one recent study showing that Johnson&Johnson is signi

  • 'It's Too Late': Doctor Says Dying COVID-19 Patients Are Begging For Vaccines

    "They thought it was a hoax," said Dr. Brytney Cobia of Alabama as she implored people to get vaccinated while they can still protect themselves.

  • Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

    Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant, a study published on Wednesday showed. Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot of the vaccines is not enough for high protection. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirms headline findings given by Public Health England in May about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on real-world data.

  • First Miami-Dubai flight touches down at MIA, start of four weekly Emirates trips

    The first direct flight between Dubai and Miami arrived at Miami International Airport on Thursday.

  • US in ‘another pivotal moment’ as Delta variant drives surge in Covid cases

    Hospitals are filling up, especially in areas with low vaccinationsCDC offers no change in guidance on mask wearing Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said that the Delta variant of coronavirus ‘is now spreading with incredible efficiency’ in the US. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock The US is “at another pivotal moment in this pandemic” as rising Covid-19 cases show no signs of abating, driven by the Delta variant, and some hospitals are filling up, especially in

  • World leaders buck health experts on mixing COVID vaccines as fears over Delta variant grow

    In what appears to be a growing trend across Europe, three world leaders first received a dose of an adenovirus vaccine (AstraZeneca) before switching to an mRNA for the second.

  • NFC East news: Giants place rookie WR Kadarius Toney on Reserve/COVID-19 list

    NFC East news: Giants place rookie WR Kadarius Toney on Reserve/COVID-19 list

  • Hong Kong police arrest 5 trade union members for sedition

    Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested five trade union members over children's books they described as seditious, and a court denied bail for four editors and journalists held on charges of endangering national security, as part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the city. The five who were arrested are members of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, according to local media reports. The association published three children’s books that Li Kwai-wah, a senior superintendent of the national security department, said have seditious intent.

  • Front-line workers in Nevada say they are 'reliving 2020' as new infections surge to highest point in 5 months

    With coronavirus infections on the rise again in the U.S., hospitals across the country are trying to meet the needs of thousands of patients who are testing positive for COVID-19, and are in need of medical care. One state that has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has been Nevada, where case levels have swelled by nearly 200% in the last month, the state's highest level since February, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Basically, we're reliving 2020 in 2021," Dr. Angie Honsberg, medical director for the intensive care unit at University Medical Center told ABC News.

  • 'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

    U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, Hexo, and Sundial Investors Are Panicking Today

    What happened Call it a "Reefer Madness" moment. In a flashback to the classic 1936 anti-drug film, marijuana investors got spooked today by news reports of health concerns among cannabis consumers -- and it's playing havoc with marijuana stocks.

  • Baffling Marjorie Taylor Greene Comment Becomes Instant Meme

    "Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights."

  • What to do if you're exposed to COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, according to experts

    Some public health experts say you should only get tested if you're symptomatic, but others suggest more frequent testing to keep an eye on variants.

  • Kentucky reporting new cases of COVID-19 at levels not seen since March

    Ten counties are in the red, the highest classification signaling a severe level of community spread. There were none on July 1.