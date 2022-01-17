Are COVID vaccines billed to my insurance company?

The Star-Telegram answers questions our readers want answered. Our mission is to help you navigate life in Tarrant County and North Texas. If you have questions you’d like us to consider, submit them through this form.

A Star-Telegram reader asks: Are Covid-19 vaccinations billed to our insurance company?

Coronavirus vaccines are free for all Americans, regardless of health insurance status.

If a provider asks you to pay for your vaccination, it’s a scam. Don’t share your personal or financial information if someone calls, texts or emails you promising access to a vaccine for a fee.

Vaccine providers cannot charge you any fees to give you the shot and can’t deny you the vaccine if you don’t have health insurance, are out-of-network or are underinsured.

Vaccine providers are, however, reimbursed through your health insurance, whether private or public like Medicare and Medicaid. They should not give this bill to you directly. You also won’t pay a deductible or copay.

For people who are uninsured, vaccine providers get reimbursed through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s COVID-19 Uninsured Program. You should not receive a bill.

Check the receipts and statements you get from your provider for any mistakes. If your provider incorrectly charged you for the vaccine, call and ask them for a refund. If you get billed anyway, report the violation to the Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, by calling 800-HHS-TIPS or visiting TIPS.HHS.GOV.