Covid: Should I be working from home or going back to the office?

A change is on its way for many workers, as companies start preparing for a return to the office.

So, what do you need to know if your boss asks you to stop working from home?

Where am I supposed to be working now?

Despite the recent easing of restrictions, everyone in the UK who can work from home should still do so.

If your job can't be done from home, you can travel into the workplace, as millions have done throughout the pandemic.

However, you shouldn't go to work if:

You're self-isolating because you have coronavirus symptoms

You've been in contact with someone who has tested positive

You're in quarantine after travelling abroad

Why does the government want people to return to the office?

Most people should expect to keep working at home at least until a review of social distancing is published.

That's due by 17 May, when Covid restrictions are expected to ease further in England.

Many firms may have the later date of 21 June in mind, as that is when the government hopes to end all social distancing restrictions.

When the rules allow it, the government wants to help companies which have suffered during lockdown, particularly those in city centres which rely on office workers.

It's also keen to cut the cost of paying furloughed staff by encouraging businesses to reopen. More than £100bn has already been spent on support for jobs.

Can I ask to keep working from home?

You can ask to keep working from home, but that doesn't mean your employer has to agree.

The Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD), which represents HR professionals, says decisions will depend on factors including individual circumstances and the type of job.

It says: "Employers have a duty of care to all their staff and [must] treat people reasonably and fairly... and be as flexible as possible when dealing with any concerns people have."

However, lots of companies have already said they expect to have a mixture of staff in the office and at home. Several firms have said that workers will be able to decide where they're based.

That's partly because the pandemic has shown that home-working can be effective, but also because shutting or reducing office space can save money.

What does my employer have to do to keep me safe?

In England, the current guidance says employers should complete a Covid risk assessment, and take steps to prevent transmission, including:

Minimising unnecessary visitors

Ensuring 2m (6ft) social distancing, or 1m social distancing with additional precautions

Frequent cleaning

Extra hand washing facilities

One-way systems to minimise contact

Using back-to-back or side-to-side working (rather than face-to-face) whenever possible

Staggering start/end times

All retail staff and customers must wear face coverings, unless they're exempt.

Regular lateral flow testing for Covid is already widespread in many sectors, and anyone in England or Scotland can also order tests directly.

There's more detailed guidance for specific industries including construction, hospitality and manufacturing.

Similar advice is available for employers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

If employees feel unsafe, they can contact their local authority, Citizens Advice or the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The HSE has carried more than 200,000 inspections to check companies are following Covid rules, and can force firms to take action if not.

Is it safe to use public transport?

Much of the risk depends on how crowded it is, and your distance from other people.

Wearing a mask helps, as does keeping windows open, and avoiding peak journey times where possible.

Train companies are increasing capacity to help prevent overcrowding, and are carrying out extra cleaning.

Transport for London says it's using hospital-grade cleaning materials across its trains, trams, buses and stations.

It also says capacity limits will remain on all non-school buses, to help maintain social distancing.

What are my rights if I am in a vulnerable group?

The previous advice to millions of people considered "clinically extremely vulnerable" to shield. has ended.

Many will continue to work from home, but if your job cannot be done remotely, your employer can ask you to return to the workplace.

However, they still have a responsibility to keep you safe, so you should raise any specific concerns you have about going back.

In addition, if you are disabled, your employer has an extra responsibility to make and pay for "reasonable adjustments".