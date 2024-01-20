COVID wave still on the upswing throughout Palm Beach County, but there's good news

The latest COVID-19 wave in Palm Beach County, already bigger than last winter's, has grown more this week with barely any sign of receding.

The latest readings from the Jupiter-area Loxahatchee River District show more coronavirus fragments in sewage this week than almost every other time in the past 12 months. At the same time, an increasing number of people countywide and statewide got COVID vaccinations during the first week of 2024, the latest Florida Department of Health data show. And for more good news, this COVID wave is proving so far to be the least severe Palm Beach County has seen since the pandemic started.

The national WastewaterSCAN initiative found 422.5 coronavirus particles per milligram of Loxahatchee River District sewage on Jan. 12, the most since Feb. 24 and about three times higher than Dec. 26. The Standord University-headquartered initiative began testing district wastewater in September 2022.

Boston-based Biobot Analytics on Jan. 13 found 772 viral particles per milliliter of sewage, the most since Dec. 24, 2022, and 31% higher than readings from Dec. 23, 2023. Biobot has tested district wastewater since May 2020.

More: Is that cough the flu, COVID, RSV or a cold? How to tell the symptoms and what to do next

What's the latest with vaccinations?

As COVID surges, so is people's urge to protect themselves from it. More and more people in Palm Beach County and across Florida are getting the latest shots. Countywide, 2,915 residents got vaccinated during the week ending Jan. 5, the most since the week ending Dec. 15. Statewide, it was 37,291 people, the most since the week ending Dec. 22.

The latest COVID vaccine is expected to protect against the latest dominant viral variant, JN.1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in December. Blood analysis showed that JN.1. was "neutralized" in people who got the latest shots, the World Health Organization reported in December.

Even as COVID infections spread, they're less severe than cases from last winter. Hospitals statewide tended to 1,447 COVID-positive patients on Jan. 6, about half as many as a year ago, the latest U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data show.

State health officials logged 391 COVID deaths in Florida for December. That's tied with November and is also the fewest since March 2020. Palm Beach County had 23 COVID fatalities in December, the second fewest since the pandemic started.

Chris Persaud is The Palm Beach Post's data reporter. Send tips to cpersaud@pbpost.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: COVID wave still growing but the least deadly for Palm Beach County