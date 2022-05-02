Covington man pleads guilty to trailing man out of night club, shooting him at 'close range'

A Covington man is facing over a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to following a man out of Newport night club and shooting him, according to the Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Marcus Benson, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of attempted murder, documents filed in Campbell County Circuit Court show. As part of his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a persistent felony offender charge, according to court records.

Benson's plea comes just two weeks before he was scheduled to stand trial, court records show. His attorney has yet to respond to a message from The Enquirer seeking comment.

In court filings, prosecutors said Benson shot Samuel Ushery "multiple times at close range" in January 2021.

Leading up to the shooting, Benson trailed Ushery for several blocks from the Ultra Lounge night club in Newport before "ambushing him" outside the Mokka and the Sunset Bar and Grille on Monmouth Street, prosecutors said.

Chief Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Michael Zimmerman said Ushery ultimately survived the encounter.

Court and jail records show Benson was booked into the Campbell County Detention Center in April 2021 after being extradited from San Diego, California.

Prosecutors have recommended a prison sentence of 15 years, according to Zimmerman. Benson is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on June 1.

