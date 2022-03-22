Covington partners with African American Chamber to help Black-owned businesses

Members of a new partnership in Covington pose in the space it will use in Covington's “Innovation Alley.” Crouching in front is Cheniece Wilson of the African American Chamber of Commerce. Otherwise, from left to right, are James Pullins from the AACC; Meg Stephenson of the NKU Collaborative for Economic Engagement; Henrietta Sheppard, Annette Smith-Tarver, Jill McCauley, and Gregory Parker from the AACC; Susan Smith from the City; Briston Mitchell from the AACC; Covington Commissioner Ron Washington; and Eric Kearney, president/CEO of the AACC.

A new partnership in Covington will help Black entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.

Resources available to business owners will include free consulting services, business counseling and legal assistance.

The program is a partnership between the city of Covington, the African American Chamber of Commerce, and the Northern Kentucky University Collaborative for Economic Engagement, which is based on Pike Street in Covington.

The AACC will use the Collaborative for Economic Engagement space in Covington to meet with potential entrepreneurs and existing business owners, helping the group to establish a physical presence in Northern Kentucky.

One resource the AACC will provide is a program called Pivot, which helps businesses recover from the pandemic. This program provides help with technology, navigating grant applications, developing pandemic recovery strategies, tax and accounting counseling and business readiness assessments.

“Covington is a diverse place, and we want to make sure that that diversity extends to our business community, with opportunities and support for all,” said Susan Smith, the city’s business attraction manager.

Tom West, Covington's economic development director, said in a press release that the city is investing in local businesses because he believes they're more sustainable than chains. He said they'll be more likely to stay in Covington, reinvest profits in the community and hire local residents.

The city already awards "bonus points" to minorities, women and veterans who apply for grants or loans for its small business program. This program helps businesses pay rent in their first year or provides funding for exterior building improvements.

Covington doesn't track the number of minority-owned businesses in the city, according to a press release.

