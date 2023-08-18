New COVID variant may return to campus as well
With students returning to school, some fear that COVID will also stage a comeback.
With students returning to school, some fear that COVID will also stage a comeback.
The trade-down in retail seems to still be happening, buoying the morale of certain retailers more than others during the back-to-school season.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Personal loans can be a powerful borrowing tool, but sometimes our financial lives take an unexpected turn. If you're thinking about canceling a personal loan, here's what you need to know.
The former UFC middleweight champion has been through 23 surgeries in his life, but the last four have been the toughest and he wasn't sure he'd ever be able to fight again.
This Woot deal brings their price to a new all-time low.
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
This is the perfect wardrobe staple if you need to carry your laptop around, and want to do it in style.
The Pac-12 should be very entertaining in what could be its last year of existence.
YouTube is bringing Sunday Ticket subscribers six new updates ahead of the NFL season, including student plans, monthly payment plans, live chat/polls, real-time NFL highlights in YouTube Shorts, multiview and the “Key Plays” feature, which tracks the most important plays in the game. The student discount is the most notable since fans — particularly DirecTV users -- highly requested it since the service offered one when it had the rights to Sunday Ticket. YouTube didn’t share how much money students will save but told them to keep an eye out for updates.
Target warns on its outlook again as consumers seek out better deals at the likes of Walmart.
The Rays placed the All-Star shortstop on the restricted list earlier this week.
Stock indexes closed lower as investors reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.
The IPO market is seeking stability going into 2024, John Chirico said.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
The seemingly joyous story of Michael Oher and the Tuohy family inspired legions of fans. Now who knows what the true story was or is.
These top-rated, editor-tested thermoses, food containers, lunch boxes and backpacks are here to get your life in gear.
Get ready for another great season of football analysis, guest appearances and laughs with Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon.
The Tigers have underachieved the last two years, but this year's team could thrive with a new offensive coordinator.
The pandemic upended the decades-long shift from goods to services, and Home Depot's executives wonder if that shift is finally over.
EG.5 — or “Eris,” as it’s been nicknamed — was detected in the U.S. in April and now accounts for a majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide. Here’s what you need to know.