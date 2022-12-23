Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC

12
·2 min read

(Corrects first paragraph to say cases jumped to 18% of national prevalence, not jumped 18%; corrects paragraph 3 to say XBB is a BA.2 variant, not BA.5 variant, and removes reference to updated vaccines)

(Reuters) -The highly contagious Omicron subvariant XBB jumped to 18% of national prevalence and accounted for more than 50% of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, coinciding with holiday travel for millions of Americans.

In the week ended Dec. 24, XBB was estimated to account for 18.3% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, up from 11.2% in the previous week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday (CDC).

XBB is a subvariant of the BA.2 variant.

Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said in November the updated boosters - which target the original variant of the coronavirus as well as BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants - would still provide "some protection, but not the optimal protection" against the XBB variant.

BA.5 now represents just a small fraction of cases, having been overtaken by its offshoots, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which still remain the dominant variants but are on the decline.

The rise in cases of the new variant comes a week after the White House COVID response coordinator urged Americans to get their flu vaccines and updated COVID-19 boosters, pointing to rising cases in about 90% of the country ahead of the year-end holidays.

The XBB variant has been driving up cases in parts of Asia, including Singapore. While some experts have said it is more transmissible, it has not resulted in a surge in hospitalizations.

BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 are expected to account for 63.1% of cases in the United States, compared with 64.6% a week ago, the CDC said.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New Jersey; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: Experts say there's no link between COVID-19 vaccine and stiff person syndrome

    Experts say there's no proven link between stiff person syndrome and the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 'A very hard road ahead' for China as COVID-19 cases spiral

    Nearly three years after it was first identified in China, the coronavirus is now spreading through the vast country. China’s unyielding “zero-COVID” approach, which aimed to isolate all infected people, bought it years to prepare for the disease. Predicting deaths has proven tricky throughout the pandemic, since it is influenced by varied factors and China presents an especially complicated case because of opaque information sharing.

  • Changing your mind about something as important as vaccination isn't a sign of weakness – being open to new information is the smart way to make choices

    Sticking to your beliefs in a rapidly changing world isn't necessarily the best choice. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty ImagesCulturally, this is an era in which people are held in high esteem when they stick with their beliefs and negatively labeled as “flip-floppers” or “wishy-washy” when they change what they think. While the courage of convictions can be a plus in situations where people are fighting for justice, sticking with beliefs in a dynamic world is shortsighted and dangerous, be

  • No, the FDA didn't say the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots

    Research findings should be "interpreted cautiously," they said "because the early warning system does not prove vaccines cause the safety outcomes."

  • India plans to make COVID-19 negative test mandatory for passengers from high caseload countries

    India is planning to make a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases, the country's health minister said during an interview with broadcaster NewsX on Friday. "In the next one week, selected countries will be identified where the caseload is higher today," minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. "People from there who come to India will have to upload their (COVID-19) RT-PCR reports and only then come."

  • China COVID deaths probably running above 5,000 per day - UK research firm Airfinity

    More than 5,000 people are probably dying each day from COVID-19 in China, health data firm Airfinity estimated, offering a dramatic contrast to official data from Beijing on the country's current outbreak. The UK-based firm said it had used modelling based on regional Chinese data to produce figures that also put current daily infections in the country at above a million. China's National Health Commission (NHC) did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

  • China's health system strained after zero-COVID ends

    STORY: China is scrambling to avert a collapse of its public health system after President Xi Jinping abruptly abandoned the country’s strict zero-COVID measures to stamp out the virus. At a public hospital in Shanghai, one 30-year-old doctor named Nora, who would not give her full name because of the issue’s sensitivity, spoke to Reuters. The situation she describes is of a system straining under the reopening. Nora says patients fight with doctors to access cough medicines and painkillers that are in short supply, that medics are overloaded, that infected staff continue to work because personnel are so scarce. "Especially the doctors working in emergency department and infectious disease department, who have direct contact with COVID patients, they are in short supply. Because many doctors are on leave, the remaining doctors must take over to maintain normalcy in the medical system, the workload is quite heavy. But the requirement from the hospital is this: if you test positive, and experience mild symptoms, you should continue to work." Four hospital workers told Reuters that insufficient planning for the end of zero-COVID has left them to manage a chaotic reopening. And more than a dozen people, from health and policy experts to residents, pointed to the cause being China’s failure to vaccinate the elderly and communicate an exit strategy to the public, as well as excessive focus on eliminating the virus. The people said that Beijing spent big on quarantine and testing facilities over the three years prior, rather than boosting hospitals and training medical staff. China also declined to roll out Western-made mRNA vaccines, which studies show are more effective than its homegrown shots. A recent drive to vaccinate the elderly has not met with instant success; government data shows the rate for adults aged 80 and older who have the booster shot is only 42.3%. Alfred Wu is a public policy expert at the National University of Singapore. "China resisted having mRNA (vaccines) and China did not spend a lot of efforts on vaccinations of old people. Instead, they spend too much effort on PCR. So a lot of observers already point out the cost of PCR almost equal to the cost of vaccination, why not vaccinate old people first? But you can see that China did not do that.” China has only reported a few deaths since the reopening taking the total by Friday to only 5,241 deaths, low by global standards. By Friday, it had reported no deaths for three days straight. Meanwhile, people have been flocking to hospitals and clinics in panic after three years of government propaganda about the dangers of the virus. And Nora, the doctor, says new infections are rising at her Shanghai hospital… though it does not disclose the data publicly. "The hospital doesn’t have a perfect plan to deal with all the problems and the policy is changing every day. How can we make this process smoother? How do we ensure the people, including both COVID positive and negative patients get uninterrupted medical services? The policy is still undergoing adjustment.” State media has defended Beijing’s approach while recasting its messaging, trying to highlight how mild the Omicron variant is. China’s National Health Commision did not respond to requests for comment on how resilient the health system was – or the supply of medical staff; whether there were contingency plans to cope with soaring hospital admissions; or weather strict coronavirus measures had impeded improvements to medical capacity. A health official said Friday in state-backed media that China is expecting a peak in COVID infections within a week.

  • Fact check: Belief COVID-19 vaccines are not effective comes from misinterpreted data

    More vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in terms of raw numbers, but only because so many are vaccinated. Unvaccinated still die at a higher rate.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: masks in schools, symptoms, cases, subvariants & more

    We’re offering you a weekly roundup of noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • DeSantis wants people held accountable on COVID in Florida. You first, governor

    Gov. Ron DeSantis' call for a grand jury to investigate the medical community regarding COVID vaccines is a misplaced attempt to shift accountability.

  • Elon Musk is 'asleep at the wheel' at a pivotal moment for Tesla and has lost credibility, Wedbush's Dan Ives says

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also slashed his price target on Tesla stock to $175 from $250.

  • Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalisation, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study

    Merck & Co Inc's COVID antiviral molnupiravir speeds up recovery but does not reduce the hospitalisation or death rate in higher-risk vaccinated adults, detailed data from a large study showed on Thursday. The study, called PANORAMIC, compared the oral pill against standard treatment alone in people over 50 or those aged 18 and older with underlying conditions. When Merck originally tested molnupiravir, it was found 30% effective in reducing hospitalisations, but that was in unvaccinated patients.

  • I used to feel guilty for being antisocial during the holidays. Now I encourage my kids to say 'no' to nonstop celebrations.

    The author shares how she focuses on her family's needs and tries not to overcommit to celebrations that leave everyone exhausted.

  • Japan lawmaker says TSMC is considering second plant in Japan

    A senior Japanese lawmaker said on Friday that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chip maker, is considering building a second plant in Japan in addition to an $8.6 billion dollar facility now under construction. Yoshihiro Seki, secretary general of a ruling party lawmakers' group on chip industry strategy, also urged that Japan's government, which has pledged to provide up to 476 billion yen ($3.6 billion) in subsidies for the first TSMC plant, provide a favourable environment for investment. TSMC said in an emailed statement that it did not rule out any possibility for Japan but there were no concrete plans at the moment.

  • CDC issues warning about rise of invasive strep A infections in children

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory on Thursday warning clinicians and public health authorities about a recent rise in invasive strep A infections in children. The CDC was notified of a possible increase in infections at a hospital in Colorado in November, and possible increases in infections in other states…

  • Titans sign 3rd QB with Tannehill nursing sprained ankle

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans appear set to find out just how much rookie quarterback Malik Willis has grown since his previous NFL start. With veteran Ryan Tannehill one of 17 Titans on their lengthy injury report, they also may wind up learning if the rookie can help extend their streak as AFC South champs. Tannehill, who needed a walking boot after first spraining his right ankle Oct. 23, proved his toughness by taping up that same ankle yet again after being carted to the locker room last week and returning to finish the game.

  • In China, people are learning to live with COVID

    Only a few weeks ago COVID-19 positive Chinese teacher Yang Zengdong and her husband would probably have ended up in a makeshift quarantine centre with patchy heating, sparse bedding and overwhelmed toilets, but today they are isolating at home. Living in a post "zero-COVID" China, despite the anxiety about being infected and rapidly rising cases, hasn't been too bad, says Yang. Yang, her IT manager husband Hong Ruwei, 41, oldest daughter Xichen, 11, and Hong's parents are all going about their lives, work and school while isolating in their downtown Shanghai apartment after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • New CDC warning

    As families gather for the holidays, the CDC is out with a new warning about a rare but invasive form of strep A that has already claimed the lives of two children.

  • Researchers developing a universal flu vaccine

    Researchers are working on a universal flu vaccine amid a difficult flu season.

  • Regular mammograms cut the risk of dying from breast cancer in half. Here’s what to expect at yours

    Don’t put off this life-saving screening.