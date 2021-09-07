Covington man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Beech Island

Sep. 7—A Covington, Georgia, man was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Beech Island on Aug. 23.

Dominique D. Copeland, 31, is charged with "hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with death," according to arrest records.

Pervis P. Stalnaker, 64, of Jackson, was walking along S.C. Highway 28 near Swamp Road around 11 p.m. when he was hit by the suspect's vehicle, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

The autopsy showed the victim died from "injuries sustained in the incident," Ables said.

Toxicology analysis is still pending.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and its Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team investigated the incident.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.