New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France

Theresa Braine, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations.

It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed.

While researchers were monitoring the strain to ascertain how infectious it is or whether it poses a danger, experts emphasized that its discovery alone was not cause for alarm. Moreover, it was noted even before omicron took over the world stage and “has been on our radar,” WHO incident manager on COVID Abdi Mahamud said at a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. “That virus had a lot of chances to pick up.”

So far, indications are that it hasn’t. But it did manage to infect 12 people in Marseille, in southeastern France.

The 46 mutations had not been detected in other countries, The Independent noted.

The person infected with the B.1.640.2 variant, dubbed IHU after being discovered by scientists at the IHU Mediterranee Infection, was fully vaccinated and had just returned from a three-day trip to Cameroon when they tested positive, the researchers said.

Any speculation or alarm would be premature, the researchers said.

______

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Flurona detected in Israeli woman just as new COVID-19 variant IHU discovered in France

    Israel is reporting its first case of what is being called the 'flurona,' when someone can have duel infections of influenza and the coronavirus at the same time. It was detected in a pregnant woman who showed mild symptoms. This discovery comes as a new COVID-19 variant named IHU has been detected in France.

  • Hospitalizations on the rise amid omicron surge in US

    Scientists are tracking a new variant in southern France where at least 12 people have been infected. Doctors are calling it a "highly mutated" variant.

  • Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

    Scientists say those with symptoms of the common cold likely have coronavirus

  • IHU: New Covid variant with 46 mutations worries experts in France

    So far, 12 people have been infected with the new variant

  • Moderna Shipped 800 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses in 2021. Its Stock Keeps Falling.

    Moderna said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday that it had shipped approximately 800 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, roughly in line with estimates that the company had put out late in the year. In November, Moderna (ticker: MRNA) cut its expectations for deliveries of Covid-19 vaccine doses to between 700 million and 800 million, down from earlier estimates of between 800 million and 1 billion. At the time, Moderna said the reduction in output for 2021 was due to longer delivery lead times for international shipments and to what it called a “temporary impact from expansion of fill/finish capacity and ramp up of product release to market.”

  • IHU: Why we shouldn’t yet be worried about the latest new Covid variant

    ‘Not one worth worrying about too much’: Variant identified in France predates Omicron yet has failed to take off globally in the same way

  • Biden again insists COVID a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ even as fast-moving omicron spreads widely

    President Biden on Tuesday said the COVID-19 testing situation in the United States is "frustrating," but maintained that his administration is "making improvements" by creating federal testing sites and making more at-home rapid tests available to the public, while warning the unvaccinated that they should be "alarmed" by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

  • Checking in candidates for Illinois governor's race

    It's 2022 and the race for the governor's mansion is already picking up speed. But right now, there's more intrigue on who could be running rather than who is already in. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: While pundits are expecting a nationwide red wave, Illinois is firmly blue, as is incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The intrigue: We asked GOP pundits and consultants in October which names they're keeping tabs on, so let's start out 2022 wit

  • Arches National Park sells 5,000 tickets on first day, Zion's Angels Landing lottery opens

    As the world ushered in the new year, two Utah national parks opened up new visitor management systems for the spring. Here's how to get a ticket.

  • 20 Warm Salads That Will Help You Power through Winter’s Chilliest Days

    You’re craving greens but it’s painfully cold out, and you can’t deal with another bowl of soup or sheet pan meal...

  • Browns QB Baker Mayfield won't play in season finale, will undergo shoulder surgery soon

    Baker Mayfield is done for the 2021 season. Now what is the outlook for his future with the Cleveland Browns?

  • Omicron evades immunity better than Delta, Danish study finds

    The Omicron coronavirus variant is better at circumventing vaccinated peoples' immunity than the Delta variant, according to a Danish study published last week, helping explain why Omicron is spreading more rapidly. Since the discovery of the heavily mutated Omicron variant in November, scientists have been racing to find out whether it causes less serious disease and why it appears more contagious than the previously dominating Delta variant. Investigating nearly 12,000 Danish households in mid-December, the scientists found that Omicron was 2.7 to 3.7 times more infectious than the Delta variant among vaccinated Danes.

  • Helmet video captures Colorado college students rescuing dog buried in avalanche

    Bobby White and Josh Trujillo were backcountry skiing the popular Berthoud Pass area in Colorado when they saw a cloud of snow erupt -- a sign of an avalanche occurring -- at least a thousand feet away. While White rushed to put his splitboard back together, Trujillo was able to immediately ski over to the avalanche debris where he encountered another group, the two students at Colorado School of Mines told ABC News in a phone interview. Every person was accounted for, but a dog had been caught and buried in a debris field Trujillo described as 300 yards long and 50 yards wide.

  • Joan Copeland, stage and screen actress and sister of playwright Arthur Miller, dies at age 99

    NEW YORK — Joan Copeland, the Broadway, film and TV actress and sister of playwright Arthur Miller whose career spanned more than six decades, died Tuesday in Manhattan. She was 99. Copeland died peacefully in her sleep at 5:47 a.m. at her home on the Upper West Side, her son Erik Kupchik and his wife Geralen Silberg-Kupchik told the Daily News. “She lived an amazing life,” Silberg-Kupchik said. ...

  • These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

    The new year has begun with a set of COVID-19 records as the pandemic continues to reach new heights. On Jan. 3, the U.S. reported 1,082,549 new coronavirus cases, marking the first time more than a million have been recorded in a single day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by CNBC. Now, many states are struggling to control unprecedented COVID surges as the Omicron variant continues to spread.By nearly every metric, the earliest data of 2022 paints a grim picture of the

  • Penn Law rebukes professor who said U.S. would be 'better off with fewer Asians'

    The dean of the University of Pennsylvania Law School criticized comments by a professor at the school as "thoroughly anti-intellectual and racist" for

  • Jalen Hurts writes letter to NFL on behalf of Eagles fans involved in railing collapse

    #FlyEaglesFly QB Jalen Hurts sends letter to #WashingtonFootball, #NFL seeking some clarity and follow-up action on behalf of #Eagles fans involved in railing collapse

  • Dr. Fauci Says Wait to Get Your Booster Shot If You've Done This

    The Omicron variant has led to a staggering rise in COVID cases, reinfections, and breakthrough cases among those already vaccinated. As a result, health experts have continued encouraging booster shots, which are available to vaccinated people who are at least six months out from their second Moderna or Pfizer shot or two months out from their Johnson&Johnson vaccine. All three vaccine manufacturers have said that their additional dose provides high levels of protection against the new iteratio

  • Virus Expert Says Omicron Will Strike These States Next

    COVID cases are skyrocketing nationwide, to unprecedented levels—and whether or not this new Omicron strain is less severe, you don't want COVID. So how can you stay safe? And where is Omicron going to strike next? Former head of the FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Dr. Gottlieb Sai

  • Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests

    The high-transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19 could potentially mean that as it rips its way through the […] The post Omicron variant could ‘end the pandemic,’ new data suggests appeared first on TheGrio.