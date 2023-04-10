Covington man charged in NC murder mystery that left 80-year-old woman dead

Police have arrested a Covington man after investigators said he killed an elderly North Carolina woman and critically injured another.

The attack happened nearly two months ago. Investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in Aulander, North Carolina on Feb. 20, for a report that a woman had been assaulted.

When deputies got to the home they found Lin Thi Rawls, 80, dead from her injuries, and Rochelle Harrell in critical condition.

Deputies said through extensive investigation, they determined Robert Reid, of Covington, was the suspect they were looking for and he has since been arrested and charged with murder, forcible rape, attempted murder, kidnapping, and other felony charges.

Rawls’ daughter, Cathy Lapid, told WCTI-TV that she’s relieved over the arrest, but she still has a lot of questions.

“There was some relief, and I say that because now we know this person isn’t out there anymore,” Lapid said. “We now know the who, but we don’t know the why.”

Reid was arrested back here in Georgia on Friday, but for nearly two months, Rawls’ murder remained a mystery. Lapid said the murder shook the small community of Aulander.

“Living or staying in Aulander, you don’t think or can’t even imagine something like this happening, and when it did, it invokes so much fear for the entire community, and it probably still does,” Lapid said.

Her daughter told WCTI-TV that Rawls had turned 80 just days before she was killed. Lapid remembered her mother as a kind, loving person.

“She would go for walks, and talk to everybody that she would see, she would joke and laugh and spend hours in her flower garden,” Lapid said. “When I think about her life, which was a very hard one, she still found the ability to have so much love and compassion for people, and that is what I think stands out for many when they remember her.”

Reid remains jailed at this time.

