COVID vaccines can't keep up with new Omicron subvariants

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
Women getting COVID vaccine
Women getting COVID vaccine Fly View Productions / iStock

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the air.

New subvariants of the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus "appear to be even more immune-resistant than the original," Axios reported Wednesday.

The original Omicron strain was known as BA.1, but that's old hat by now. All the cool kids are getting BA.4, or even BA.5. Unfortunately, while the virus has moved on, vaccine makers are stuck in the past.

Per Axios, "[c]linical trials are underway to study tweaked versions of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines" designed to tackle O.G. Omicron, but by the time they're ready — this fall at the earliest — it might be too late.

"[I]t's really unclear that it's going to be much of an improvement versus the original vaccine when BA.4 and BA.5 are so significantly different than the original Omicron," said infectious disease specialist Celine Grounder.

Axios also notes that although the new Omicron subvariants are more likely to cause breakthrough infections — even among those who've already had BA.1 — that's no reason to skip the jab. Three doses of the existing vaccine still provide effective protection against hospitalization and death.

You may also like

What the CDC's new study tells us about long COVID

At least 7 killed in mass shootings over Memorial Day weekend

Someone smeared cake on the Mona Lisa

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California's new coronavirus wave is disrupting lives, even with less severe illness

    Officials are deciding how best to respond now that cases are rapidly rising after plunging in the spring.

  • Chinese mRNA COVID booster stronger against Omicron than Sinovac shot -trial data

    A COVID-19 vaccine candidate from China's Walvax Biotechnology using mRNA technology triggered a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as a booster dose than Sinovac's shot, clinical trial data showed. The result for Walvax's ARCoV candidate, which is yet to be peer reviewed, comes as competition for the COVID booster market intensifies in China, where more than half of the 1.4 billion population have so far received a non-mRNA booster shot. Among 300 healthy adults vaccinated with two doses of either a Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine around six months earlier, the neutralising antibody level against Omicron in those given an ARCoV booster was 4.4-fold higher than in those who received a Sinovac third dose, researchers said in a paper published on Tuesday.

  • A bank is letting 35,000 staff lease Teslas and hundreds of other electric cars as its latest perk

    HSBC will let 35,000 UK staff lease Teslas, and nearly 200 other types of electric vehicles. It's part of a wave of new green employee perks.

  • Nasal COVID vaccines are being tested in 7 clinical trials — how would they work?

    1. What are nasal vaccines? Nasal vaccines are administered, as the name suggests, through the nose. More accurately called intranasal vaccines, these vaccines are liquids that can be given as a spray or through a dropper or syringe.

  • Dr. Fauci sounds the alarm for Black Americans to get boosted, continue to get vaxxed

    After more than two years of living with COVID-19, the United States reached a bleak milestone with over one million […] The post Dr. Fauci sounds the alarm for Black Americans to get boosted, continue to get vaxxed appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. COVID Cases Are 5 Times Higher Now Than Last Memorial Day Weekend

    As omicron and its subvariants rapidly moves through the U.S., reported cases are surpassing 110,000 a day, though the number is far higher due to a lack of testing

  • Wray: FBI blocked planned cyberattack on children's hospital

    The FBI thwarted a planned cyberattack on a children's hospital in Boston that was to have been carried out by hackers sponsored by the Iranian government, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday. Wray told a Boston College cybersecurity conference that his agents learned of the planned digital attack from an unspecified intelligence partner and got Boston Children's Hospital the information it needed last summer to block what would have been “one of the most despicable cyberattacks I've seen.” The FBI chief recounted that anecdote in a broader speech about ongoing cyber threats from Russia, China and Iran and the need for partnerships between the U.S. government and the private sector.

  • Every time I try to lose fat I end up losing muscle. A nutritionist said to eat more protein and whole grains.

    Adding carbs to salads and eating snacks containing protein instead of sugar can help boost energy and maintain muscle, dietitian Kimberley Neve said.

  • Africans see inequity in monkeypox response elsewhere

    As health authorities in Europe and elsewhere roll out vaccines and drugs to stamp out the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, some doctors acknowledge an ugly reality: The resources to slow the disease's spread have long been available, just not to the Africans who have dealt with it for decades. Countries including Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Israel and Australia have reported more than 500 monkeypox cases, many apparently tied to sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe. Meanwhile, the African continent has reported about three times as many cases this year.

  • Vietnam develops 'world's first' African swine fever vaccine for commercial use

    Vietnam said on Wednesday it had successfully developed a vaccine to administer to pigs to fight African swine fever, with the aim of becoming the first country to commercially produce and export it. African swine fever, one of the most devastating livestock diseases, was first detected in Vietnam in February 2019 and forced the country to cull around 20% of its hog herd last year. African swine fever is harmless to humans.

  • Financial Face-Off: Is it better to be a W-2 payroll employee or self-employed? ‘You’ve got the ability to control your own destiny’

    A growing share of workers are self-employed. Here’s how being a 1099 worker stacks up to being a full-time W-2 employee.

  • Georgia high court won't hear appeal from death row prisoner

    Georgia's highest court on Wednesday declined to hear an appeal filed for a man on death row claiming that his execution would be unconstitutional because he has cognitive impairments that cause him to function like a young child. Lawyers for Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. had argued in a filing with the Georgia Supreme Court that he suffered brain damage caused by his mother's heavy alcohol use during pregnancy. A 2002 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prohibits the execution of intellectually disabled people includes people like him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, they argued.

  • Explainer-What to know about COVID vaccines for small children

    Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are due to meet in June to decide on whether to recommend authorizing Moderna Inc's vaccine for children below 6 years old, and Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for children below 5 years old. Here is a look at some of the factors expected to be considered in this decision concerning the last age groups not yet covered by previous U.S. regulatory authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines. Moderna has filed with the FDA seeking authorization for a two-dose regimen of its vaccine, called Spikevax, in children ages 6 months to 6 years old.

  • Work-related stress creeps back in as employees return to office

    Work-related stress is at its highest since summer 2020, according to a new survey from the Future Forum Pulse Survey.

  • Best and worst states for LGBTQ folks? Divide worsens after 'Don't Say Gay,' report says

    New York, South Carolina are among the best and worst business climates for the LGBTQ community, according to a new index from Out Leadership

  • Beloved Principal Who Fought DeSantis Over In-Person Learning Dies After Long COVID Fight

    Leon CountyIn July 2020, after a second employee who worked at Florida principal Jimbo Jackson’s school died of COVID, he fought back against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to reopen schools for in-person classes. Jackson, who was the head of Fort Braden School and a Leon County commissioner, had also just recently tested positive for COVID himself.Now, nearly two years later, Jackson has died after suffering complications from long COVID, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. He was 55.In the summer

  • Strawberries have been linked to an outbreak of hepatitis A — here's what to know about who's most at risk from the virus

    Most people who catch the virus will get a mild illness, but older people and those with underlying health conditions are most likely to experience complications or die.

  • Matthew McConaughey brings his family to Uvalde memorial

    The Oscar winner visited his hometown with a local congressman on Friday.

  • As Shanghai COVID-19 lockdown ends, residents celebrate in the streets and fences come down

    After more than two months of harsh lockdown, China’s largest city, Shanghai, began to unlock at the stroke of midnight Wednesday. The Chinese authorities appeared to have tamed the omicron variant outbreak that stopped China’s financial and commercial capital in its tracks for more than 65 days. On Tuesday, the last day of full restrictions, Shanghai recorded 15 COVID-19 cases, down from some 25,000 daily cases in early April.

  • Why the Air at the Gym May Be More Likely to Spread COVID

    Many gyms and health clubs seem to be filling up again with people eager to return to their old routines and communities or get in shape for summer — at the same time that new omicron variants are pushing COVID infections up. So how safe is it to go back to the gym? Put another way, how many microscopic aerosol particles are the other cyclists in your spin class breathing out into the room? How many is the runner on the nearby treadmill spewing forth? A small study about respiration and exercise