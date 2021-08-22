Covid: New Zealand pandemic strategy in doubt amid Delta spread

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Testing at a car park in Auckland
After six months without a confirmed case, New Zealand is now grappling with dozens of infections

The arrival of the highly infectious Delta variant "does raise some big questions" about New Zealand's pandemic response, a minister has said.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the variant "changes the game considerably" and makes existing protections "look less adequate".

It comes as the country announced a further 21 confirmed cases in the latest outbreak of the virus.

New Zealand had gone six months without a single Covid infection.

The country was praised for its rapid, strict lockdown measures in 2020 which effectively stopped the spread of the virus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly referred to New Zealand as "our team of five million".

According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 3,016 total confirmed cases in the country, and 26 reported deaths.

But authorities recently announced a snap lockdown after one man tested positive in Auckland with the Delta variant.

There are now 72 active cases. Seven schools in the city have reported positive cases among students, and the country has also announced six infections in the capital, Wellington.

Officials are now warning that they will probably extend the Auckland lockdown, which is set to expire on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mr Hipkins said eliminating the virus inside New Zealand was still the government's aim.

"The reality though is that a virus that can be infectious within 24 hours of someone getting it - that changes the game considerably," he told the televised Q+A political talk show on Sunday.

"It does mean that all of our existing protections... start to look less adequate and less robust," he said, adding that it raises "some pretty big questions about what the long-term future of our plans are".

"At some point we will have to start to be more open in the future."

According to the New Zealand ministry of health website, as of Thursday more than 960,000 people were double vaccinated, and nearly 1.7 million had received a first dose, in a population of just under five million.

But critics have questioned the speed of the vaccine rollout. New Zealand has one of the lowest number of fully vaccinated people among the OECD - an international group of countries that are among the world's most prosperous economies.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Ardern announced that national borders would remain closed until the end of this year. The aim was to vaccination the population by then, she said.

After that the country would move to a new individual risk-based model for quarantine-free travel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Iran reports new record for daily COVID deaths

    Iran has reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media. Iran's previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths was recorded Aug. 16. The current wave of infections is Iran's fifth of the pandemic and fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

  • Australia's daily COVID-19 cases hit record

    Australia's COVID-19 cases spiked to a new record high on Sunday, with over 900 cases, most of them were locally acquired infections, in the most populous state, New South Wales.The rise in case numbers came despite increasing containment efforts to slow the spread of the highly infectious delta variant.Health minister Brad Hazzard warned that the growth in case numbers doesn't seem to be slowing:"The cases at the moment are not jumping up in the sense of exponentially, they are up, they are up quite substantially in the last few days. But just in the last two days, of course."The government announced late last month a plan that uses lockdowns as a key strategy to quell outbreaks until 70% percent of the population gets vaccinated.Currently, around just 30% of Australians older than 16 have been fully vaccinated.That's according to health ministry data on Saturday.This weekend also saw clashes between anti-lockdown protesters and police in the country's two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne.Hundreds were arrested and seven police were hospitalised.Australia is battling its third wave of infections, which began in Sydney in mid-June.

  • Understanding Home Buying in the Philippines

    Looking to buy a home abroad, perhaps in the Philippines? Regulations make it tricky, but if you plan right, you can have a home in paradise.

  • Singapore detects 29 new local COVID-19 infections; 17 unlinked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (22 August) confirmed the detection of 35 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 66,478.

  • Senator files ethics complaint over Pritzker agency investigating school board member

    A state senator has filed an ethics complaint against the Pritzker administration after a professional regulatory body investigating a school board member who is also a doctor demanded to know his position on mask use for children in schools.

  • 'We're not out of the woods yet': Southwest admits struggles will continue as employee gripes grow

    Southwest Airlines pilots and flight attendants are upset with the airline's handling of the summer travel surge, and have been pushing for relief.

  • Israel has one of the world's highest daily COVID-19 infection rates, despite high vaccine uptake

    Once a global example for the return to normal, Israel is seeing a new surge in coronavirus cases despite high national vaccination rates.

  • COVID-19 is sticking around. America should plan accordingly.

    How to end a pandemic when the virus never goes away

  • Texas Governor Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 after short illness

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth COVID surge, said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday after having a "brief and mild" bout with the infection this week. Abbott said he will continue to quarantine at the recommendation of doctors and will continue to work to open infusion centers for antibody therapy treatment across his state. Abbott's office on Tuesday said he had the virus but was not experiencing symptoms.

  • The Covid Threat Is Here to Stay. What That Means for Drugmakers.

    At this moment, the molecules that form the genetic code of the virus that causes Covid-19 are reshuffling themselves in the cells of millions of people around the world. Since the Delta variant set off a deadly wave of Covid infections in India six months ago, the fight against the pandemic has been changing. Now, the U.S. is reporting more than 140,000 new cases a day, and hospitals are beginning to buckle in some parts of the country.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Climbed Today

    Vaccine stocks rallied on Friday after health officials said the U.S. would expand coronavirus vaccine manufacturing. "We are now working on greatly expanding the capacity to allow us to donate hundreds and hundreds of millions of doses to the low- and middle-income countries," Dr. Anthony Fauci said during an interview on CNBC. Scientists have debated the merits of making a third dose of Moderna's and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines available when many people around the world have yet to receive a single shot.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to get full FDA approval next week

    The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine early next week, sources told Axios on Friday. Why it matters: It would be the first COVID-19 shot to receive full authorization from the federal government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A full approval could help boost vaccination efforts, as many Americans have been hesitant to get inoculated with shots that were only authorized for emergen

  • Why the War Against HIV Rages in the South

    There are numerous reasons HIV is more prevalent in the American South, with racism being top of the list.

  • The Latest: Kentucky Supreme Court reins in Gov. Beshear

    The state’s high court on Saturday cleared the way for laws reining in his emergency powers to take effect. The state Supreme Court ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction blocking the new Republican-backed laws limiting Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers. It comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging in Kentucky.

  • SC hospitalizations rise more than 150% in two weeks as COVID cases mount, DHEC reports

    All indicators point to a worsening state in South Carolina, according to DHEC data.

  • Booster shots will decrease breakthrough infections for the immunocompromised

    Immunocompromised people make up nearly half of Covid-19 breakthrough hospitalizations—an extra vaccine shot may help

  • Atrium, Novant report new COVID clusters among staff, patients in Charlotte area

    The clusters at the hospitals come as Mecklenburg County grapples with accelerating spread of the delta variant.

  • Prevalence of childhood virus on the rise across parts of England

    RSV had largely vanished during the Covid lockdowns but, after restrictions were eased, the virus quickly rose across north and south of country

  • 37 new COVID cases in Singapore, including 16 unlinked

    Singapore on Saturday (21 August) reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total to 66,443 infections.

  • To boost vaccinations, South Africa opens jabs to all adults

    Faced with slowing numbers of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations, South Africa has opened eligibility to all adults to step up the volume of inoculations as it battles a surge in the disease driven by the delta variant. The country on Friday started offering shots to everyone aged 18 and older as the volume of shots given per day has stalled even though vaccines are now more widely available. Less than 200,000 jabs are being given per day, down from 250,000 earlier this month and significantly lower than the target of 300,000 that the government had hoped to achieve by this time.