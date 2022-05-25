Covington man seeks insanity plea in connection to deadly stabbing

A Covington man accused of stabbing his father to death is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Mark Mayor was indicted by a grand jury last on murder and felonious assault charges, according to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mayor entered his not guilty by reason of insanity plea Tuesday, according to online court records.

>> Kenton Ridge HS senior killed, second student in critical condition after Clark Co. crash

On Monday, deputies were called to respond to a domestic situation involving a stabbing in the 6000 block of Myers Road near Covington.

Upon arrival, deputies located David Mayor, 72, of Covington, suffering from a stab wound to his chest, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak told News Center 7.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures, by David Mayor was later pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies located a male suspect, Mark Mayor, upon arrival to the scene and he was taken into custody,

>> Sustained stress: Ways to cope with pressure, stressors brought on by recent events

Both the victim and suspect lived at the residence on Myers Road.

Mayor’s bond was set at $1.5 million, according to court records.

He is currently booked in the Miami County Jail.