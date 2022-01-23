Covid: New Zealand PM Ardern cancels wedding amid Omicron wave

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jacinda Ardern
    Jacinda Ardern
    40th Prime Minister of New Zealand
Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced new restrictions for New Zealand

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding after announcing new Covid restrictions.

The entire country is set to be placed under the highest level of Covid restrictions after an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

The restrictions include a cap of 100 vaccinated people at events and mask wearing in shops and on public transport.

New Zealand has recorded 15,104 Covid cases and 52 deaths.

Ms Ardern confirmed to reporters on Sunday that her wedding to television host Clarke Gayford would not be going ahead.

"I am no different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill," she said.

"That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience," she added.

The new restrictions come into force at midnight on Sunday local time (11:00 GMT).

It comes after a cluster of nine Omicron cases were confirmed.

A family who had attended a wedding in Auckland tested positive after returning home to the South Island. A flight attendant also contracted the virus. Officials say the level of community transmission from the group is expected to be high.

Indoor hospitality venues and events will have their capacity capped to 100 vaccinated people or 25 if vaccine passes are not being used. This also includes gyms and weddings, the New Zealand Herald reports.

Students including year four and above will be required to wear masks in school.

New Zealand has operated under strict Covid rules since the start of the pandemic, allowing it to keep deaths to a minimum. It was one of the first countries in the world to close its borders and quashed earlier outbreaks with lockdowns.

But since the emergence of the Delta variant, Ms Ardern has switched from a total Covid elimination strategy to pushing for higher vaccination rates and treating the virus as endemic.

It's thought that about 94% of the country's population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated and 56% of those have had their boosters.

Last year, the country announced plans to reopen borders as part of a staged reopening. Foreign travellers will be the last group to be granted entry into the country, from 30 April.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 Continues to Mentally Drain Americans, Dr. Britany Alexander Explains How to Make the Best Out of The Pandemic

    As the Coronavirus continues to rage despite impacting life for the better part of two years, many people around the world are beginning to feel the effects of the pandemic on their mental health. Dr. Britany Alexander, a Kaiser Permanent Psychiatrist, joined the studio to discuss how you can beat the negativity and stay mentally healthy in the face of the virus.

  • Li Nanxing warns Instagram followers about scammer after account hacked

    His account was swiftly reinstated.

  • Can bending backward prevent low back pain?

    Moving our spines on a daily basis can have a profound effect on preventing low-back pain.

  • Chicago alderman demands CPS explain COVID-19 dashboard discrepancy

    A Chicago alderman is asking the Chicago Public Schools to explain a discrepancy in their coronavirus dashboard amid alleged discrepancies in the data provided

  • New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters on Sunday. New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine COVID-19 Omicron cases showed community spread from the North to South islands after a wedding. New Zealand will move to a red setting under its COVID-19 protection framework, with more mask wearing.

  • Giuliani Pal Fesses Up to Scheme to Seat Trump Electors

    Boris Epshteyn, a strategic adviser for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, was pressed Friday about his role in efforts to legitimize alleged pro-Trump electors from states that Joe Biden won.“Is that something you ever worked on or would support, for example, in Michigan?” MSNBC host Ari Melber asked him.“Yes, I was part of the process to make sure there were alternate electors for when, as we hoped, the challenges to the seated electors would be heard, and would be successful,” Epshtey

  • Omicron could be peaking in the US — but experts urge caution

    A downtick in COVID-19 cases is raising hopes that the omicron wave has peaked in the United States. To be sure, new case numbers remain high and hospitals are still overwhelmed in many areas. But, especially in the earliest hard-hit states like New York and Massachusetts, cases are clearly declining, and experts say cases appear to have peaked on a national basis as well. The U.S. seven-day average of new cases fell from about 798,000 on Jan....

  • Two Canadian tourists shot dead at Mexican resort

    Violence erupted after argument between hotel guests, officials say

  • Regina King Speaks On 26-Year-Old Son’s Death: ‘Our Family Is Devastated’

    Regina King has released a statement on her 26-year-old son Ian Alexander Jr.'s death, telling the media that her family is "devastated."

  • The 'weakest link in the supply chain': Thieves looting LA trains like the wild west

    About 90 shipping containers a day are plundered from trains in Los Angeles. The old Western-styled crime is exposing a weakness in the supply chain.

  • Kansas City area hospital worker helps families grieve after unexpected COVID deaths

    “We try and help them the best way we can. And sometimes it’s just listening,” Ciara Wright, decedent affairs coordinator with the University of Kansas Health System said.

  • Kamala Harris announces $600 million toward California wildfire recovery

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced Friday that the administration is committing $1.3 billion to disaster relief funding, including $600 million for California.The big picture: Harris visited a fire station in San Bernardino, California as part of the Biden administration's effort to display the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHarris announced that the $600 million funding would go

  • Calls for more security funding intensify after synagogue hostage standoff

    The Homeland Security secretary supports doubling funding for a grant program that can help nonprofits, including places of worship, increase their security.

  • Barclays Sees Treasury Liquidity Ripples as the Fed Beats Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s strategists see some ripples in an otherwise smooth-functioning Treasury market as the Federal Reserve slows its bond-buying spree. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueTech Leads Stocks to Worst Week Since March 2020: Markets WrapBitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for SlideBitcoin Has Lost Half Its Value Since Hitting Record HighNasdaq 100’s Unrelenting Declines Ring a Dot-Com Bust Alarm BellWith the central bank reduc

  • 'Downton Abbey' creator says HBO's 'Gilded Age' is the 'absolute opposite' of his PBS hit

    The creator of "Downton Abbey" is back with HBO's lavish "The Gilded Age," featuring Christine Baranski in a war between old- and new-money families.

  • Alachua County and Florida both report their first COVID-19 cases decrease of the new year

    The county had more than 1,500 fewer COVID-19 cases reported by the Florida Department of Health over the past seven days than the week before.

  • New Zealand adds new COVID restrictions as omicron spreads

    New Zealanders are set to face new COVID-19 restrictions after nine cases of the omicron variant were detected in a single family that flew to Auckland for a wedding earlier this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Sunday. The so-called “red setting” of the country's pandemic response includes heightened measures such as required mask wearing and limits on gatherings, and the restrictions will go into effect on Monday. Ardern stressed that “red is not lockdown,” noting that businesses can remain open and people can still visit family and friends and move freely around the country.

  • Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

    The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times.

  • Retirement: How to incorporate crypto into your portfolio

    iTrustCapital CEO Todd Southwick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reasons to consider investing in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in retirement portfolios, how traditional investors are planning for retirement, and the ongoing interest in the crypto space despite volatility.

  • Rep. Cuellar, staff took sponsored trips to Azerbaijan coordinated by convicted businessman

    Records show that Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and his staff took multiple sponsored trips to the country of Azerbaijan in recent years as he finds himself reportedly entangled in a federal probe investigating ties between U.S. businessmen and the former soviet Republic.