COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up 44% of U.S. cases - CDC

1
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. national public health agency said on Friday that Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 were estimated to account for about 44.2% of COVID-19 cases in the country for the week ending Nov. 12, compared with 32.6% in the previous week.

The two variants, which are closely related to Omicron's BA.5 sub-variant that drove COVID-19 cases in United States earlier in the year, made up less than 10% of total cases in the country last month, but currently have surpassed Omicron's BA.5, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BQ.1.1 accounted for nearly 24.1% of circulating variants and BQ.1 was estimated to make up 20.1% of circulating cases for the week ending Nov. 12, the U.S. CDC said.

While there is no evidence linked to the increased severity of the new variants compared to BA.4 and BA.5, they have shown an increasing presence in Europe, Singapore, Canada, among other places.

The rising trend has lead regulators and vaccine manufacturers to monitor the new variants more closely in case they start to evade protection offered by current vaccines.

The BA.5 subvariant is estimated to make up about 29.7% of cases in the United Sates, compared with nearly 41.1% in the week ended Nov. 5, according to the CDC.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • WHO reports 90% drop in global COVID-19 deaths since February

    The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that there has been a 90% drop in global COVID-19 deaths since February, which he called a "cause for optimism" but still urged "caution" amid the ongoing pandemic. "Just over 9,400 COVID-19 deaths were reported to WHO last week -- almost 90% less than in February of this year, when weekly deaths topped 75,000," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual press briefing from the U.N. agency's Geneva headquarters. "We have come a long way, and this is definitely cause for optimism, but we continue to call on all governments, communities and individuals to remain vigilant," he added.

  • German regions plan to end mandatory COVID isolation

    Four German regions plan to scrap rules requiring people infected with the coronavirus to isolate at home, arguing that the pandemic has evolved and it's time for a different approach. The health ministry in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said Friday that the region and two of its neighbors, Bavaria and Hesse, as well as Germany's northernmost state, Schleswig-Holstein, were working on details of new rules. Bavaria said its blanket isolation mandate would end Nov. 16.

  • Facebook parent company Meta announces mass layoffs

    Facebook's parent company, Meta, announced on Wednesday that it is laying off more than 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its staff. Ben Bergman, a senior correspondent at Insider, Inc., discusses the tech giant's tumultuous year and uncertain future on CBS News.

  • Fed may need to hike interest rates above 6% to crush inflation, Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned this week that the Federal Reserve may need to hike rates above 6% in order to crush unrelenting inlfation.

  • Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti voices support for protests

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has posted a picture of herself on Instagram without a headscarf to express support for nationwide anti-government demonstrations, another sign that the protest movement is gaining support from all layers of society. Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist held up a sign in the Instagram post which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the demonstrations. Protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the morality police for not wearing "appropriate attire" are posing one of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution.

  • Brittney Griner's Lawyers Don't Know Where She Is, But Say She's Been Sent To A Penal Colony

    The WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison last month, but advocates are pleading for a prisoner swap.View Entire Post ›

  • Medical cannabis maker Cantourage surges in Frankfurt debut

    Medical cannabis maker Cantourage soared in its debut in Frankfurt on Friday. With the ticker symbol “HIGH,” shares of the Berlin-based company rose as high as €19.70 after the IPO was priced at €6.48 per share.

  • CDC warns of massive increase in flu infections, hospitalizations

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates that so far this season there have been 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from the flu.

  • Your 401(k) Plan: Here's What You Need to Know

    If you have a 401(k) or similar retirement plan at work, it can help set you on the path to a comfortable retirement, but there's a lot you should know in order to make the smartest decisions. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.

  • Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

    Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. The initiative, which would take effect in 2024, also will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program in 2026.

  • Buying a Home in Retirement? You May Want to Look for This Type

    Or, maybe you've made the decision to relocate to a different part of the country as a retiree. No matter your reasons for buying a home in retirement, it's important to crunch the numbers to make sure you're not going overboard. At the same time, there's a certain type of home you may want to favor as a retiree -- one that could make life easier as you age.

  • Son Heung-min declares himself fit for World Cup after injury

    Following his left eye socket fracture and surgery, Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min revealed he will be fit enough to represent South Korea in the Qatar World Cup later this month. On Friday, Son had surgery, and club manager Antonio Conte said over the weekend that Son is expected to be fit enough to play during the Qatar World Cup, which starts on Nov. 20.

  • The world has nine years to prevent climate catastrophe

    A major paper released on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt has started a countdown. At the current rate of global emissions, the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will likely be permanently out of reach in nine years, the study found.

  • "Tasty and that's it": McDonald's to be rebranded in Belarus

    Under the deal, the 25 McDonald's restaurants in Belarus, all of which are operated by a local licensee, will be rebranded as Vkusno & tochka, which translates as "Tasty and that's it". McDonald's sold its Russian restaurants in May to a local operator there, which later rebranded to "Vkusno & tochka," making a decision to sever ties with Russia over its actions in Ukraine. "Due to extensive local supply issues, it is no longer possible for our McDonald's licensee to continue operating in Belarus," McDonald's said in a statement.

  • 'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini suggests FTX's rescue deal shows how crypto is a Ponzi scheme: 'Who will bail out Binance?'

    Economics professor Nouriel Roubini pointed out FTX itself had been bailing out struggling companies before having to be rescued itself.

  • 4-year-old struggling to breathe had to wait 16 hours in ER amid RSV surge

    As an increase in pediatric respiratory illness, especially RSV, overcrowds hospitals across the country, one Oklahoma mom said she waited 16 hours in an

  • US charges suspect linked to notorious ransomware gang

    A man who authorities say participated in a ransomware campaign that extracted tens of millions of dollars from victims has been charged in the United States, the Justice Department announced Thursday. Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual national of Russia and Canada, was arrested Wednesday. Lockbit has been one of the most prolific strains of ransomware.

  • 101 Freeway reopened in Hollywood Hills after standoff ends when man takes his own life

    Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were trying to serve an eviction notice at an apartment complex when gunshots were reported, according to the LAPD.

  • ‘A broken system’ leaves tens of thousands of adoptees without families, homes

    For tens of thousands of children in the U.S., their ‘forever family’ doesn’t last long. USA TODAY investigates: Why do adoptions fail?

  • Some Meta employees are blaming Mark Zuckerberg for his 'poor leadership and mismanagement' amid layoffs of 11,000 staffers

    Meta laid off 11,000 people on Wednesday in its first mass layoffs in the company's 18-year history. Employees — former and remaining— are shocked.