  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COVID vaccines might stop a '4th wave' in the U.S. But the rest of the world isn't so lucky.

Andrew Romano
·West Coast Correspondent
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

You wouldn’t know it by following the news from the United States, where daily COVID-19 cases have fallen by 80 percent over the last 10 weeks — and where they continue to fall.

You wouldn’t know it by following the news from the United Kingdom, either. There, daily cases have plummeted 90 percent over the same period.

And you certainly wouldn’t know it by following the news from Israel, where normal life has all but resumed.

But despite the rosy view from a few select countries, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is actually rising right now. In fact, after peaking on Jan. 11 and dropping by half over the next month — the first overall decline of the entire pandemic — global cases reversed course in mid-February and began to rebound.

Since then, new daily cases have climbed nearly 20 percent overall. In France, they’re up more than 30 percent. In Brazil, they’re up more than 50 percent. In Italy, they’re up more than 80 percent. In India, they’re up more than 110 percent.

The dreaded “fourth wave,” in other words, has arrived — even if it hasn’t arrived in the U.S.

These divergent trajectories offer up a troubling preview of the next phase of the pandemic, and they should trouble everyone, including residents of countries like the U.S., the U.K. and Israel, where the virus finally seems to be retreating.

A man leaves the vaccination center
A man leaving a vaccination center in London. (John Sibley/Reuters)

Why? Because the single biggest difference between these recovering countries and the rest of the world is immunity — both the kind acquired from prior infection and, going forward, the kind acquired from vaccination. As more dangerous variants take over, hard-hit countries with higher rates of vaccination are (mostly) withstanding the onslaught. Hard-hit countries with lower rates of vaccination are (mostly) not. This suggests that until vaccination has ramped up everywhere, the virus will keep spreading, evolving and threatening to dodge our defenses.

And that’s not just someone else’s problem. The more vaccines that rich countries buy up — and the slower that some of them vaccinate their own populations — the more likely it is that poorer, less protected countries will serve as breeding grounds for variants, prolonging the risk for everyone.

Consider the data. To date, more than 56 percent of Israel’s population has received at least one vaccine dose. No other major country comes close. All told, Israeli researchers now estimate that more than 90 percent of residents over 60 have some degree of immunity, through either vaccination or prior infection.

As a result, new hospitalizations among these older Israelis have fallen nearly 80 percent over the last two months — even as the more contagious and deadly U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, has superseded all other strains in the country. The fact that hospitalizations haven’t declined as much among younger residents only proves the point: Fewer of them have been vaccinated. That should change soon.

Meanwhile, Israel’s latest lockdown ended one month ago, and the economy fully reopened last week. At a similar interval after the country’s previous lockdown, the average number of people infected by one infectious individual was already at 1.1 and rising, indicating exponential spread. (Anything over 1.0 means an outbreak is growing.) Today it’s at 0.68.

A elderly woman receives a booster shot
A woman receiving a coronavirus vaccination in Netanya, Israel, in January. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

Neither the U.S. nor the U.K. has vaccinated such a large share of its population. But they’re doing a lot better than most countries, and it’s showing. Nearly 38 percent of U.K. residents have received at least one dose so far, including more than 80 percent of those over 60. (The U.K. is delaying booster shots for up to 12 weeks in order to initiate vaccination in as many people as possible as quickly as possible.) On average, COVID-19 deaths among seniors in England fell by 63 percent between Feb. 19 and March 5, compared with 53 percent among nonseniors — a sign that vaccination is starting to push numbers down independent of other factors, such as the country’s recent lockdown.

At the same time, at least 73.7 million Americans have received one vaccine dose, or more than 22 percent of the population; more than two-thirds of seniors have initiated vaccination. Layer that atop America’s existing foundation of natural immunity — experts estimate that about 35 percent of the population has already been infected — and the virus starts to have a harder time finding new hosts. This largely explains why over the last two weeks U.S. cases have still fallen by 15 percent and hospitalizations have still fallen by 23 percent, even as B.1.1.7 is spreading rapidly and is expected to account for more than half of all U.S. infections before the end of the month — even as reopening accelerates.

Which isn’t to say the U.S. has vanquished its variants. In recent days, nationwide cases have plateaued around 55,000; while cases continue to fall in most states, they are starting to flatten or even creep up in much of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Upper Midwest.

Michigan may be the most unsettling example. There, cases are up 84 percent, on average, over the last two weeks; hospitalizations are up 31 percent. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Great Lakes State is second only to Florida in the number of B.1.1.7 cases detected among residents — without the warm weather (yet) that makes outdoor gathering so much easier in America’s spring break capital.

A nurse
A nurse coordinates COVID-19 vaccinations at Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit. (Emily Elconin/Reuters)

Similarly, New York City’s seven-day average rate of positive test results has not dipped below 6 percent in months — the likely result, officials said this week, of a local variant that is accounting for a growing share of new cases in the city. Overall, new cases per capita in New York and New Jersey are at least double the national average right now, and the plateauing rates in nearby Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut are causing concern.

Ultimately, however, experts expect the downward pressure from America’s accelerating vaccination effort — which is starting to expand, ahead of schedule, beyond the initial priority groups even as it shields vulnerable seniors from hospitalization and death and protects frontline workers from infection and transmission — to temper and finally suppress most of the upward pressure attributed to variants. In short, the U.S. might see some leveling off during its final descent out of the pandemic. But with each passing day of vaccination — now averaging 2.5 million doses every 24 hours — a full-blown fourth wave looks less and less likely.

Sadly, that’s not the case elsewhere.

As B.1.1.7 spreads throughout the European Union, cases have shot up 52 percent over the last month. In many countries — Estonia, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, France, Italy, Austria, even Germany — the curve is sloping steeply upward. Yet none of these nations has managed to administer at least one dose to more than 15 percent of its population, and most of them are doing far worse, with Austria at 9.3 percent, Sweden at 8.3 percent, Germany at 8.2 percent, Italy at 8.2 percent, France at 8.2 percent, the EU as a whole at 8.1 percent and Poland at 7.9 percent.

On Thursday, Dr. Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe, told reporters that Europe’s level of vaccination is too low to slow transmission. In Central Europe, the Balkans and the Baltic states, he added, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are now among the highest in the world. The recent suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine — and the hesitancy it might stir up even now that Europe’s drug regulator has deemed it safe and effective — won’t help matters.

Packages of AstraZeneca&#39;s COVID-19 vaccine
Supplies of COVID-19 vaccine at a facility in Cologne, Germany. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters)

Most of the rest of the world trails even further behind. In Brazil, where, again, cases have risen more than 50 percent over the last month, just 5.1 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose. In India, where cases have climbed more than 110 percent, just 2.2 percent of the population has received one dose. Morocco is the only African country to have administered at least one shot to more than 5 percent of its population, and no country in Asia or Oceania has even approached that number.

Vaccination, of course, isn’t the only reason COVID-19 is hitting some places harder than others right now. But it is the main reason, along with natural immunity, why some places are unlikely to experience a true fourth wave of infection — and why even a fourth wave in other places may not be the last.

The contours of a new world split between vaccine haves and have-nots is already taking shape. For some, life as normal is on the horizon; for others, the crisis will continue, with all its disruptions and dangers. Meanwhile, the virus will continue to mutate as long as it has somewhere to spread.

By the end of May, the U.S. will have received about 500 million doses of vaccine — enough to fully immunize every adult in the country. All told, the White House has reserved more than 1.2 billion doses, enough to vaccinate the entire U.S. population twice over and then some. Predictably, most wealthy countries have placed similar orders. Most developing countries have not. And so Europe doesn’t just owe itself a more efficient rollout. It owes the world — with a more equitable distribution of doses to follow. Until then, the waves will continue, and for most, the pandemic will not end.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • LA police: Armie Hammer under sexual assault investigation

    Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, Los Angeles police said Thursday. Hammer's attorney denied the allegation. Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on Feb. 3, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India and Pakistan reported a big jump in infections on Thursday, driven by a resurgence in cases in their richest states. While authorities in India have mainly blamed crowding and an overall reluctance to wear masks for its spike, Pakistan says a variant of the virus first identified in Britain could also be a factor. Maharashtra state, home to India's commercial capital Mumbai, reported 23,179 of the country's 35,871 new cases in the last 24 hours.

  • Jury nearly complete for Chauvin trial; major rulings loom

    Just two more jurors were needed for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, as the judge prepared to rule Friday on two major motions — including whether to allow evidence from Floyd's earlier 2019 arrest. Former officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was to rule Friday on Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson's motion to halt or move the trial due to concerns that the settlement had tainted the jury pool.

  • U.S. joined by Russia, China, Pakistan in call for Afghan ceasefire

    The United States was joined by Russia, China and Pakistan on Thursday in calling on Afghanistan's warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire, at talks that showed Washington's determination to win backing from regional powers for its plans. Just six weeks before a deadline for the United States to pull out troops that have been in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years, Washington sent a senior official for the first time to participate in regional peace talks convened by Russia. The Moscow talks were meant to breathe life into negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, stalled over government accusations that the insurgents have done too little to halt violence.

  • South Africans dance and chant in farewell ceremony for Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini

    South Africa's Zulu people gather outside the gates of the royal palace to bid farewell to their departed king. Goodwill Zwelithini was the longest-serving monarch in Zulu history, reigning for half a century through years of apartheid and democratic transition. He died last Friday, aged 72, after weeks of treatment for a diabetes-related illness.

  • Miami Beach throws more cops at spring break after shooting, crowd confrontation

    Concerned about spring break crowds and recent crimes that have angered Miami Beach residents, Mayor Dan Gelber said Wednesday that city and police officials are taking steps to maintain order in South Beach ahead of what could be another hectic weekend.

  • Fire Crew Rescues Dog Trapped for Hours in Rabbit Hole

    Firefighters in England said they rescued a dog trapped in rabbit hole for seven hours on March 16.This footage, posted by firefighter Paul Cregan, shows firefighters from Martock pulling the dog, Lincoln, out of the hole.“He is absolutely fine and apart from being a little grubby and hungry was ready to go again!” Cregan said. Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service via Storyful

  • Gonzaga, Baylor and Illinois vs. the field

    The analysts from NBC Sports EDGE debate if a team other than Gonzaga, Baylor or Illinois will win the NCAA tournament. (James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • President Biden notes Asian American concerns about Atlanta shootings but not yet assigning racial motive

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he will have more to say when the investigation of the shootings at three massage parlors is further along.

  • Pakistan army chief says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

    Pakistan's army chief called on Thursday for arch rivals India and Pakistan to "bury the past" and move towards cooperation, an overture towards New Delhi that follows an unexpected joint ceasefire announcement last month between the two countries' militaries. General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a "conducive environment", and said Washington had a role to play in ending regional conflicts. Pakistan and India, both nuclear armed countries, have fought three wars and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically when they sent combat planes into each other's territory.

  • A ray of hope for people worried they missed a valuable tax break and Biden administration to cancel student debt held by scammed borrowers

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then. 'Many among us fantasize about embracing their inner interior designer, taking a rundown home and giving it the Chip and Joanna Gaines treatment.'

  • Everything We Know About Disney+'s 'Loki' Series

    Gugu Mbatha-Raw is the latest cast member to join the forthcoming Disney+ Loki series, joining Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian trickster god. Will she play God, mortal, or something else all together? The post Everything We Know About Disney+’s LOKI Series appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Bizarre ancient shark glided through the sea with lengthy wing-like fins

    About 93 million years ago, a bizarre plankton-eating shark shaped unlike any other known marine creature glided through the sea in what is now northeastern Mexico using curiously elongated wing-like fins that rendered its body wider than it was long. Aquilolamna's name means "eagle shark," a nod to its slender pectoral fins, which "mainly acted as an effective stabilizer," according to vertebrate paleontologist Romain Vullo, lead author of the study published in the journal Science. Like all sharks and the related skates and rays, Aquilolamna had a cartilaginous skeleton.

  • Mountain lion attacks dog, putting a California town on alert, police say

    Police said they still haven’t found the mountain lion.

  • Top Democratic group to focus efforts on touting COVID-19 relief bill

    Democrats have a delicate balancing act over the next 18 months to retain control of Congress, a reality made clear in a presentation Thursday by a veteran party strategist.

  • U.S. set to reach 100M vaccinations six weeks early

    Dr. Seth Trueger, Emergency Medicine Physician, joins Yahoo Finances Kristin Myers to discuss the latest updates on the coronavirus.

  • US, Chinese officials clash in 1st high-level talks under Biden

    It was supposed to be a simple photo op with two American and two Chinese officials making brief remarks to kick off two days of hotly anticipated high-level talks -- the first since President Joe Biden took office. Biden has vowed to take a strong, but more-nuanced approach to China than his predecessor Donald Trump -- standing up with allies for human rights and against economic coercion, but seeking common ground on issues like climate change. What Chinese officials showed in Anchorage, Alaska, is that they won't back down either.

  • 'We need to reflect on why women still do most of the childcare'

    After a year of pandemic and lockdowns, mothers are still doing most of the childcare, a report shows.

  • Coronavirus update: UK, EU clear AstraZeneca vaccine for use, US nears 100M vaccine mark

    AstraZeneca is embroiled in geopolitical battles spanning Europe and Asia, pressuring the company's ability to play a key role in the global response.